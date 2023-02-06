Read full article on original website
dcnewsnow.com
Virginia Task Force 1 heading to Turkey, Syria
Dozens of members of Virginia Task Force 1 (VA-TF1/USA-1) were preparing to head to Turkey and Syria Monday after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated parts of the countries. Dozens of members of Virginia Task Force 1 (VA-TF1/USA-1) were preparing to head to Turkey and Syria Monday after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated parts of the countries.
Bill to ban use of cyanide in Virginia for mining fails despite early support
A bill that would have banned the use of cyanide in mining and processing operations in Virginia was killed at the last minute Monday. House Bill 1722 from Del. Shelly Simonds, D-Newport News, was sent back to committee the day before crossover, the deadline by which a chamber must pass a bill in order for […] The post Bill to ban use of cyanide in Virginia for mining fails despite early support appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSET
Va. Attorney General launches task force to combat antisemitism across the Commonwealth
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — During a gathering of Jewish leaders from across the state for Virginia Jewish Advocacy Day, Attorney General Jason Miyares made a landmark announcement. Miyares revealed the creation of a new Task Force within the Office of Attorney General to monitor and combat acts of antisemitism...
WRIC TV
Virginia poised to ban foreign adversaries from buying farmland
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia could soon ban China, Iran and other foreign adversaries from buying farmland in the commonwealth. In a 23-16 bipartisan vote Monday, the Democrat-led Virginia Senate passed a bill from Republican state Sen. Richard Stuart to prohibit foreign governments from making agricultural land purchases after 2023.
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
newsfromthestates.com
Warner, Kaine urge repeal of defunct same-sex marriage ban and more Va. headlines
• The 6-year-old Newport News boy who shot his elementary school teacher allegedly choked a different teacher “until she couldn’t breathe” in a prior incident at the school, according to a new legal filing by the wounded teacher’s lawyer.—Associated Press. • Virginia’s politically divided legislature...
Bill to establish advisory board for psychedelic drug in Virginia passes State Senate
NORFOLK, Va. — The psychoactive compound found naturally in mushrooms called psilocybin, otherwise known as "magic mushroom," is once again at the center of many discussions on the General Assembly floor. The drug is known to create psychedelic effects on the brain, but researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University found...
Tide gate testing to close HRBT in both directions early Sunday
The routine tide gate testing starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday, February 12. The process is to make sure the facilities are prepared for possible adverse weather conditions.
Mid-session update: what’s still alive and what’s dead (or on the way there)
Virginia lawmakers aren’t agreeing on much these days, but 93 of 100 members of the House of Delegates could at least find common ground on which Virginia pony is the best pony. “It is time the Commonwealth pony up, and give Chincoteague heritage the recognition it deserves,” Del. Rob Bloxom, R-Accomack, said last week. He […] The post Mid-session update: what’s still alive and what’s dead (or on the way there) appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
basketballinsiders.com
Virginia edges closer to once more allowing promotional deductions when calculating adjusted gross revenue
Virginia is a step closer to reintroducing some level of promotional deductions being allowed for the calculation of adjusted gross revenue after Senator Jeremy S. McPike’s Bill SB 1142 passed the Senate by a vote of 31-7. What does the Virginia bill state?. The bill, introduced in January sought...
fox5dc.com
NASA launching two small rockets from Virginia's Wallops facility on Thursday
Nearly two weeks after an Electron rocket blasted off from Wallops Island in Virginia, NASA is set to send two more rockets from the facility into space. The launch is currently scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9 and the two Improved-Orion suborbital sounding rockets will be sent beyond the stratosphere 30 minutes apart between 8-10 a.m. EST.
wvtf.org
Virginia Senate approves bill targeting Chinese ownership of farmland
Governor Glenn Youngkin surprised many lawmakers at the beginning of the General Assembly session by backing away from thousands of jobs in a struggling part of Southside Virginia because of the company's connections to China. Now lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit foreign adversaries from buying Virginia farmland.
Bill to require defibrillators in schools passes Virginia Senate
About a month after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Senate of Virginia has passed a bill that would require Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines in all of the Commonwealth's schools.
Augusta Free Press
Six Virginia localities receive Infrastructure Act funding to improve traffic safety
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021 is making road safety improvements possible in several Virginia localities. Through the United States Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets For All initiative, the town of Culpeper will receive $160,000. According to U.S. Rep....
Virginia Dental Association notices uptick in ‘COVID Cavities’
The findings showed that approximately 130,237 Virginia children experienced decayed teeth or cavities from 2018-2019. However, that number jumped to 187,762 from 2020-2021.
Watching weekend for possible snow before toasty February pattern resumes
An upper-level low and a brief window of cold air amid a mild pattern may bring weekend snow in parts of Southwest and Southside Virginia, but for anything significant or widespread, a lot has to come together with little margin for variation. The post Watching weekend for possible snow before toasty February pattern resumes appeared first on Cardinal News.
loudounnow.com
State DEQ May Lift Data Center Diesel Generator Cap
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is considering lifting restrictions on how data centers use their backup diesel generators at they continue to face shortages in Dominion Energy’s distribution. Dominion warned data centers in summer 2022 that it may not be able to supply power to new data centers,...
'History that's been forgotten' | Virginia lawmakers move closer to preserving 'Green Book' sites, both standing and demolished
NORFOLK, Va. — Not everything changes over time. "I'm like a doctor for cars; you get sick, we fix it up," Amin Mohamed laughed. Since the mid-1990s, Mohamed has repaired cars at the corner of Church and 20th Streets in Norfolk, in a small brick auto repair building. The...
cbs19news
Several area wineries earn gold in Governor's Cup
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nearly two dozen area wineries and cideries have earned gold medals in the Virginia Governor’s Cup. This year’s Governor’s Cup saw more than 600 entries from across the Commonwealth, and 66 producers received Gold Medals. Some of these wines will be included...
fox5dc.com
Lawmakers push to end solitary confinement in Virginia
ARLINGTON, Va. - State lawmakers in Virginia could be on the verge of getting rid of solitary confinement in state prisons. It’s part of a bipartisan effort by Democrats and Republicans that is quickly gaining momentum. Republican Del. Glenn Davis Jr. and Democratic Del. Don Scott have come together...
