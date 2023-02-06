ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Law enforcement helps recover construction items stolen from job sites

With rising costs for basic services pinching local budgets, the extra fees are being passed onto citizens. A suspected car thief had a bond hearing in Sarpy County court Tuesday. Omaha's Durham Museum undergoing restoration. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Durham Museum is restoring its historic ceilings. Partnership helps rebuild...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Car thief faces Sarpy County judge

The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders. Added costs of basic services proving painful in rural communities. Updated: 5 hours ago. With rising costs for basic services pinching local budgets, the extra fees are being passed onto citizens. Omaha's Durham...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man says he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in a cryptocurrency scam. On Friday, LPD said a 56-year-old man reported a fraud to police, explaining that he’d been communicating with a stranger since early December. According...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Fire damages two houses near 20th and Castelar

Nebraska Hospitals Association says lawmakers need to act on patients awaiting discharge. Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to larger hospitals. Updated: 31 minutes ago. A public hearing was held today in Lincoln over LB574, nicknamed "Let Them Grow," aimed at banning...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police searching for delivery vehicle stolen from Valentino’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are looking for a delivery vehicle that was stolen from a Lincoln Valentino’s on Tuesday. A manager at the restaurant near 70th and Van Dorn Streets reported the burglary around 6:50 a.m. Police say the restaurant’s safe had been found open and empty....
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police lead pursuit of stolen vehicle turned foot chase near 144th, Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were involved in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle near 144th and West Center Road Wednesday night. Police told 6 News that Just before 5:30 p.m., a Nissan Altima was spotted with stolen license plates. Officers attempted a traffic stop at West Center and Industrial Road, but the driver sped east to 144th and West Center.
OMAHA, NE
etxview.com

'Unconscionable': How Omaha's Legacy Crossing apartments were allowed to deteriorate

OMAHA -- Tote bags, bins and coolers held cookie tins, clothing and cans of Mountain Dew. In every corner of Sarah Nocita’s office in the accounting department at Hill Bros Transportation, boxes were stacked high. On top of a pile of papers sat a spare loaf of bread. The rest of her belongings were divvied up between her car, a trailer that she kept on site at work and a storage unit.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Burglars Get Into Safe at East Lincoln Coffee/Donut Shop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary from just before 5am Wednesday at the Dunkin’ Donuts near 84th and “O.”. Investigators say officers talked to a manager, who said an employee showed up to work and found the back door unlocked and slightly open. Security video shows an unknown person getting inside through a back door and pried open a safe with some tool, taking off with an undisclosed amount of money and other contents. No arrests have been made.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Tax credits for children and child care touted as helping many Nebraskans

LINCOLN — If Nebraska wants to help address its workforce shortage, it needs to provide more help to families dealing with inflation and  expensive child care bills, a legislative committee was told Wednesday. Over and over, members of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee were told stories of parents being forced to quit their jobs and remain […] The post Tax credits for children and child care touted as helping many Nebraskans appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Accused serial car thief appears in Sarpy County Court

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - An accused serial car thief faced a judge Tuesday. Dallas Waters, 41, is charged with felony theft and criminal trespassing. Waters allegedly broke into the insurance auto auction near Springfield several times and drove off with a dozen vehicles. Many of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Arrested Following Ongoing Drug Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–A 21-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Wednesday afternoon served a warrant at an apartment, as part of an ongoing drug investigation and found marijuana, cash and a gun. LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer said when the warrant was served...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest man for conspiracy to steal catalytic converters

Creighton Federal Credit Union says it is limiting online debit transactions to one per day due to an uptick in fraudulent charges. As part of Black History Month, the Black Church is looking to reach the younger generations. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft. Updated: 4...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's 3 Day Forecast

Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is again before lawmakers in Lincoln. Omaha Police pursued a stolen vehicle through west Omaha tonight. Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in eggs. Updated: 14 hours ago. With the rise in egg prices, many...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Bullets Fly In Air Park Neighborhood Wednesday Morning

Residents in an Air Park neighborhood called Lincoln Police after hearing several gunshots in an Air Park neighborhood just before 1:00 Wednesday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says officers responded to a home on Lindsey Circle near NW 54th. “One of the front windows had damage consistent with gunfire and the round was located in the interior drywall.”
LINCOLN, NE

