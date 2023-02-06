ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

WHSV

Invasive species have little impact on land use taxation

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Trees like Bradford Pears are known to be damaging to farmers’ equipment. Farmers who provide products that better mankind, with at least five acres of land, qualify for Augusta County’s land use program. Augusta County Commissioner of Revenue Jean Shrewsbury said the invasive...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Augusta County farm quarantined after horse contracts EHM

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A horse in Augusta County has been euthanized after contracting Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM), a mutation of Equine Herpes. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has quarantined the farm where the horse was and seven other horses that were exposed. “Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank preparing for Back-To-School Food Drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is preparing for its annual Back-To-School Food Drive. Twenty-two schools in the Charlottesville area are set to participate in this event. The food drive will take place from March 6 through 24, when donations are typically down. BRHD says this...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Augusta County BOS votes on domestic chicken ordinances

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - New ordinances are coming in Augusta County regarding domestic chickens. The Board of Supervisors discussed and voted on changes in the county at Wednesday’s meeting. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 on accepting the updates to the domestic chicken ordinances. Some of...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Fun events bring consistent new customers to downtown businesses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, love is in the air. Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance is bringing back an event that encourages ladies to grab a gal pal and explore the local businesses in the city. Melissa Nguyen, owner and founder of Great.full Goods,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

AMERICAN HEART MONTH: The importance of knowing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) -Cardiac Arrest occurs when your heart stops pumping blood out. “That happens when the heart has an electrical abnormality like ventricular fibrillation or asystole and the heart just stops,” Dr. Dave Varma explained. Dr. Varma is the medical director of cardiology for Augusta Health. The American...
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
The MadRapp Recorder

VIDEO: Fant family makes short order of historic tree in downtown Madison

A mighty tree came down in Madison on Monday. Fant’s Tree Service Office Manager Chrissy Jenkins – daughter of co-owner Tim and brother of co-owner Matthew – said it was a sad day to take down a majestic tree that has provided shade for a section of N. Main Street for many years. MADRAPP Video: N. Main Street Tree Removal. "It’s an historic tree, probably here when the Civil War took place,” Jenkins said. "But we’re honored to have been selected to take it down.” Property owners Jesse M. and Desiree Bannister bought the property in 2022 and weeks later, got a letter from the Town of Madison informing them...
MADISON, VA
WHSV

19-year-old floral shop owner prepares for debut Valentine’s Day season

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Galentine’s Day, Pal-entine’s Day, and Valentine’s Day are all fast approaching and orders of flower arrangements are pouring in for floral shops. 19-year-old Valerie Simmons took over owning Evergreen Florist at 134 E. Lee Street in Broadway — with two thousand flowers scheduled to arrive this week.
BROADWAY, VA
C-Ville Weekly

The future of West Main

While a multi-million dollar streetscape will not be built on West Main, the scrapped project did result in rezoning that lowered maximum building heights. Photo by Eze Amos. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
q101online.com

Local nurse joins Governors administration

An Augusta County R-N is now a member of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration. Yesterday, the governor’s office announced that Georgia Alvis-Long, of Waynesboro, will serve a full four-year term on the commonwealth elections board. She was appointed last year to complete the term of then-Norfolk public defender Jamilah LeCruise, who resigned her seat.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

