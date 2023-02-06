Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in first Peoria County homicide of the year
DECATUR, Ill. (WMBD)– A suspect in a West Peoria homicide was arrested on Wednesday. According to a Peoria County press release, 22-year-old Lamentae Turner was arrested at a Decatur residence and charged with first-degree murder and an IDOC warrant. Peoria County Detectives are still investigating the homicide due to...
25newsnow.com
String of armed robberies raise safety questions in downtown Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In the heart of downtown Peoria, two identical crimes occurred within weeks of each other. Now, questions about the suspect (or suspects) and why they’re happening in the first place are being raised. On January 20 around 6:00 p.m., Peoria Police responded to an...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire responding to house fire on Madison Ave.
UPDATE (06:31 pm) Two handlines were used to extinguish the fire. Five engines, one ladder truck, and a heavy rescue squad responded to the incident. Estimated damages are at $50,000. UPDATE (05:06 pm) Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall has confirmed the fire started in the basement. Six people have been displaced...
1470 WMBD
Three injured — one critically — in North Peoria car crash
PEORIA, Ill. – Three people are injured — one seriously — following a crash in North Peoria Tuesday evening. It happened at 7:53 p.m. at Allen Road and Pioneer Parkway. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says the two vehicles appeared to have collided head-on. He says two sets of the “Jaws of Life” had to be used to get people out of the vehicles, while one person was able to get out without extrication.
wmay.com
Menard and Macon Counties investigating highway shooting
Authorities in two counties are investigating a shooting incident northwest of Springfield Tuesday. Just before 4:30 pm, Menard County authorities were notified by officials in Mason County that a motorist had been shot but was still traveling southbound on Route 97, with the suspect vehicle – a U-Haul box truck – in pursuit.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman arrested after shots fired Tuesday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has been arrested after firing a gun at two people late Tuesday night. According to a press release from Peoria Police, officers responded to the 4200 block of N. Knollridge just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. An adult...
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman robbed at Civic Center Plaza parking garage
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the Civic Center Plaza Parking Deck in the area of Fulton and NE Jefferson Streets Monday night for an armed robbery. A female victim told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun just after 10 p.m. He took her purse and fled the area.
Central Illinois Proud
Shots fired in Peoria on Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A report of shots fired led police to the intersection of Leroy and Albany early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria police press release, witnesses told police that the shots came from a residence on the 3300 block of N. Stanley. Officers located 35-year-old William Stutler...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Pekin teen has been located
UPDATE (8:59 a.m.) — According to Pekin police, Hardt has been located. PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/runaway teen Monday. According to a Pekin police Facebook post, 15-year-old Carleigh Hardt is missing, and it is unknown where...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street at 10:18 p.m. Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, when officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman who told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun.
foxillinois.com
Couple arrested for stealing car
LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
Crime Stoppers looking to help solve Rochester burglary
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a burglary and felony theft that happened last week in Rochester. Officials said that between 12:30 and 3:16 p.m. on Feb. 2, someone broke into a home on Circle Drive and stole guns, magazines, ammunition and jewelry; the stolen […]
25newsnow.com
Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed Bloomington pedestrian
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Tennessee motorcyclist was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in Bloomington last September, according to criminal charges filed in McLean County Court. Drew Tedrick, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing, but no trial date was...
Central Illinois Proud
One critical after head-on crash Tuesday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is in critical condition and two others are injured after a head-on car crash Tuesday night resulted in firefighters using the Jaws of Life. According to a press release from Peoria Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the 7900 block of N. Allen Road in Peoria just before 8 p.m. Tuesday where two vehicles had crashed head-on. Three motorists were trapped inside the vehicles.
tspr.org
Death investigation in Macomb
Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after shot fired early Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man face a criminal charge after a report of a shot being fired early Sunday. Peoria Police say they were sent to Leroy and Albany in Central Peoria just before 1:00 a.m. for a shots fired call, but later learned the shot came from a home at Stanley and Albany.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Bed, Bath, & Beyond store to close
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Bed, Bath, and Beyond store isn’t going to make it. New Jersey-based Bed, Bath, and Beyond confirms the Peoria store in the Metro Centre will close. A specific date is not known, but the store already has signage up touting discounted merchandise. It’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative regional high school relocates to West Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Regional Learning Center has a new home at the Franciscan Recreation Complex on North Sterling Avenue in West Peoria. The Center is an alternative high school for current District 150 students struggling with academics, attendance or mental health. It offers smaller classes and specialized curriculum tailored to students’ needs.
25newsnow.com
Police: Pair arrested for warrants, possessing a stolen vehicle
LeROY (25 News Now) - A man and woman from Bloomington and Normal were arrested after a LeRoy Police officer ran the license plates of a car they were inside and discovered it stolen. Police say George E. Woodworth, 45, of Bloomington, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle,...
foxillinois.com
Injured bald eagle saved in Illinois state park
OGLESBY, Ill. (WICS) — An injured bald eagle was saved by conservation police officers at Starved Rock State Park. Conservation officers received reports of an injured immature bald eagle downstream of Starved Rock State Park on Jan 27. Two citizens, along with Conservation Police Officer Sarah Martin and Conservation...
