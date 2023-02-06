ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

talentrecap.com

Blake Shelton Does a Backyard Joyride On His Lawnmower

Blake Shelton may have his final season on The Voice coming up, but that doesn’t stop him from having fun in his backyard. As seen on an Instagram, Shelton recently filmed a lawnmower joyride through the snow-covered field of his Oklahoma property. Blake Shelton Rides His Lawnmower Through The...
TISHOMINGO, OK
Whiskey Riff

‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Because He “Wasn’t Interesting Enough For Ratings”

This just goes to show you that these competition shows don’t give a shit about actual talent, they’re far more concerned with ratings. In an interview with Whiskey Riff from back in the day (OG fans right here), back before he was packing stadiums and winning Entertainer of the Year awards, Luke Combs opened up about his experiences auditioning for The Voice, the popular singing competition show that made Blake Shelton famous. I’m kidding, Blake was already famous, but he wasn’t […] The post ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Because He “Wasn’t Interesting Enough For Ratings” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert And Jelly Roll Might Just Be The Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed

The duo we didn’t know we needed. Miranda Lambert met up with Nashville native and new top name in the industry Jelly Roll the other day, and apparently teamed up with country DJ Telemitry to write a song. You may remember that Miranda worked with Telemitry (Jesse Frasure) before on her “Tequila Does” Remix, but he has also written with the likes of Thomas Rhett, Jon Pardi, Florida Georgia Line and more. And unless you’ve been living under a rock, […] The post Miranda Lambert And Jelly Roll Might Just Be The Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Luke Combs' Wife Nicole Shows off Winter Fashion Ahead of the Grammys

Luke Combs was nominated in three of the four Grammys country categories, and he will take the stage at Crypto.com Arena to represent the genre. Combs, 32, is married to Nichole Hocking, 30, who modeled some winter weather gear in the days before the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Combs and Hocking recently launched a new collection, appropriately named the Luke Combs x Nicole Winter Collection.
American Songwriter

Top 10 Garth Brooks Songs

Garth Brooks’ contribution to country music cannot be overlooked. Over his decades-long career, he has helped expand the reach of the genre immensely – forcing even the staunchest country objector to tap their toe along to Brooks’ legion of hits. Compiling a list of Brooks’ best songs...
Outsider.com

Luke Combs Reveals He Never Thought He Would Be a Country Superstar

It’s insane to think that Luke Combs stepped into the wider country music world a little over five years ago. He released his debut album This One’s for You in June of 2017. In the intervening years, Combs has reached levels of success that some artists who have been in the game for decades will never see.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

