A mighty tree came down in Madison on Monday. Fant’s Tree Service Office Manager Chrissy Jenkins – daughter of co-owner Tim and brother of co-owner Matthew – said it was a sad day to take down a majestic tree that has provided shade for a section of N. Main Street for many years. MADRAPP Video: N. Main Street Tree Removal. "It’s an historic tree, probably here when the Civil War took place,” Jenkins said. "But we’re honored to have been selected to take it down.” Property owners Jesse M. and Desiree Bannister bought the property in 2022 and weeks later, got a letter from the Town of Madison informing them...

MADISON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO