ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Gov. Jim Justice’s management of federal pandemic relief funds draws legislative scrutiny

By Mountain State Spotlight Staff
Mountain State Spotlight
Mountain State Spotlight
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dodtj_0keQDiFI00
Gov. Jim Justice speaks with the media prior to announcing funding for a new baseball stadium at Marshall University. The expense has come under scrutiny from lawmakers. Photo courtesy the Governor's Office.

A bill that would undo a jail secrecy law has advanced out of committee. But first, a look at the debate over how the last of West Virginia’s federal pandemic relief dollars will be spent.

Gov. Justice under fire over management of federal COVID relief dollars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19svkv_0keQDiFI00
Kelly Allen, executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, speaks at a hearing on how COVID-19 funds are being spent. Photo by Perry Bennett/WV Legislative Photography.

Lawmakers and members of the public are raising concerns about how Gov. Jim Justice’s office has used federal money related to the coronavirus pandemic — and whether those funds have gone towards helping the communities that need it most.

West Virginia received two pots of federal money during the pandemic: in 2020 the state was given $1.25 billion under the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to pay for coronavirus-related expenses that were not previously accounted for in state and city budgets. The next year the state received an additional $1.35 billion under the American Rescue Plan to help state and local governments address public health issues and other “negative economic impacts” tied to the pandemic.

Now, Justice is seeking to transfer the state’s remaining $678 million in unallocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Under the bill lawmakers are considering, the lion’s share of the money, $500 million, would be allocated to the state’s Economic Development Authority.

During a public hearing in the House chamber Thursday, 21 speakers weighed in on the legislation, with an overwhelming majority arguing that the ARPA money West Virginia received was intended to help address issues that particularly impacted communities of color and other disadvantaged groups in the state. They added that diverting so much of the remaining money into an economic development fund not only violated the spirit of West Virginia’s ARPA spending plan, it also disregarded Treasury Department guidance that said economic development was generally not an acceptable use of the money.

“If this appropriation is passed, over $800 million, or two-thirds of the ARPA funds that the state received, will have gone to big corporations,” said Kelly Allen, executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy.

Several speakers instead voiced support for an alternative spending plan from the Tuesday Morning Group that would allocate $300 million of the remaining ARPA funding to counties based on the percentage of people living in poverty in each county. That plan has not received much of a response from Republican legislative leadership, according to the group’s chairman Rev. Matthew Watts.

One day later, senators were grilling members of the Governor’s office and other agencies about a different pot of federal money: the transfer of $28.3 million in CARES Act money intended to provide COVID relief into the Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants, and Donations Fund.

Questions have been raised about the ethics of that decision, particularly after $10 million of the fund was used to help pay for a new baseball stadium at Marshall University, the Governor’s alma mater.

“Isn’t that money laundering?” asked Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker. “I’m not saying there was anything illegally done. Some of it is borderline unethical … I guess we’ll find out?”

Berkeley Bentley, the governor’s chief counsel, countered that Justice’s office acted legally and was allowed to transfer the funds to reimburse the state government for allowable expenses. But senators were clearly unsatisfied with that argument, with committee chairman Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, saying that legislators should ask the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of the Inspector General to further review the transfer. —P.R. Lockhart

Bill undoing 2022 jail secrecy law advances out of committee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXmOK_0keQDiFI00
Members of the West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee listen to testimony this week. Photo by Will Price/WV Legislative Photography.

Lawmakers have begun advancing a bill to undo legislation passed last year that made most records from the state’s jails and prisons confidential.

SB 495 was introduced last month by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, in response to reporting by Mountain State Spotlight that revealed that last year’s passage of SB 441 created a new tool for corrections officials to deny requests made under the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

Trump wants to restore a version of the bill that the Senate approved last year, which ensured that the state’s public records law would still apply to jail records. That version was later changed in the House Judiciary Committee before the bill passed unanimously in the House and Senate on the final day of the legislative session.

Some legislators have said they were unaware of the changes when they voted for the bill.

Trump has said that he believes the public deserves access to jail records, especially the families of those who have died behind bars.

“We need to make sure that whatever we do doesn’t shrink the accessibility of information from FOIA,” Trump said in an interview earlier this month. “In the interest of compassion, we should be willing to provide the family of the deceased with the information and records they need.”

The bill cleared Trump’s Judiciary Committee Friday with no opposition.

Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, spoke in support of the legislation, saying that the result of last year’s bill “was shielding the public from very vital information.”

No one from the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation spoke to the bill at the hearing.

Since June, the division has frequently used the 2022 bill as the basis for denying records requests. If the new bill becomes law, it does not mandate that the division release specific records to the families of those who die in jail or prison, so it’s possible the division could continue to use other exemptions to prevent disclosure, as it has in the past.

