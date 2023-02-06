Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calipatria Councilmember attending State of the Union
Congressman Raul Ruiz announced Calipatria City Councilmember Michael Luellen as his guest for this year's State of the Union address. The post Calipatria Councilmember attending State of the Union appeared first on KYMA.
What Is Mayor Lightfoot Doing Sending Immigrants To Low-Cost Neighborhoods? Does Immigration Come First?
Residents of a Chicago neighborhood are upset about the city's decision to use a building that used to be an elementary school to shelter immigrants. The decision was made without the city consulting with the people of the area. People at the Texas border seeking asylum are anticipated to move into the former Wadsworth Elementary School which is located at 64th Street and University Avenue in Woodlawn.
Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states
WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher salary requirements of $60,000 or more. The program would start in fiscal 2024. It would not mandate teacher raises. ...
Indiana Senator aims to free workers from non-compete clauses
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indiana senator has reintroduced a bipartisan bill in the US Senate aimed at helping improve worker mobility with regard to non-compete agreements. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) reintroduced the Workforce Mobility Act Wednesday. According to a release, 20% of American workers are subject to some form of […]
Proposal advances for Indiana driving cards for immigrants
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers pushed ahead for the first time on Tuesday a proposal that would allow immigrants living in the country illegally to obtain state-issued cards giving them permission to drive. A state Senate committee voted 5-4 to endorse the bill, a step that comes after similar...
Pritzker not in favor of latest tax proposal for a new Chicago Bears stadium
(The Center Square) – Legislation that could help the Chicago Bears finance a proposed stadium development in Arlington Heights by freezing property tax assessments for decades is getting a thumbs down from the governor. In September 2021, the Bears signed a purchase agreement to buy the former Arlington International Racecourse property. The team has unveiled plans for a multi-billion dollar stadium complex and commercial and residential development. State Sen. Ann...
Illinois community leaders call for better support of immigrants at Chicago rally
Over 400 immigrant community leaders joined the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR) at Benito Juarez High School on Saturday to rally for pro-immigrant policies in Illinois. Organizers called for better funding from the state.
