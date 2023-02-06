ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Industry group says Colorado’s cannabis industry is falling behind

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado led the charge towards the legalization of marijuana for decades, and was among the first to legalize the drug for medical and recreational use. However, an industry group says that the state is falling behind. Cannabis legalization advocates blame a law that went into...
COLORADO STATE
Arkansas’ governor issues rebuttal of Biden’s State of the Union

Key takeaways from the State of the Union with DC Correspondent Peter Zampa. Our Washington, D.C. correspondent Peter Zampa brings you the takeaways from 2023's State of the Union. Updated: 15 hours ago. The spring runoff in 2019 was big, spilling over dams and quashing the drought. Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen...
ARKANSAS STATE
Non-profit donates grants for students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Utah-based non-profit wants to help parents be the first line of defense in what it’s calling a growing epidemic of mental health crises in children. Officials with the Cooke Center for Human Connection report that one in seven kids are depressed or anxious....
UTAH STATE
Cement truck crash cleared, I-70 reopened

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation reports that I-70 has been reopened in both direction as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. This is an update to a developing story. The previous coverage is below. GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning...
COLORADO STATE
Watching Next Week: Major Storm Possible

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Forecasting can be an interesting business. Several times a day, more than half a dozen computer models process current weather data and run a suite of mathematical equations to make predictions about the future state of the atmosphere. Most weather apps on your phone, or automated weather forecast sites, provide you with […]
COLORADO STATE
Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week

Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Colorado State Patrol rolls out body cameras for every trooper

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol has completed implementation, certification and training for their new body-worn cameras, and there’s enough for all 725 active troopers state-wide. The Colorado State Patrol embarked on the implementation of Axon Body Worn Cameras (BWCs) in addition to the pre-existing in-car camera...
COLORADO STATE
This Is Colorado's Most Romantic Hotel

When a couple wants to spend some time together, a hotel can set the stage for some good ole romance. These accommodations can have their own restaurants, fun amenities like heated bathtubs, and be near some unforgettable locations. If you're looking to have a lover's getaway, look no further than...
COLORADO STATE
Brief snow possible Wednesday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weak disturbance tracked from north to south across Western Colorado this afternoon. It brought a few seemingly random snowflakes with it. We were warm enough that the snow didn’t accumulate. Any lingering snow will end this evening. Our Next Weather Maker. Our next...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a teen last seen Feb. 2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing teen. According to the state agency, 14-year-old Mckenna Ferguson was last seen on the morning of Feb. 2 in the Englewood area. A black-and-white photo of Ferguson is at the top of this article. According to the poster, she has brown and blue hair along with brown eyes.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Kristen Walters

Major retail store chain opens another new Colorado location

A major retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Colorado. Read on to learn more. At the end of January, the new Harbor Freight store in Craig opened their doors to the public for the first time, according to local reports. However, the official grand opening event will be held on February 18, 2023.
CRAIG, CO