Many of those requests for information are from attorneys representing family members of those who have died in the state’s jails and prisons. There were 52 deaths in West Virginia correctional facilities in 2022, according to data provided by the division, and a 2020 investigation by Reuters found that West Virginia had the highest jail death rate out of the 45 states surveyed.

The Division of Corrections has said previously that it doesn’t comment on pending legislation. The bill now goes to the full Senate. —Dan Lawton

Comments / 49

Guest
2d ago

good. he should have dispatched it to the people of WV and not in his pockets. we dont need another stadium for money that wasnt for that.

Reply(3)
25
Shannon Schoolcraft
2d ago

Alot of states are still giving out covid money or gas cards something. Why can't the governor do something like that for essential workers or better yet help the elderly. They are struggling just as bad as us working people!! probably struggling more than we are.! 😡

Reply(1)
19
Shannon Clark
2d ago

He's been stealing money, you're trying tell me you spent almost 40 million on baseball field, when people over baseball field, are saying where at!! WV 3RD POOREST IN NATION, 5TH IN EDUCATION, AND YOU'RE PUTTING 40 MILLION ON BASEBALL FIELD, OF THE CARE ACT BILL FOR WV people, YEAH RIGHT!

Reply
14
Related
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia Senate unveils tax cut plan in morning, passes it in the afternoon

In Wednesday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, state senators unanimously passed a bill to reduce income taxes by 15% while also offering rebates for cars and some other assorted taxes. Also, education and family planning bills advanced. West Virginia Senate unveils tax cut plan in morning, passes it in the afternoon appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Status of Gov. Justice's Administration Update Briefing

Gov. Jim Justice held his third "Administration Update," Wednesday, Feb. 1. It has not yet been announced if the updates will be weekly or twice weekly. As of now, when the Governor will hold his next update is not known. There was no information at the end of the work day from Monday, Feb. 6 regarding the status of his next press conference on the governor's Web site or submitted to the media via email.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Williamson Daily News

Proposal to give COVID-19 funds to EDA draws ire

Legislation that would give $500 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to the West Virginia Economic Development Authority met with protest Thursday during a public hearing to discuss the proposal. The state has $677 million in unallocated federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. House Bill 2883 would designate...
lootpress.com

WV Senate announces its tax plan

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Senate today announced its plan to reduce the tax burden of West Virginians by approximately $600 million through a combination of tax reductions that will benefit nearly all West Virginians. The bill, which will be taken up on the Senate floor Wednesday...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
fox56news.com

Manchin warns Biden not to ‘berate’ Republicans during State of the Union

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is warning President Biden against berating Republicans during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening. “Reset it. Say today is a new day. Recalibrate,” Manchin said during an appearance on Fox News hours before Biden was set to address a joint session of Congress. “He could not have accomplished everything they’re taking credit for without our Republican friends for working with us. Take credit for that.”
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

New food truck laws coming to West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia delegates Young and Longanacre introduced House Bill 3204 on Feb. 2, also known as the Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act. The purpose of this bill is to create The Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act: list licensing requirements that permit the vendor to sell food anywhere in the state; prohibit local authorities from barring a mobile food vendor from selling in that jurisdiction if it holds the mobile food vending license and complies with all other state and local laws.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wymt.com

Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has one of the toughest laws on the books for childhood immunizations -- one of just six states that provide no non-medical exemption. Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio County, wants to change that. She recently introduced a proposal that, if passed, would provide parents the opportunity to seek a philosophical or religious exemption.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Form Energy Project Funding, Bus Drivers, Adoption Tax Credits Approved By House Finance Committee

The House Finance Committee debated a wide variety of bills on Monday that were recommended for passage. House Bill 2882 makes supplemental appropriations to the state Economic Development Fund. The highlight of the bill is subsidizing $105 million to support the Form Energy project, bringing a new age battery plant with 750 jobs to the old Weirton Steel plant site.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

House approves bill to create vocational math class

House Bill 3055 would require a math class be created as part of West Virginia’s public-school curriculum that pertains to the fields of fractions, conversion from fractions to decimals and geometry pertaining to workforce math. The class would be an option for students to take in lieu of Algebra II and its instructors would need to meet the same qualifications necessary to teach current public school trade classes.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Jake Wells

West Virginia residents can get money for their rent or mortgage

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
Mountain State Spotlight

Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia State
1K+
Followers
191
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Mountain State Spotlight is an independent, nonprofit newsroom founded in 2020 to give West Virginians the news they want, need and deserve.

 http://www.mountainstatespotlight.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy