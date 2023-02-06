Read full article on original website
lowndessignal.com
Community trust grants available for Lowndes County nonprofits
The Central Alabama Community Foundation processes two annual grant cycles — in spring and fall — awarding trust grants to nonprofit organizations offering projects and services in Lowndes, Macon, and Montgomery counties. The foundation links charitable resources with community needs and opportunities, allowing donors to stretch their giving...
alabamanews.net
MPS STEM programs receive $100K anonymous donation
MPS STEM programs recently received a generous donation thanks to an anonymous donor. The Montgomery Armed Forces Communication Electronics Association (AFCEA) Chapter received a $100,000 donation from an anonymous 92-year-old Alabama native and Air Force veteran. Through a partnership of MPS and AFCEA, the donation will be used to provide...
lowndessignal.com
Pioneer awards $10K grant to Hope Inspired Ministries
Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Charitable Foundation awarded Hope Inspired Ministries (H.I.M.) a $10,000 grant Tuesday to assist in providing transportation for its students in Lowndes County. The grant, coupled with funding from the Delta Regional Authority and the Daniel Foundation will be used toward the purchase of...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes life expectancy: Education is key to health, longevity of life
In Lowndes County, life expectancy peaks at around 70.3 years, 4.5 years less than the statewide average. Healthy lifestyle habits can help to control or avoid chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension which impact the longevity of life. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), good...
WSFA
Selma schools getting back on track after destructive tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - School resumed in Selma a few days after a devastating EF2 tornado rocked the community on Jan. 12. The transition has been easy for some, but for those who lost their homes it’s been a challenge. Selma City Schools community and family engagement specialist Cynthia...
lowndessignal.com
CACF facilitates scholarships for high school seniors
Graduating seniors attending high school in Lowndes and Butler Counties may be eligible for scholarships, thanks to the generosity of donors and the efforts of the Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF). In 2022, CACF connected three seniors — two in Lowndes County and one in Butler County — with education...
wdhn.com
Local educator receives lifetime achievement award for gifted education
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A local teacher has received a lifetime achievement award from the Alabama Association for Gifted Children. Every year the AAGC take nominations for this award and most of the nominations favored Karen Mann. Mann is a Troy graduate and former Houston County Schools teacher who...
lowndessignal.com
Partners host Feb. 21 tree giveaway, early Arbor Day observance
The Lowndes County Extension Office is partnering with the Alabama Forestry Commission and Alabama Power to give away sapling trees on Feb. 21 at the town square in Hayneville in front of the courthouse from 9-11 a.m. The event, an early observance of Arbor Day, was strategically planned early during...
lowndessignal.com
Teen suicide: Rural community youths not immune to contributing factors
Editor’s note: This article discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, don’t hesitate to contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports almost one person dies in the United States every 11...
WSFA
Montgomery votes to move forward in Thrive Initiative
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council voted to move to Phase III of the Montgomery Thrive Initiative. According to Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton, phase III consists of federal funding allocation for at least eight categories, including water, sewer, infrastructure, law enforcement, and more. Montgomery Mayor Steven...
WSFA
Tornado-impacted family to attend State of the Union with Rep. Sewell
WASHINGTON (WSFA) - A Selma family will be special guests of Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell at President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. Thomas and Annie Curry lost their home of 50 years after an EF-2 tornado hit Selma on Jan. 12. The couple, married for 60 years, have five children along with seven grandchildren, according to a release from Sewell. The congresswoman’s office said Thomas served more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, while Annie spent over two decades as an educator.
elmoreautauganews.com
New Multi-employer hiring event coming to Montgomery March 2
Montgomery, Ala. — Central AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with Hope Inspired Ministries, Better Together and Faith to Find the Best Job to bring ready-to-hire employers to a massive new hiring event at Church of the Highlands in Montgomery. A variety of jobs with competitive pay and benefits will be available from some of the top employers in the region.
apr.org
Alabama lawmaker files bill against panhandling
GOP lawmaker Reed Ingram is prefiling a bill ahead of the start of the March legislative session. It would outlaw roadside begging for money, by adding wording to an existing state law. WSFA-TV reports that Reed’s bill would take Alabama measure against loitering a step further. His bill would prohibit an individual from loitering on a public roadway or in the right of way of a public roadway. The city of Montgomery’s ordinance banning panhandlers from asking for money was challenged last year because opponents said it violated panhandlers’ first amendment rights. So, the City of Montgomery launched the Give Smart Montgomery campaign. The idea was to encourage residents to text donations to “GIVE MGM” to 44321. Those dollars would go to the Central Alabama Community Foundation, instead of handing money to panhandlers. Ingram says roadside begging has gotten out of hand, and what he’s proposing could help municipalities statewide. He points out this public safety bill focuses on keeping both the driver and the panhandler safe. Reed says he doesn’t expect any opposition to this bill. The 2023 legislative session starts March 7.
Rep. Sewell to have Selma tornado victims as guests at State of Union
A family that lost their home of 50 years when a tornado struck Selma last month will be the guests of U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Sewell announced Monday that the Thomas and Annie Curry will attend President Joe Biden’s speech at the U.S. Capitol.
alabamanews.net
SBA Disaster Assistance Loans Available for Businesses
The Small Business Administration wants to help business owners impacted by the January 12th tornado pick up the pieces after the disaster. Over a hundred businesses in the Selma area were damaged — during the January 12th tornado. Darrell Pratt’s barbershop on J. L. Chestnut Boulevard — was totally...
WSFA
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
wvasfm.org
Shooting in Montgomery
Law enforcement in Montgomery are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend. Officers and fire medics responded to a call on Saturday around 3 p.m. to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on a person shot. There, they found an adult female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot...
WSFA
‘Caught in the crossfire’: Montgomery family seeks answers in 2018 murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Latricia McDade’s mother and sister heard gunshots that night in September 2018. They had no idea, at the time, that their loved one LaTricia McDade, had been shot, caught in the deadly crossfire. “I heard the shooting and saw the train stopped on the track,”...
alreporter.com
State auditor announces new chief of staff
State Auditor Andrew Sorrell speaks at the 2023 inauguration. Billy Pope/Inaugural Committee. State Auditor Andrew Sorrell has announced the appointment of Hope Scarborough as his new chief of staff, effective Feb. 1. Sorrell said, “Immediately after I won my Primary in 2022, people began recommending that I keep Hope Scarborough...
WSFA
Montgomery man found guilty of manslaughter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has found Desman Webster guilty of manslaughter for the 2016 killing of 15-year-old Bryan Powell, District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced today. On November 13, 2016, Powell was attempting to steal a car in the 3000 block of Woodley Road. The car belonged...
