Hawai‘i County Council pays tribute to fallen Maui firefighter with Big Island connection
The Hawai‘i County Council on Wednesday paid its respects to a fallen Maui firefighter who was a 2016 graduate and star athlete at Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i in Kea‘au. Before the meeting began, the Council offered its condolences and observed a moment of silence in honor of Tre Evans-Dumaran.
Emergency dispatchers are first responders: Maui Council
The Maui County Council has passed a resolution urging lawmakers to recognize emergency dispatchers as first responders.
Accident closes Maui Veterans Hwy. southbound
Maui County Officials announced that Maui Veterans Highway is closed southbound.
$195,000 awarded to Maui County for medical outreach for unsheltered homeless
The County of Maui was awarded $195,000 in federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development that will be used to provide basic medical care to the unsheltered homeless, officials announced. The funding will pay for a physician to accompany outreach workers to locations where there are unsheltered...
Former Maui official sentenced 10 yrs for taking nearly $2M in bribes
Stewart Stant, a former Maui County official has recently been sentenced to 10 years in prison for taking nearly two million dollars in bribes, according to court documents.
Makawao’s Popular Café Returns in a Colorful New Location as Vida by Sip Me
At an early age, Laura Night understood that cafés connect people. While growing up in Livingston, Montana, her grandfather would take her to a local coffee shop every week and, with that, Night says, “It was ingrained that community equals coffee and coffee equals community.”. Reflecting on those...
