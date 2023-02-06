Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk AvenueMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and ...
3 worst Phillies moves Dave Dombrowski has made since coming to Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Phillies have had some misses in free agency and trades since Dave Dombrowski came to town. Dave Dombrowski hasn’t been with the Philadelphia Phillies for long and yet he has already made an impact. In his second season with the organization, he helped in the charge to the 2022 World Series.
NBA Trade Grades: 76ers finally move Matisse Thybulle in 3-team deal
The Philadelphia 76ers traded Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal. The Philadelphia 76ers engaged with the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets in a three-team trade that is sending lockdown defender Matisse Thybulle to Portland. Philly gets Jalen McDaniels in return according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 5 Trade Targets at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline
Unless they go on an incredible run over the next couple of weeks, the Detroit Red Wings are poised to be sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline once again. Though they still seem to be trending in the right direction, they aren’t quite at the level of the playoff teams ahead of them. It’ll be interesting to see how aggressive general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman will be at the deadline, but all signs point to him making at least a couple moves as he looks to trim some of the fat from the roster.
Blake Griffin takes subtle jab at Doc Rivers coaching after Celtics win over 76ers
Celtics forward Blake Griffin entered Wednesday’s game against the 76ers shooting 32 percent from 3-point range. He boosted that season mark by six percentage points after going 5-of-8 from 3-point range in Boston’s win over Philadelphia at TD Garden. It was a Celtics-best shooting night for the big man filling in for Rob Williams at center and it came for a simple reason according to the veteran.
New Phillies Spring Training Hat Has Just Been Unveiled
The Philadelphia Phillies 2023 Spring Training Hat from New Era has just been unveiled ahead of pitchers and catchers reporting.
chatsports.com
Flyers and John Tortorella speak directly to fans
This afternoon the Flyers sent a letter, apparently penned by Head Coach John Tortorella, to season ticket holders and members of their “Inside Edge” program, that would appear to attempt to spell out the direction of the franchise for fans. This isn’t the first time Torts has spoken...
