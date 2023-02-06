Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'We're not going down easy': Homeowners oppose OPPD project clearing trees
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Power District crews and contractors entered backyards Tuesday to mark a radius of trees that need to be cleared — the utility is preparing for transmission line work. Homeowners are opposed to the utility clearing trees to make way for new transmission lines,...
WOWT
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is again before lawmakers in Lincoln. Omaha Police pursued a stolen vehicle through west Omaha tonight. Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in eggs. Updated: 14 hours ago. With the rise in egg prices, many...
WOWT
Bellevue man recovering after being found on side of interstate
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Bellevue man is in critical condition after he was found on the side of the interstate near Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 44-mile marker of I-29 southbound to investigate a call of an unresponsive male found lying on the shoulder with an apparent head wound. Medics arrived and transported the man, later identified as 39-year-old Cody Spencer of Bellevue, to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.
WOWT
Omaha fire crews respond to car fire turned house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a reported car fire near 20th and Castelar Tuesday night. Crews reported visible smoke and flames from the north on approach and declared the fire working at about 6:15 p.m. The fire was under control within 10 minutes. Damage was limited...
iheart.com
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly weather and snow chances here for Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild Wednesday clouds increase tonight as a system misses us to our S... a few light showers are possible SE of the Metro. By Thursday highs fall back to the mid 30s as cooler air moves in with our next front. Clouds build and by the mid afternoon to evening our next chance for snow arrives.
iheart.com
WOWT
$100 million deal turning Omaha wastewater into city revenue and fertilizer for farmers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you live in Bellevue just west of the Missouri River, you probably have noticed a strong smell. That smell comes from the Papio Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. “We take dirty water and remove the pollutants from that dirty water,” said Michael Arends, manager of water...
WOWT
Concerns over high-speed internet installation in Bellevue
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new internet option in Bellevue is causing some issues for residents. They’re reporting damage done during the installation of the new fiber-optic lines. “We welcome competition, and this should be really exciting and everybody should be pretty pumped about this, but instead, people are...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Omaha Home & Garden Expo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks Mike Mancuso, Show Director of the 57th Annual Omaha Home & Garden Expo and Lawn, Flower & Patio Show! The big event is scheduled at the CHI Health Center February 10-12. Enjoy Waterfalls, Blooming Flowers and the Smells of Springtime! This is your chance to visit with experts, including Ty Pennington of Extreme Makeover, Trading Spaces and HGTV. Find out more in today’s interview!
klkntv.com
Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
WOWT
Big Elk sculpture on display at KANEKO
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “For native people, it’s really empowering. It gives us a feeling that we’re no longer invisible.”. At 10 feet tall, what the artist calls “life-and-a-half size,” the sculpture of Chief Big Elk is hard to miss. “I was really trying to...
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunny & mild weather continues Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another mild start to the day that will result in another fantastic afternoon for us. Much more sunshine than yesterday will have the day feeling a lot better too. Another difference today will be the wind direction. Yesterday we had south winds help us...
WOWT
Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in eggs
Medical marijuana bill to once again go before unicameral. Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is again before lawmakers in Lincoln. Updated: 13 hours ago. Omaha Police pursued a stolen vehicle through west Omaha tonight. Omaha gets sneak peek of Big...
WOWT
Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
iheart.com
Omaha Auto Shop Fire Accidental In Nature
The Fire Department says an Omaha automotive shop sustains 85-thousand dollars in damage from a fire. Investigators say the fire was at a shop at "Optimus Auto" near 89th and L after gasoline accidentally ignited while a mechanic was working on a vehicle. No injuries were reported in the Monday...
WOWT
Police: Missing woman found dead by railroad worker in Omaha
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said a 55-year-old woman reported as an endangered missing person has been found dead. CBPD said in a social media post Tuesday morning that Janet Lee North had been found dead. Police later confirmed that North’s death did not appear to be suspicious. An Omaha Police report states that she was found by a railroad worker in Omaha near 3rd and Pierce streets, close to the Missouri River.
WOWT
Douglas County Treasurer Customer Service Center location closed after water main break
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Treasurer’s South Customer Service Center closed early today due to a water main break. The four other locations around the county are open until 4 p.m. today for processing taxpayer transactions:. 4606 N. 56th St., Suite 102. 411 N. 84th St. 15335...
WOWT
Fire damages two houses near 20th and Castelar
Nebraska Hospitals Association says lawmakers need to act on patients awaiting discharge. Nebraska is seeing a growing number of patients needing faster discharges to be transferred to larger hospitals. Updated: 31 minutes ago. A public hearing was held today in Lincoln over LB574, nicknamed "Let Them Grow," aimed at banning...
