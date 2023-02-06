ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

NFL Honors awards show 2023 free live stream, nominations, red carpet time: Should Burrow or Mahomes win MVP?

The best in the NFL from the 2022 season will get their flowers tonight when the league presents the 2023 NFL Honors awards show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The overall MVP award, Coach of the Year and the offensive and defensive Player of the Year awards are just a few of the top categories. The event kicks off on Thursday, February 9 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET from with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and NFL Network and streaming on Peacock.
