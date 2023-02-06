Monday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Carr, Love, and More

What is the plan at QB beyond this season? How much does lack of continuity affect the offensive line? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 3 of the latest offseason SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From JoeRay1324 (@joeray1324):

Who are the missing pieces to complete Vic Fangio's defense and have them ready to play week 1?

Hey there, I’m going to keep repeating the same thing for a while here: The Dolphins need a playmaking off-the-ball linebacker above and beyond anything else.

From Gilbert Martinez (@GilbertMartinez):

Hi Alain your awesome! Do you think with Fangio defense we will be very dangerous?

Hey Gilbert, thanks very much. I would caution against expecting too much with the addition of Fangio, but I will say that the possibilities truly are interesting if things break right.

From SFL Commissioner (@sflone):

Five years are up since the last change to the logo (darker coral/orange). Any rumblings to fix it closer to what it was?

Hey there, no, I have not heard a thing about any looming changes to the logo.

From Jim Lake (via email):

Hi Alain...appreciate your reporting. You're the best at this. I think the Dolphins need to sign a QB that can not only back Tua up but can compete or at least push for his job. But options are limited. Many names have been mentioned — Brady, Rodgers, Garoppolo, Dalton — but why hasn't Derek Carr been mentioned as an option? He seems like a better fit than any of these. What am I missing?

Hey Jim, first off, thanks very much. Regarding Carr, you’re not missing anything in terms of ability because he certainly would be a good addition. The problem is no team is trading for Carr because of his contract and when he’s released and becomes a free agent, he’ll have suitors and I have it hard to imagine he’d want to come to South Florida when the Dolphins have publicly declared that Tua is their starter for 2023.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

From George Baldacchino (via email):

Hello A.P., I hope 2024 is treating you well. I wanted Herbert over Tua. I still want Herbert over Tua. Tua did some nice things at times last year but he cannot be the long-term answer due to his health, durability, and some performance issues. We all know the sad stories of why Dolphins have few picks in a QB-solid draft. What is the plan? It can't be that they think he can play a full season? Is it Tua or bust and get a QB next year? What is Tua's value on trade market? Who else can Miami trade this year? Thank you!

Hey George, yes, it does appear it will be Tua or bust for the Dolphins in 2023, though they’ll be in the market for a backup who doesn’t have any durability concerns. Tua’s value on the trade market would be an interesting question because he took a major step forward in 2022 but does have those nasty injury concerns. The plan from here looks like rolling with Tua in 2023 and reassess next offseason with the hope that he plays a full season and takes another step forward.

From Jonathan Hornauer (via email):

What are the out-of-the-box thinking options to be the backup quarterback? We all know the common/typical options out there but is there any chance we could trade for a current backup that has potential starter ability. Jordan Love comes to mind if Aaron Rodgers comes back to GB for another season. If Tua continues his streak of injuries every year, we may need a new starter in 2024, if not during the 2023 season. Also what might a trade like that cost us?

Love is at the end of the rookie contract and will be very cost-effective for the Packers in 2023, so I have a hard time seeing them giving up on him unless they’re convinced he’s got no major NFL potential, in which why would the Dolphins want to get him? No, I don’t see the Dolphins making a trade for a backup quarterback because I think they’ll address that position via free agency.

From Thomas Hudson (via email):

Hi Alain, thanks for doing these. It is an oasis in very dry time of the year for news. How much do you think continuity really matters? I guess the real question is this. People have been complaining about the Dolphins offensive line for years. Obviously some of that is talent, and some of it is coaching, but how much of it is a new offense every year? I went back and looked. The last time Miami had the same offensive coordinator two years in a row was 2016 and 2017, and they had a QB change because of Tannehill's knee. The last time they had the same QB and OC was 2014 and 2015. And Dan Henning is the only OC in the last 22 years to have the job for 3 consecutive years. That is a lot of changes. Does that hurt an offensive line? Should we expect to see some improvement this year because they don't have to take the time to learn a new playbook?

Hey Thomas, I do think there’s something to be said for continuity, though it doesn’t supersede talent and a good scheme.

From Mike (via email):

Hello Alain, now that it is fairly certain Fangio is going to be Miami's new defensive coordinator, Over or Under: Miami's defense will be #10 ranked in scoring in 2023.

Hmm, I think the Dolphins are going to be right around there, but if I have to pick over or under, I'll say over 10 (maybe 11th or 12th).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

