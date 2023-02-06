ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

dcnewsnow.com

Virginia Task Force 1 heading to Turkey, Syria

Dozens of members of Virginia Task Force 1 (VA-TF1/USA-1) were preparing to head to Turkey and Syria Monday after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated parts of the countries. Dozens of members of Virginia Task Force 1 (VA-TF1/USA-1) were preparing to head to Turkey and Syria Monday after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated parts of the countries.
Virginia Mercury

Bill to ban use of cyanide in Virginia for mining fails despite early support

A bill that would have banned the use of cyanide in mining and processing operations in Virginia was killed at the last minute Monday. House Bill 1722 from Del. Shelly Simonds, D-Newport News, was sent back to committee the day before crossover, the deadline by which a chamber must pass a bill in order for […] The post Bill to ban use of cyanide in Virginia for mining fails despite early support appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WRIC TV

Virginia poised to ban foreign adversaries from buying farmland

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia could soon ban China, Iran and other foreign adversaries from buying farmland in the commonwealth. In a 23-16 bipartisan vote Monday, the Democrat-led Virginia Senate passed a bill from Republican state Sen. Richard Stuart to prohibit foreign governments from making agricultural land purchases after 2023.
Virginia Mercury

Mid-session update: what’s still alive and what’s dead (or on the way there)

Virginia lawmakers aren’t agreeing on much these days, but 93 of 100 members of the House of Delegates could at least find common ground on which Virginia pony is the best pony. “It is time the Commonwealth pony up, and give Chincoteague heritage the recognition it deserves,” Del. Rob Bloxom, R-Accomack, said last week. He […] The post Mid-session update: what’s still alive and what’s dead (or on the way there) appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
fox5dc.com

NASA launching two small rockets from Virginia's Wallops facility on Thursday

Nearly two weeks after an Electron rocket blasted off from Wallops Island in Virginia, NASA is set to send two more rockets from the facility into space. The launch is currently scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9 and the two Improved-Orion suborbital sounding rockets will be sent beyond the stratosphere 30 minutes apart between 8-10 a.m. EST.
wvtf.org

Virginia Senate approves bill targeting Chinese ownership of farmland

Governor Glenn Youngkin surprised many lawmakers at the beginning of the General Assembly session by backing away from thousands of jobs in a struggling part of Southside Virginia because of the company's connections to China. Now lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit foreign adversaries from buying Virginia farmland.
loudounnow.com

State DEQ May Lift Data Center Diesel Generator Cap

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is considering lifting restrictions on how data centers use their backup diesel generators at they continue to face shortages in Dominion Energy’s distribution. Dominion warned data centers in summer 2022 that it may not be able to supply power to new data centers,...
cbs19news

Several area wineries earn gold in Governor's Cup

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nearly two dozen area wineries and cideries have earned gold medals in the Virginia Governor’s Cup. This year’s Governor’s Cup saw more than 600 entries from across the Commonwealth, and 66 producers received Gold Medals. Some of these wines will be included...
fox5dc.com

Lawmakers push to end solitary confinement in Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. - State lawmakers in Virginia could be on the verge of getting rid of solitary confinement in state prisons. It’s part of a bipartisan effort by Democrats and Republicans that is quickly gaining momentum. Republican Del. Glenn Davis Jr. and Democratic Del. Don Scott have come together...
