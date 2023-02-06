Read full article on original website
Four more Kansas City-area Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing
Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is set to wipe all but one of its Kansas City-area locations from the map.
MoRPAC Committee Members Visit Sedalia Amtrak Depot
David Pearce, of Warrensburg, who serves as a volunteer on the legislative committee of MoRPAC (Missouri Rail Passenger Advisory Committee), was one of three members who gathered in Sedalia Tuesday morning. Plans called for them to ride the Amtrak with members of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to Jefferson...
Jackson County meat processor fined again for CO2 workplace exposure
A western-Missouri meat processor faces fines again after federal inspectors found that employees has been exposed to high levels of carbon dioxide.
Watch Elk Hunter Become the Hunted By a Fierce Mountain Lion
There have been numerous mountain lion sightings recently in Missouri. Most are short encounters where the cats flee back into the woods as soon as they're seen. One elk hunter recently learned the hard way that he had become the hunted - stalked by a fierce mountain lion. In Missouri,...
Joe’s Blog: Degrees to heavy snow (WED-2/8)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be another day with temperatures nicely above average in a winter where it seems almost every day features temperatures above average. Sunshine during the first part of the day will allow highs to surge well into the 40s on the north side before rain comes up the State Line towards KC later this afternoon.
Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch
BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
SFCC Theatre Arts Students, Staff Recognized By KCACTF
State Fair Community College Theatre Arts students and staff received awards and recognitions at the annual Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) for Region 5 that was held in January in Des Moines, Iowa. Region 5 includes colleges and universities in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and...
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
Oak Grove Truck Driver Killed in I-70 Collision
An Oak Grove man was killed in an accident involving two tractor trailers colliding on I-70 in Lafayette County Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2018 Freightliner driven by 60-year-old John K. Cullett of Lincoln, Illinois, was stopped in traffic due to another crash on I-70 at the 42-mile marker just after 6 a.m., when a westbound 2019 Freightliner driven by 39-year-old Anthony D. Meunier of Oak Grove, overtook and struck the first Freightliner.
Winter Weather Advisory expanded as snow falls in Kansas City
The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Weather Advisory to include the Kansas City metro.
Eating Clam Chowder For Lunch on Sunday in Missouri Is Illegal Or Is It?
Eating clam chowder in Missouri is legal six days, 23 hours, and two minutes every week. Yet oddly there's one specific hour every week when clam chowder better not touch your lips. Or is it?. It's allegedly illegal for clam chowder to be eaten between 11:50 AM - 12:48 PM...
Rain to mix with snow overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain is likely in Kansas City this evening with some wet snow mixing in overnight. Minor accumulations are possible, mainly for areas north of the KC metro. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s. Flurries are possible Friday morning, with highs in...
Another fatal railroad crossing accident
(AP) — A FedEx driver was killed early Tuesday when a truck collided with an Amtrak train. The collision occurred about 9:30 a.m. north of Pleasant Hill, about 37 miles (59.55 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City. the train crew and the 35 passengers on board were not injured. The...
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
CHERRY TREE LANE CLOSED FOR CULVERT REPLACEMENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A road in Pettis County will be closed for culvert replacement from February 6-14. According to the Pettis County Road and Bridge Department, Cherry Tree Lane will be temporarily closed to a traffic for the project. If you have any questions, you can call the county at 660-826-5000.
1 killed in Amtrak train, FedEx truck crash in Cass County
One person died following a collision between a FedEx truck and an Amtrak train Tuesday just outside of Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses
A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Officials ID man who drowned after falling through Shawnee Mission Lake ice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed the body of a man who fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake has been recovered. Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of the body of a 21-year-old man. Police indicated the...
Knob Noster Man Injured When Truck Strikes Tree
A Knob Noster man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1999 Ford F-250, driven by 51-year-old Vernon R. Houts of Knob Noster, was on Highway B, south of SW1200th Road just before 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the truck crossed back over the roadway, struck a tree.
Blue Springs police piloting license plate readers program
Blue Springs police launched an automatic license plate reader pilot program and say cameras have solved two crimes in less than a week.
