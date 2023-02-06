Read full article on original website
WOWT
Law enforcement helps recover construction items stolen from job sites
With rising costs for basic services pinching local budgets, the extra fees are being passed onto citizens. A suspected car thief had a bond hearing in Sarpy County court Tuesday. Omaha's Durham Museum undergoing restoration. The Durham Museum is restoring its historic ceilings.
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Suspect steals Omaha man's car, uses stolen credit card for shopping spree
OMAHA, Neb. — Warming up your car when it's cold outside, then leaving it unattended is a common mistake — it cost an Omaha man his car and more. Police think it's a man they saw walking into an Omaha Menard's store. Investigators said he went on a...
WOWT
Douglas County Treasurer Customer Service Center location closed after water main break
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Treasurer’s South Customer Service Center closed early today due to a water main break. The four other locations around the county are open until 4 p.m. today for processing taxpayer transactions:. 4606 N. 56th St., Suite 102. 411 N. 84th St. 15335...
WOWT
Car thief faces Sarpy County judge
The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders. Added costs of basic services proving painful in rural communities. With rising costs for basic services pinching local budgets, the extra fees are being passed onto citizens.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man says he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in a cryptocurrency scam. On Friday, LPD said a 56-year-old man reported a fraud to police, explaining that he’d been communicating with a stranger since early December. According...
WOWT
$100 million deal turning Omaha wastewater into city revenue and fertilizer for farmers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you live in Bellevue just west of the Missouri River, you probably have noticed a strong smell. That smell comes from the Papio Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. “We take dirty water and remove the pollutants from that dirty water,” said Michael Arends, manager of water...
WOWT
Fire damages two houses near 20th and Castelar
Nebraska Hospitals Association says lawmakers need to act on patients awaiting discharge. Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to larger hospitals. A public hearing was held today in Lincoln over LB574, nicknamed "Let Them Grow," aimed at banning
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police searching for delivery vehicle stolen from Valentino’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are looking for a delivery vehicle that was stolen from a Lincoln Valentino’s on Tuesday. A manager at the restaurant near 70th and Van Dorn Streets reported the burglary around 6:50 a.m. Police say the restaurant’s safe had been found open and empty....
WOWT
Omaha Police lead pursuit of stolen vehicle turned foot chase near 144th, Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were involved in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle near 144th and West Center Road Wednesday night. Police told 6 News that Just before 5:30 p.m., a Nissan Altima was spotted with stolen license plates. Officers attempted a traffic stop at West Center and Industrial Road, but the driver sped east to 144th and West Center.
etxview.com
'Unconscionable': How Omaha's Legacy Crossing apartments were allowed to deteriorate
OMAHA -- Tote bags, bins and coolers held cookie tins, clothing and cans of Mountain Dew. In every corner of Sarah Nocita’s office in the accounting department at Hill Bros Transportation, boxes were stacked high. On top of a pile of papers sat a spare loaf of bread. The rest of her belongings were divvied up between her car, a trailer that she kept on site at work and a storage unit.
kfornow.com
Burglars Get Into Safe at East Lincoln Coffee/Donut Shop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary from just before 5am Wednesday at the Dunkin’ Donuts near 84th and “O.”. Investigators say officers talked to a manager, who said an employee showed up to work and found the back door unlocked and slightly open. Security video shows an unknown person getting inside through a back door and pried open a safe with some tool, taking off with an undisclosed amount of money and other contents. No arrests have been made.
Tax credits for children and child care touted as helping many Nebraskans
LINCOLN — If Nebraska wants to help address its workforce shortage, it needs to provide more help to families dealing with inflation and expensive child care bills, a legislative committee was told Wednesday. Over and over, members of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee were told stories of parents being forced to quit their jobs and remain […] The post Tax credits for children and child care touted as helping many Nebraskans appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Accused serial car thief appears in Sarpy County Court
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - An accused serial car thief faced a judge Tuesday. Dallas Waters, 41, is charged with felony theft and criminal trespassing. Waters allegedly broke into the insurance auto auction near Springfield several times and drove off with a dozen vehicles. Many of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Arrested Following Ongoing Drug Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–A 21-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Wednesday afternoon served a warrant at an apartment, as part of an ongoing drug investigation and found marijuana, cash and a gun. LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer said when the warrant was served...
klkntv.com
New location for Lincoln’s Special Victims Unit will help it enforce law and order
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Special Victims Unit of the Lincoln Police Department is moving to a new location. The unit relocated to the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was at the center Tuesday to discuss the reasoning behind the transition. “This move enables our dedicated...
klkntv.com
Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to 15 years for selling fentanyl, leading to overdose
Creighton Federal Credit Union says it is limiting online debit transactions to one per day due to an uptick in fraudulent charges. As part of Black History Month, the Black Church is looking to reach the younger generations. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft.
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest man for conspiracy to steal catalytic converters
Creighton Federal Credit Union says it is limiting online debit transactions to one per day due to an uptick in fraudulent charges. As part of Black History Month, the Black Church is looking to reach the younger generations. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft.
WOWT
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is again before lawmakers in Lincoln. Omaha Police pursued a stolen vehicle through west Omaha tonight. Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in eggs. With the rise in egg prices, many
klin.com
Bullets Fly In Air Park Neighborhood Wednesday Morning
Residents in an Air Park neighborhood called Lincoln Police after hearing several gunshots in an Air Park neighborhood just before 1:00 Wednesday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says officers responded to a home on Lindsey Circle near NW 54th. “One of the front windows had damage consistent with gunfire and the round was located in the interior drywall.”
