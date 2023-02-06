Read full article on original website
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
CBS Sports
Derek Carr-Raiders drama continues: QB not planning to help franchise by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
A surprising first candidate emerges for Raiders QB Derek Carr
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "no deal was imminent" but that the Saints "are considered to be serious suitors." He noted Saints head coach Dennis Allen has a history with Carr. Allen coached Carr during his rookie season in 2014 and named him the opening-day starter that year. After a...
atozsports.com
Saints’ All-Pro gives thoughts on Derek Carr possibly joining the team
The New Orleans Saints need another quarterback, badly. They now have the 29th pick in the draft from the Denver Broncos, so they could go get a guy at the end of the first round, or they could get one that has already proven himself. If they go with that...
Wichita Eagle
Panthers Part Ways with Front Office Member
There will be a lot of changes made to the Carolina Panthers' roster, coaching staff, and even front office this offseason as the team moves into a new era under new head coach Frank Reich. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are parting ways with Vice President...
NFL Insider Names Most Likely Outcome For Derek Carr, Raiders
The Derek Carr market is starting to heat up a little bit. Carr is expected to visit the New Orleans Saints this week as they are very interested in his services. He makes a lot of sense for them as they try and be the favorite to win the NFC South next season. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio ...
Wichita Eagle
Peyton Manning Applauds Titans’ Hiring of Former Teammate Ran Carthon as GM
NASHVILLE — Peyton Manning had a big role in the NFL’s Pro Bowl Weekend, serving as a coach for the AFC squad, but the Hall of Famer and former University of Tennessee quarterback took some time to comment on the Tennessee Titans' recent hiring of Ran Carthon as general manager.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney put in ‘spirited’ practice on Wednesday, will do more Thursday
The Chiefs appear relatively healthy on their injury report with one exception: wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring, ankle) put in a limited practice. But Chiefs coach Andy Reid on Thursday didn’t sound overly concerned about Toney ahead of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
Wichita Eagle
Andy Reid’s year in Flagstaff, and its enduring impact on him and now 98-year-old boss
When Chiefs coach Andy Reid was in his late teens in Los Angeles, his older brother, Reggie, studied geology at Northern Arizona University. After Reggie suffered permanent damage to his right arm in a motorcycle accident, the little brother spent a summer in Flagstaff helping him with the demanding field work of digging holes for soil samples.
Wichita Eagle
Roger Goodell on Today’s NFL Officiating: “I Don’t Think It’s Ever Been Better”
The NFL has consistently been scrutinized by its fans, media members, and sometimes even coaches when it comes to how games have been officiated. It's nothing new, but this year there seemed to be more questionable calls than normal. Much of the blame is usually placed on the referee at...
Wichita Eagle
State of Wisconsin Loving Justin Fields Jerseys
It's a sign of the times when your team's quarterback is going to spend more days sitting by himself in a dark room this offseason than he spent working with his team all last offseason. Justin Fields' Bears jersey No. 1 is outselling Aaron Rodgers No. 12 in the state...
NFL Insider Calls Derek Carr Trade 'Unlikely'
The Las Vegas Raiders granted Derek Carr permission to visit with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. Carr's visit takes place on Wednesday. It is Carr's first meeting with a team ahead of the Raiders' Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract, by which $40.4 million of his salary becomes ...
Wichita Eagle
Five Takeaways: Syracuse 76 Florida State 67
Syracuse basketball picked up its fifth road win of the season with a 76-67 triumph at Florida State on Wednesday. Here are five takeaways from the victory. The Syracuse freshman forward may have been just 1-9 from three, most of which were great looks, but Bell still had one of his most complete games of his young career. Bell had six rebounds, a career high, to go along with really physical defense. Bell was outstanding defensively, especially in the second half. He has shot the ball well from the outside all season. If he gets those shots, in most games he will make at least three or four of them. It was just an off shooting night. Still, he got to the free throw line, scored 10 points, was a factor on the boards and defensively. A really encouraging effort as he continues to develop.
