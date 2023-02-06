Read full article on original website
You could receive an assistance check for up to $1044 in the state of Colorado
Up to $1044 could be available to millions of low-income residents in the United States through an assistance check. To do so, they must submit their application by the announced deadline.
nbc11news.com
Industry group says Colorado’s cannabis industry is falling behind
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado led the charge towards the legalization of marijuana for decades, and was among the first to legalize the drug for medical and recreational use. However, an industry group says that the state is falling behind. Cannabis legalization advocates blame a law that went into...
nbc11news.com
Commissioner says County is taking steps to find “viable solution” to Orchard Mesa Pool
Key takeaways from the State of the Union with DC Correspondent Peter Zampa. Our Washington, D.C. correspondent Peter Zampa brings you the takeaways from 2023's State of the Union. Colorado's heavy snowpack could cause heavy spring runoff. Updated: 15 hours ago. The spring runoff in 2019 was big, spilling over...
nbc11news.com
Arkansas’ governor issues rebuttal of Biden’s State of the Union
Key takeaways from the State of the Union with DC Correspondent Peter Zampa. Our Washington, D.C. correspondent Peter Zampa brings you the takeaways from 2023's State of the Union. Updated: 15 hours ago. The spring runoff in 2019 was big, spilling over dams and quashing the drought. Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen...
Governor Jared Polis (D) issues two executive orders from Jan. 23-30
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) issued two executive orders from Jan. 23-30. As of Jan. 30, Polis has issued four executive orders in 2023—one fewer than he did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of Jan. 23-30,...
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
nbc11news.com
Non-profit donates grants for students
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Utah-based non-profit wants to help parents be the first line of defense in what it’s calling a growing epidemic of mental health crises in children. Officials with the Cooke Center for Human Connection report that one in seven kids are depressed or anxious....
nbc11news.com
Cement truck crash cleared, I-70 reopened
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation reports that I-70 has been reopened in both direction as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. This is an update to a developing story. The previous coverage is below. GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning...
Watching Next Week: Major Storm Possible
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Forecasting can be an interesting business. Several times a day, more than half a dozen computer models process current weather data and run a suite of mathematical equations to make predictions about the future state of the atmosphere. Most weather apps on your phone, or automated weather forecast sites, provide you with […]
nbc11news.com
County wants out of pool business; discussions circulate about Orchard Mesa Pool
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New emails from the county have clarified their position with the Orchard Mesa Pool. Previously, the school district was willing to transfer the land, pool and gym to the city and county. However, the county wants out of the pool business. In an email, Commissioner...
Summit Daily News
Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week
Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
Colorado pizza place ranked one of top in US
Whether you are a fan of a thin crust New York-style pizza or a deep dish pie, there are some incredible options across the country for all pizza lovers.
nbc11news.com
Colorado trooper gets sideswiped by distracted driver; reinforces ‘Stay in Your Lane’ campaign
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado State Patrol vehicle sustained moderate damage when a company box-truck driver, based out of Colorado Springs, failed to properly maintain his position and struck the cruiser on the driver’s side. At 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a box-truck traveling westbound on...
nbc11news.com
Colorado State Patrol rolls out body cameras for every trooper
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol has completed implementation, certification and training for their new body-worn cameras, and there’s enough for all 725 active troopers state-wide. The Colorado State Patrol embarked on the implementation of Axon Body Worn Cameras (BWCs) in addition to the pre-existing in-car camera...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Most Romantic Hotel
When a couple wants to spend some time together, a hotel can set the stage for some good ole romance. These accommodations can have their own restaurants, fun amenities like heated bathtubs, and be near some unforgettable locations. If you're looking to have a lover's getaway, look no further than...
nbc11news.com
Brief snow possible Wednesday night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weak disturbance tracked from north to south across Western Colorado this afternoon. It brought a few seemingly random snowflakes with it. We were warm enough that the snow didn’t accumulate. Any lingering snow will end this evening. Our Next Weather Maker. Our next...
Colorado pizza joint named one of the best in the country
According to TripstoDiscover.com, you don't have to travel around the world to get a great slice of pizza. In fact, you don't even have to leave Colorado. Telluride's Brown Dog Pizza was mentioned on the website's 2023 '20 Best Pizza Joints in the US' list for its tasty 'za. "A...
Snow squalls could affect travel Wednesday evening
Colorado's next storm system will move through on Wednesday bringing snow showers, cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and a chance for snow squalls.
KKTV
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a teen last seen Feb. 2
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing teen. According to the state agency, 14-year-old Mckenna Ferguson was last seen on the morning of Feb. 2 in the Englewood area. A black-and-white photo of Ferguson is at the top of this article. According to the poster, she has brown and blue hair along with brown eyes.
Major retail store chain opens another new Colorado location
A major retail store chain recently opened another new store location in Colorado. Read on to learn more. At the end of January, the new Harbor Freight store in Craig opened their doors to the public for the first time, according to local reports. However, the official grand opening event will be held on February 18, 2023.
