Addison man indicted on rape charge
ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – An Addison man has been indicted for an alleged rape that happened last month, according to a Grand Jury document.
Chevis Sargent, 26, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to the January 23, 2023 incident.Suspected Qountry Tavern shooter indicted on murder, weapons charges
According to the indictment, Sargent allegedly had sex with another person by forcible compulsion. As a result, he was indicted on one count of 1st-degree Rape.
Sargent was first arrested on January 25 and taken to the Chemung County Jail.
