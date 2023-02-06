ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

$195,000 awarded to Maui County for medical outreach for unsheltered homeless

The County of Maui was awarded $195,000 in federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development that will be used to provide basic medical care to the unsheltered homeless, officials announced. The funding will pay for a physician to accompany outreach workers to locations where there are unsheltered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy