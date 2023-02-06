Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Princeton Scientists Shocked To Discover Bering Land Bridge Formed Far Later During Last Ice Age Than Thought
Princeton scientists found that the Bering Land Bridge was flooded until 35,700 years ago, with its full emergence occurring only shortly before the migration of humans into the Americas. A new study shows that the Bering Land Bridge, the strip of land that once connected Asia to Alaska, emerged far...
Tri-City Herald
Remains of ancient shaman suggest early humans undertook ‘vast’ migrations, study says
The genetic makeup of a newfound hunter-gatherer population indicates early humans migrated over vast distances, including back and forth between Asia and North America. The migration patterns were uncovered by analyzing the remains of 10 prehistoric individuals found near Siberia, Russia, according to a study published in the journal Current Biology on Jan. 12.
Ancient Humans May Have Gone to North America Then Turned Around
Evidence suggests that the Americas were first settled by people who traveled from Asia.
Phys.org
Researchers identify oldest bone spear point In the Americas
A team of researchers led by a Texas A&M University professor has identified the Manis bone projectile point as the oldest weapon made of bone ever found in the Americas at 13,900 years. Dr. Michael Waters, distinguished professor of anthropology and director of Texas A&M's Center for the Study of...
scitechdaily.com
A Historic Discovery: Archaeologists Uncover Oldest Known Projectile Points in the Americas
Oregon State University archaeologists have made a historic discovery in Idaho by uncovering projectile points thousands of years older than any previously found in the Americas, shedding light on the history of early human crafting and usage of stone weapons. The archaeologists discovered 13 full and fragmented projectile points, ranging...
Brutality of prehistoric life revealed by Europe's bog bodies
Bodies were buried in bogs across northern Europe for thousands of years. Archaeologists have undertaken the first comprehensive study of more than 1,000 bog bodies found across Ireland, Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany and Scandinavia and uncovered some intriguing findings.
Ars Technica
Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face
Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?
Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
One of the largest dinosaur hatcheries on Earth discovered in India
The egg nests stretch east-west of about 1000 kilometers, revealing six different species.
ancientpages.com
1.2-Million-Year-Old Obsidian Axe Made By Unknown Human Species Discovered In Ethiopia
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Scientists excavating at the Melka Kunture archaeological site in Ethiopia have discovered that early human species were resourceful and more intelligent than previously thought. About 1.2 million years ago, an unknown human species in Ethiopia manufactured obsidian axes in a stone tool workshop. While working...
The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found.
Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
Phys.org
China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising—why it's time to control the trade
In recent years, there's been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that's been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It's believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality of both vital fluids and sleep.
Phys.org
Microwave irradiation might increase the sustainability of the chemicals industry
Much of what the chemicals industry produces, except for metals, is derived from fossil resources. Using renewable biomass and even one-carbon sources, such as formaldehyde, is necessary to increase the sustainability of the chemicals industry. In a study recently published in RSC Advances, researchers from Osaka University have used microwave...
Feds May Step in After California Suggests Limiting Water to Major Cities
One water negotiator believes that talks regarding the use of the Colorado River are heading to the point that the federal government will be forced to step in, something that the states involved have attempted to avoid up until this point.
Phys.org
Past records help to predict different effects of future climate change on land and sea
Ongoing climate change driven by greenhouse gas emissions is often discussed in terms of global average warming. For example, the landmark Paris Agreement seeks to limit global warming to 1.5 ⁰C, relative to pre-industrial levels. However, the extent of future warming will not be the same throughout the planet. One of the clearest regional differences in climate change is the faster warming over land than sea. This "terrestrial amplification" of future warming has real-world implications for understanding and dealing with climate change.
America's Oldest Bone Projectile Point Found, Predates Clovis by 900 Years
Researchers from Texas A&M University have uncovered the oldest bone projectile point in the Americas, according to a study published in the journal Science Advances. The bone point, made from a mastodon's leg bone, was shaped into a projectile form and dates back to 13,900 years ago, predating other points found to be associated with the Clovis people by 900 years. The team discovered the bone fragment embedded in a mastodon rib bone at the Manis site in Washington state, previously excavated by archaeologists from 1977 to 1979.
30 of the Most Legendary Warriors in History
The history of the world is largely a melodrama of war and conquest. Despite modern endeavors to curb imperialism and solve disputes through diplomatic means, the truth is that there have been more years of war than peace in recorded history. These are the 20 longest wars in history. Some wars have dragged on for […]
BBC
Scientists discover special concrete behind Ancient Roman buildings
The Ancient Romans were known for many things, including being brilliant engineers and builders. But have you ever wondered how some of their famous buildings have lasted for centuries and are are still so well preserved to this day?. Well, scientists think they may have finally found the answer!. It's...
Phys.org
Researcher finds cataracts and turbulence that seem to slow water's flow actually facilitate it
Since 1996, Duke Engineering Professor Adrian Bejan has demonstrated numerous natural phenomena that validate his constructal theory in practice. In short, the theory states that all flow systems, animate and inanimate, evolve in such a way as to provide greater access to what flows. This kind of flow typically takes the shape of a few large conduits attached to many smaller vessels, whether the phenomena be root systems of trees, effluent branches of river deltas, or the bronchial tubes that bring oxygen into the lungs.
scitechdaily.com
Climate Change Could Cause an Ocean “Disaster”
Strong warming causes the deep overturning circulation to collapse. The University of California, Irvine Earth system scientists have found that the Atlantic and Southern oceans’ deep circulation patterns are slowing down due to climate-driven heating of seawater. If this continues, the ocean’s ability to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere will be greatly hindered, intensifying the effects of global warming.
