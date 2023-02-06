Socorro woman pleads guilty to arson charge

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman faces put to six years in prison for an arson that nearly wiped out a Socorro neighborhood. Erica Wiesen pleaded guilty Monday to starting a fire that destroyed two homes and damaged several others last year.

Seven vehicles were also a total loss. According to a criminal complaint, Wiesen started the fire after a fight with her longtime boyfriend. Police say she appeared to be high on drugs at the time.

