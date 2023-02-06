ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Isiah Thomas and Phoenix Suns' new owner: Here's what we know about Hall of Famer's connection to Mat Ishbia

New owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia, was recently given complete control of the team after buying both the Suns and WNBA's Mercury from Robert Sarver. The timing couldn't be more ideal for the Suns, with just two days to go before the trade deadline, allowing the new team owner to be involved in the process. Though the Suns haven't made any moves yet, there's one rumor that's been circulating about a potential front office hire.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target

Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart. Hart, of course, began his NBA career as a Laker before being shipped out to Portland in the 2019 Anthony Davis deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Reportedly Lands Prominent Role With NBA Team

The Phoenix Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia are reportedly bringing in Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas to take a "prominent role" in the team's front office, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Ishbia purchased a majority stake in the Suns and Mercury for a record price of $4 billion ...
DETROIT, MI
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Isiah Thomas won't join Phoenix Suns front office contrary to report, Mat Ishbia spokesperson says

BROOKLYN – New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas are friends. Thomas led Ishbia’s hometown Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles. They’ve known each other for some time and Thomas was in Phoenix during Ishbia’s visit last month that including him attending two Suns games at Footprint Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Now All in on Championship After Kevin Durant Trade

The Phoenix Suns have done the unthinkable. Kevin Durant is officially a Sun. Phoenix traded Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and four future first-round picks in exchange for Durant and TJ Warren late Wednesday night. The Suns have been a winning organization over the past two seasons and built...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Deny Report on Isiah Thomas Joining Front Office

Ishbia officially took over ownership of the Suns on Tuesday, and a report surfaced that he would hold a “prominent role” in the front office. Apparently, that will not be the case. Thomas, a former standout guard with the Pistons, is on the board of directors of United...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Suns Issue Statement Amid Isiah Thomas Report

On Tuesday night, NBA insider Chris B. Haynes reported that the Phoenix Suns are hiring Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas to a "prominent role" in the team's front office. This reported move was met by immediate backlash. The last time Thomas was in a NBA front office, he was sued by a ...
PHOENIX, AZ

