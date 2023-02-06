Read full article on original website
Related
Bend’s last Blockbuster store joins Super Bowl Sunday ad fray, with a VHS twist
When it comes to capturing media attention, the last Blockbuster store, in Bend, is nothing if not ingenious. Now, the small-but-mighty shop, the sole remaining remnant of what used to be a ginormous chain of video rental stores, is at it again, with a commercial pegged to the 2023 Super Bowl.
NFL Honors awards show 2023 free live stream, nominations, red carpet time: Should Burrow or Mahomes win MVP?
The best in the NFL from the 2022 season will get their flowers tonight when the league presents the 2023 NFL Honors awards show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The overall MVP award, Coach of the Year and the offensive and defensive Player of the Year awards are just a few of the top categories. The event kicks off on Thursday, February 9 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET from with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and NFL Network and streaming on Peacock.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
91K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0