Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Sean Payton tells Team 3 to take a hike during Broncos intro presser
Sean Payton is not going to tolerate Team 3’s nonsense as the Denver Broncos head coach. After being named the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, Sean Payton made it abundantly clear that Team 3 is not going to be wreaking havoc inside of the Broncos building this season.
Peyton Manning admits Tom Brady one of the reasons he went to Denver
The legendary rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will go down as one of the greatest in sports history. Manning enjoyed the rivalry so much that he admitted it was one of the reasons why he chose to stay in the AFC and play for the Denver Broncos after leaving the Indianapolis Colts.
Ex-Jets coach could join Broncos staff - at age 75
Last week, the Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their new head coach. And now Payton needs to build a staff to help him guide the Broncos, who finished the year 5-12, to success. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Accoridng to SI’s Albert Breer, Mike Westhoff could...
atozsports.com
Vols OC Joey Halzle makes strong statement that every single Tennessee player needs to hear
Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle met with reporters on Wednesday for the first time since his recent promotion to offensive coordinator. Halzle’s media session (defensive coordinator Tim Banks and new tight ends coach Alec Abeln also spoke to reporters) felt like the unofficial start of Tennessee’s 2023 season.
Click2Houston.com
Why Gary Kubiak believes new Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is ‘going to do a tremendous job’
HOUSTON – DeMeco Ryans’ first moments in Houston provided an immediate boost as a hard-hitting middle linebacker in the Texans’ defense. Seventeen years ago, the expansion franchise was still establishing itself. And the impactful play and leadership of Ryans, a second-round draft pick and consensus All-American from Alabama named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2006, made the Texans more competitive.
How DeMeco Ryans envisions the Texans' offense
There is a sense Ryans, who coached as an assistant the last six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, could bring over coaches from his previous employer.
Sean Payton making big change relating to Russell Wilson
New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is making a major change regarding quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps, to... The post Sean Payton making big change relating to Russell Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
Nov 24, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
atozsports.com
Former Vols standout joins Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at Tennessee
A former Tennessee Vols standout has joined Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at UT. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that former Vols defensive lineman Robert Ayers is joining Heupel’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant. Ayers played at UT from 2005 to 2008 before embarking on a nearly 10-year NFL...
atozsports.com
Sean Payton gives huge praise to one part of the Saints’ organization
The New Orleans Saints and fans will miss Sean Payton, for the most part. He brought the franchise out of a dark place when the city needed it most. He helped the community in so many ways and was a staple of the city. He brought a championship to the...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols have another budding superstar on the roster that’s poised to dominate the SEC
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Cedric Tillman became a college football superstar in 2021 after catching 64 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2022, it was Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt that dominated the college football conversation thanks to his 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns.
Wichita Eagle
Panthers Part Ways with Front Office Member
There will be a lot of changes made to the Carolina Panthers' roster, coaching staff, and even front office this offseason as the team moves into a new era under new head coach Frank Reich. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are parting ways with Vice President...
NFL Fans Blown Away by Appearance of Former Broncos QB Turned Mushroom Farmer
Jake Plummer is a mushroom farmer — and he looks the part, too. After retiring from the NFL in 2007, Plummer, a former Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals quarterback, got into the CBD and hemp business before the marijiana industry exploded in Colorado. Now, he’s a mushroom farmer living his best life.
atozsports.com
Watch: Reporter tried to get former Vols OC Alex Golesh to throw shade at the state of Tennessee but he didn’t fall for it
A reporter tried to get former Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh to say something bad about the Volunteer State, but he wouldn’t fall for it. Golesh, who is now the head coach at USF, spoke recently about the Bulls’ 2023 signing class. A reporter asked Golesh if...
Colts’ Jim Irsay says head coach announcement to come in ‘days’
The Indianapolis Colts will announce the “final decision” for the head coach position in a matter of days, owner and CEO Jim Irsay said on social media Tuesday.
Broncos to Interview Former Raider For OC Position
The Las Vegas Raiders' division rival, the Denver Broncos, will interview former Raider WR Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator position.
Comments / 0