Read full article on original website
Related
Insurance giant gets CA contract, pays $215M settlement
From CalMatters health reporter Kristen Hwang: California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a $215.3 million settlement against Centene Corp., a multi-billion dollar health care company that is the state’s largest commercial Medi-Cal insurer, with 20 contracts. Centene is also the parent company of Health Net, which just won a lucrative contract for Medi-Cal, […]
Meet Kathy Ireland: Rich California female has millions for education and needy families: Get in touch for money
Kathleen Marie Ireland is a renewed American fashion designer, businesswoman, and author. Most importantly, she is admired for her charity work. She was born in California and worked as a supermodel from the 1980s to the 1990s.
californiaagnet.com
Relief Programs Now Available to Walnut Growers
In this video, Joshua Rahm from the California Walnut Commission shares details on some new and upcoming government programs to aid walnut growers amidst these difficult times — some of which growers can act on now. So watch this video now and read more about it in Pacific Nut Producer Magazine.
proclaimerscv.com
Californians Will Receive $500 Monthly Payments for 6 Months
Selected residents in Oakland, California will receive an amount of $500 monthly payments for 6 months as part of the Oakland Resilient Families. The impending end of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will affect millions of American families to purchase nutritious food and meet their daily needs. Amidst the increasing inflation rate in the country, it is important that they will receive financial assistance either from the federal or state.
governing.com
Corporations Score Wins in Fight Against Progressive California
(TNS) — Twice in the last two weeks, major corporations have scored wins in their fights against progressive policies approved by Democrats at the California Capitol. First, the Secretary of State announced that fast food companies had collected enough signatures to force a referendum on a state law meant to boost wages for restaurant workers. Last week, oil companies' effort to overturn an environmental safety law that would ban new drilling projects near homes and schools similarly qualified for the ballot.
4 ways California residents can visit state parks for free
More sunny skies are on the horizon as the spring season nears, and what better way to celebrate the warmer weather than by visiting a California state park? While state parks typically charge a $10 entry fee on most days, Californians can also take advantage of multiple passes that get them into the parks for […]
KABC
California giving you another reason to move to Mexico.
(San Diego, CA) — Assemblymember David Alvarez has introduced a measure which would make it easier for students who live in Mexico to attend college in California. The bill would create a five-year pilot program allowing low-income students who live in Mexico within 45 miles of the California border to pay in-state tuition to attend one of seven campuses in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties Community College Association. Under the bill, each participating college would host up to 200 binational students during the pilot phase of the program.
californiaglobe.com
The Biggest Untold Reason for the Decline of Salmon
As Californians dig out from several major storms just since December, major reservoirs in the state are already filled to within 86 and 104 percent of their historical average for this date, and the Sierra snowpack sits at 205 percent of normal. With additional precipitation likely before the end of California’s attenuated rainy season, and massive projected snowmelt poised to cascade downstream later this spring, water managers are already deciding what to do with the all this water.
gtgazette.com
February snow survey reflects atmospheric river boost
The Department of Water Resources’ second manual snow survey of the season at Phillips Station recorded 85.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 33.5 inches, which is 193% of average for the location on Feb. 1. The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water...
California Mortgage Relief Program expands for homeowners to get up to $80,000 for mortgage deferral
STATEWIDE – After distributing nearly $300 million in assistance to homeowners, the California Mortgage Relief Program announced Tuesday, that it is providing additional assistance – up to $80,000 for mortgage deferrals. The program has also expanded other eligibility requirements to help more homeowners who have struggled with housing payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In California
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
Long-time Congresswoman Hired For TV News Job
Popular Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California made the decision not to seek re-election to the House of Representatives in 2022, and instead made her intentions known that she would retire and head back to her home state of California.
Mountain Democrat
Solar companies brace for big changes in industry
El Dorado County solar companies are preparing for harder times on the horizon as a result of changes made to solar energy rules by the California Public Utilities Commission Dec. 15. The Net Energy Monitoring solar tariff will see its third significant revision, NEM 3.0, go into effect April 15....
California restaurants listed among the ‘Most Romantic’ in the nation
Californians won’t have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America” list. Multiple restaurants from California were included. The list was based on OpenTable […]
MedMen, California's 'Apple Store of weed,' is on the verge of collapse
"I think there was significant disagreement as to whether or not MedMen was worth what MedMen said it was worth."
utilitydive.com
Sunrun, PG&E to roll out 30-MW virtual power plant to support California grid in the summer
Solar and battery storage provider Sunrun announced plans on Monday to create a 30-MW virtual power plant by enrolling up to 7,500 existing and new rooftop solar and battery systems in Pacific Gas & Electric’s footprint. Storage systems that enroll in the program will be asked to discharge power...
travellemming.com
41 Things to Do in California with Kids in 2023 (By a Local)
There are so many things to do in California with kids that a single trip to this sunny west coast state barely scratches the surface. I spent my childhood in California, exploring all of the coolest kid-friendly attractions, and have put the best ones on this ultimate list. The amount of entertaining, kid-friendly attractions is tenfold, from fun theme parks to hands-on museums, play parks, and more. So many of the best things to do in California are kid-friendly.
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wine giant E. & J. Gallo fined after wastewater discharged into California river
A California water agency has ordered Modesto-based wine giant E. & J. Gallo Winery to pay $378,668 in fines for discharging irrigation and waste water into the Merced River. According to a news release from the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, the Aug. 9, 2021 discharge included more than 90,000 gallons of wastewater mixed with irrigation well water from a Livingston wine-making facility.
sdvoice.info
Republican Lawmakers Announce Agenda to “Fix California”
California Senate Republicans recently held a rally at the State Capitol announcing their legislative goals “to fix California” for the next year. Slamming proposals and policies their Democratic colleagues and Gov. Gavin Newsom are championing, the GOP State Senators presented several bills of their own. They also called for more oversight – and in some cases, a total rehaul — of state programs addressing crime, homelessness, education, climate and more.
Comments / 0