Isiah Thomas and Phoenix Suns' new owner: Here's what we know about Hall of Famer's connection to Mat Ishbia
New owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia, was recently given complete control of the team after buying both the Suns and WNBA's Mercury from Robert Sarver. The timing couldn't be more ideal for the Suns, with just two days to go before the trade deadline, allowing the new team owner to be involved in the process. Though the Suns haven't made any moves yet, there's one rumor that's been circulating about a potential front office hire.
Nets Trade Kevin Durant to Suns in Reported Blockbuster
The 34-year-old superstar is on the move two days after Brooklyn traded away Kyrie Irving.
Phoenix Suns president, CEO Jason Rowley resigns, sources say
Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley, whom some employees placed at the center of allegations of verbal abuse, retaliation and intimidation in the workplace, has resigned, team sources told ESPN on Monday.
Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target
Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart. Hart, of course, began his NBA career as a Laker before being shipped out to Portland in the 2019 Anthony Davis deal.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Kevin Durant Trade Makes Phoenix Suns the NBA's New Power Team
The Kevin Durant trade shifted the balance of power in the NBA.
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. Golden State will acquire five second-round picks, ESPN reported. The Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Pistons...
Isiah Thomas Reportedly Lands Prominent Role With NBA Team
The Phoenix Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia are reportedly bringing in Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas to take a "prominent role" in the team's front office, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Ishbia purchased a majority stake in the Suns and Mercury for a record price of $4 billion ...
New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia addresses Isiah Thomas rumors
Mat Ishbia cleared up rumors on Wednesday, addressing the media about the next chapter in Suns history.
NBA approves sale of Phoenix Suns to former MSU guard Mat Ishbia
The league announced the approval Monday night, saying the transaction will be finalized later this week.
Kevin Durant Still a Possibility for the Phoenix Suns
Despite conflicting reports the Brooklyn Nets may still be open to trading Kevin Durant, a good sign for the Phoenix Suns
'We're going to make his job easy': Phoenix Suns coach, players excited about Mat Ishbia as team owner
ATLANTA – Cam Johnson wasn’t sure he was going to watch Mat Ishbia’s introductory press conference Wednesday on some digital platform. The Suns (30-26) didn’t practice Wednesday as they face the Hawks (27-28) Thursday at State Farm Arena. “Maybe, I might take a peek at it,...
Isiah Thomas won't join Phoenix Suns front office contrary to report, Mat Ishbia spokesperson says
BROOKLYN – New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas are friends. Thomas led Ishbia’s hometown Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles. They’ve known each other for some time and Thomas was in Phoenix during Ishbia’s visit last month that including him attending two Suns games at Footprint Center.
Mat Ishbia officially Phoenix Suns owner days before NBA trade deadline
Billionaire Mat Ishbia is now officially running the ship with the Phoenix Suns. According to multiple media reports, the NBA
Phoenix Suns Now All in on Championship After Kevin Durant Trade
The Phoenix Suns have done the unthinkable. Kevin Durant is officially a Sun. Phoenix traded Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and four future first-round picks in exchange for Durant and TJ Warren late Wednesday night. The Suns have been a winning organization over the past two seasons and built...
Suns Deny Report on Isiah Thomas Joining Front Office
Ishbia officially took over ownership of the Suns on Tuesday, and a report surfaced that he would hold a “prominent role” in the front office. Apparently, that will not be the case. Thomas, a former standout guard with the Pistons, is on the board of directors of United...
Suns Issue Statement Amid Isiah Thomas Report
On Tuesday night, NBA insider Chris B. Haynes reported that the Phoenix Suns are hiring Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas to a "prominent role" in the team's front office. This reported move was met by immediate backlash. The last time Thomas was in a NBA front office, he was sued by a ...
