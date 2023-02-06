Read full article on original website
WHSV
Invasive species have little impact on land use taxation
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Trees like Bradford Pears are known to be damaging to farmers’ equipment. Farmers who provide products that better mankind, with at least five acres of land, qualify for Augusta County’s land use program. Augusta County Commissioner of Revenue Jean Shrewsbury said the invasive...
WHSV
Augusta County farm quarantined after horse contracts EHM
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A horse in Augusta County has been euthanized after contracting Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM), a mutation of Equine Herpes. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has quarantined the farm where the horse was and seven other horses that were exposed. “Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy...
WHSV
Remote Area Medical clinic needs volunteers for upcoming free event in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic is coming to Harrisonburg in May, but they need a few extra hands. Clinic Coordinator, Kim Faulkinbury, said their biggest need right now is for medical professionals working in podiatry, dermatology, vision, and dentistry. They also need general volunteers to help with traffic, registration, etc.
WHSV
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “I’m what they call legally blind,” Roberta Carrier said. “Histoplasmosis is a fungus,” Doctor Amy Mathers said. A fungus that changed Carrier’s life: “It can cause fungus growing in your lungs, and in your eyes. It can can cause scars on the back of the retina,” she said.
WHSV
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank preparing for Back-To-School Food Drive
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is preparing for its annual Back-To-School Food Drive. Twenty-two schools in the Charlottesville area are set to participate in this event. The food drive will take place from March 6 through 24, when donations are typically down. BRHD says this...
royalexaminer.com
All lanes on Route 522 to reopen after rockslide repairs are complete in Frederick County
Traffic will be restored to all Route 522 lanes using a sequenced plan. All northbound lanes will reopen on Friday, February 10, at 6:00 a.m. The southbound lanes will have single-lane traffic in the right lane only. Between 6:00 a.m. and noon, signs and traffic cones will be removed from...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health makes breakthrough in identifying key-trigger for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Researchers are uncovering one cause of fatty liver disease. Until now, it’s been a challenge understanding why the condition impacts younger people. UVA scientists are saying wrinkles forming in a person’s nuclei could have a tie to diabetes and fatty liver disease....
Augusta Free Press
Homeless population packing up, moving out of Tent City in Waynesboro
The unsheltered people living in Tent City in Waynesboro are busy packing up their belongings as they prepare for their eviction from the property they have called home for months or for some, years. The men and women have been told by the Waynesboro Police Department last week that they...
WHSV
Augusta County BOS votes on domestic chicken ordinances
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - New ordinances are coming in Augusta County regarding domestic chickens. The Board of Supervisors discussed and voted on changes in the county at Wednesday’s meeting. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 on accepting the updates to the domestic chicken ordinances. Some of...
WHSV
Fun events bring consistent new customers to downtown businesses
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, love is in the air. Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance is bringing back an event that encourages ladies to grab a gal pal and explore the local businesses in the city. Melissa Nguyen, owner and founder of Great.full Goods,...
WHSV
Group of mothers heads to Richmond to advocate for stricter penalties on Fentanyl dealers
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A group of six mothers from around the state including three from Harrisonburg are making the trip to Richmond on Thursday to advocate for stricter penalties on Fentanyl dealers. All of the group members have lost a child or a loved one to a Fentanyl overdose.
WHSV
AMERICAN HEART MONTH: The importance of knowing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) -Cardiac Arrest occurs when your heart stops pumping blood out. “That happens when the heart has an electrical abnormality like ventricular fibrillation or asystole and the heart just stops,” Dr. Dave Varma explained. Dr. Varma is the medical director of cardiology for Augusta Health. The American...
WHSV
Rockingham County Planning Commission to consider large apartment complex
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Planning Commission is set to meet on Tuesday and will consider a significant housing proposal. A developer is seeking to expand a proposed apartment complex that was approved back in 2019. Valley View Village would consist of mostly one and two-bedroom units built...
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
VIDEO: Fant family makes short order of historic tree in downtown Madison
A mighty tree came down in Madison on Monday. Fant’s Tree Service Office Manager Chrissy Jenkins – daughter of co-owner Tim and brother of co-owner Matthew – said it was a sad day to take down a majestic tree that has provided shade for a section of N. Main Street for many years. MADRAPP Video: N. Main Street Tree Removal. "It’s an historic tree, probably here when the Civil War took place,” Jenkins said. "But we’re honored to have been selected to take it down.” Property owners Jesse M. and Desiree Bannister bought the property in 2022 and weeks later, got a letter from the Town of Madison informing them...
Virginia Scenic Railway 'train ride felt like being on vacation,' woman says
The Blue Ridge Flyer’s journey begins at the Staunton Railroad Station, also an Amtrak station, in the heart of downtown.
WHSV
19-year-old floral shop owner prepares for debut Valentine’s Day season
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Galentine’s Day, Pal-entine’s Day, and Valentine’s Day are all fast approaching and orders of flower arrangements are pouring in for floral shops. 19-year-old Valerie Simmons took over owning Evergreen Florist at 134 E. Lee Street in Broadway — with two thousand flowers scheduled to arrive this week.
C-Ville Weekly
The future of West Main
While a multi-million dollar streetscape will not be built on West Main, the scrapped project did result in rezoning that lowered maximum building heights. Photo by Eze Amos. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
WHSV
JMU students continue to mourn and heal together after fatal crash last week
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU students are continuing to heal together following the death of three students in a West Virginia car crash last week. John “Luke” Fergusson, Nicholas Troutman, and Joshua Mardis were killed in the crash and two other students remain in the hospital with serious injuries.
q101online.com
Local nurse joins Governors administration
An Augusta County R-N is now a member of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration. Yesterday, the governor’s office announced that Georgia Alvis-Long, of Waynesboro, will serve a full four-year term on the commonwealth elections board. She was appointed last year to complete the term of then-Norfolk public defender Jamilah LeCruise, who resigned her seat.
