Omaha, NE

Rusty's 3 Day Forecast

Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is again before lawmakers in Lincoln. Omaha Police pursued a stolen vehicle through west Omaha tonight. Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in eggs. Updated: 14 hours ago. With the rise in egg prices, many...
Bellevue man recovering after being found on side of interstate

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Bellevue man is in critical condition after he was found on the side of the interstate near Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 44-mile marker of I-29 southbound to investigate a call of an unresponsive male found lying on the shoulder with an apparent head wound. Medics arrived and transported the man, later identified as 39-year-old Cody Spencer of Bellevue, to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.
Omaha fire crews respond to car fire turned house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a reported car fire near 20th and Castelar Tuesday night. Crews reported visible smoke and flames from the north on approach and declared the fire working at about 6:15 p.m. The fire was under control within 10 minutes. Damage was limited...
Rhythmz Lounge Shuts Down After Fire

(Omaha, NE) -- Rhythmz Lounge in Southwest Omaha shuts down after a fire this weekend. Firefighters were called to the bar on Q Street at 8:44 a.m. on Sunday. The Omaha Fire Department says the fire caused around $65,000 in damages. No injuries were reported.
Bellevue man found down on the side of I-29 with head injuries

(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Bellevue man is found down with head injuries on the side of I-29 in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police say on Monday 39 year old Cody Spencer was found unresponsive, with an apparent head wound, on the side of southbound I-29 near mile marker 44. That stretch of I-29 runs on the Iowa side of the Missouri River, just across from Olde Towne Bellevue. Police say Spencer was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he remains in critical condition.
Concerns over high-speed internet installation in Bellevue

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new internet option in Bellevue is causing some issues for residents. They’re reporting damage done during the installation of the new fiber-optic lines. “We welcome competition, and this should be really exciting and everybody should be pretty pumped about this, but instead, people are...
Omaha Everyday: Omaha Home & Garden Expo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks Mike Mancuso, Show Director of the 57th Annual Omaha Home & Garden Expo and Lawn, Flower & Patio Show! The big event is scheduled at the CHI Health Center February 10-12. Enjoy Waterfalls, Blooming Flowers and the Smells of Springtime! This is your chance to visit with experts, including Ty Pennington of Extreme Makeover, Trading Spaces and HGTV. Find out more in today’s interview!
Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
Big Elk sculpture on display at KANEKO

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “For native people, it’s really empowering. It gives us a feeling that we’re no longer invisible.”. At 10 feet tall, what the artist calls “life-and-a-half size,” the sculpture of Chief Big Elk is hard to miss. “I was really trying to...
Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in eggs

Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
Omaha Auto Shop Fire Accidental In Nature

The Fire Department says an Omaha automotive shop sustains 85-thousand dollars in damage from a fire. Investigators say the fire was at a shop at "Optimus Auto" near 89th and L after gasoline accidentally ignited while a mechanic was working on a vehicle. No injuries were reported in the Monday...
Police: Missing woman found dead by railroad worker in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said a 55-year-old woman reported as an endangered missing person has been found dead. CBPD said in a social media post Tuesday morning that Janet Lee North had been found dead. Police later confirmed that North’s death did not appear to be suspicious. An Omaha Police report states that she was found by a railroad worker in Omaha near 3rd and Pierce streets, close to the Missouri River.
Fire damages two houses near 20th and Castelar

Nebraska Hospitals Association says lawmakers need to act on patients awaiting discharge. Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to larger hospitals. Updated: 31 minutes ago. A public hearing was held today in Lincoln over LB574, nicknamed "Let Them Grow," aimed at banning...
OMAHA, NE

