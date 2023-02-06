ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

A surprising first candidate emerges for Raiders QB Derek Carr

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "no deal was imminent" but that the Saints "are considered to be serious suitors." He noted Saints head coach Dennis Allen has a history with Carr. Allen coached Carr during his rookie season in 2014 and named him the opening-day starter that year. After a...
Wichita Eagle

Panthers Part Ways with Front Office Member

There will be a lot of changes made to the Carolina Panthers' roster, coaching staff, and even front office this offseason as the team moves into a new era under new head coach Frank Reich. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are parting ways with Vice President...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL Insider Names Most Likely Outcome For Derek Carr, Raiders

The Derek Carr market is starting to heat up a little bit.  Carr is expected to visit the New Orleans Saints this week as they are very interested in his services. He makes a lot of sense for them as they try and be the favorite to win the NFC South next season. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio ...
Wichita Eagle

State of Wisconsin Loving Justin Fields Jerseys

It's a sign of the times when your team's quarterback is going to spend more days sitting by himself in a dark room this offseason than he spent working with his team all last offseason. Justin Fields' Bears jersey No. 1 is outselling Aaron Rodgers No. 12 in the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL Insider Calls Derek Carr Trade 'Unlikely'

The Las Vegas Raiders granted Derek Carr permission to visit with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. Carr's visit takes place on Wednesday.  It is Carr's first meeting with a team ahead of the Raiders' Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract, by which $40.4 million of his salary becomes ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Five Takeaways: Syracuse 76 Florida State 67

Syracuse basketball picked up its fifth road win of the season with a 76-67 triumph at Florida State on Wednesday. Here are five takeaways from the victory. The Syracuse freshman forward may have been just 1-9 from three, most of which were great looks, but Bell still had one of his most complete games of his young career. Bell had six rebounds, a career high, to go along with really physical defense. Bell was outstanding defensively, especially in the second half. He has shot the ball well from the outside all season. If he gets those shots, in most games he will make at least three or four of them. It was just an off shooting night. Still, he got to the free throw line, scored 10 points, was a factor on the boards and defensively. A really encouraging effort as he continues to develop.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

