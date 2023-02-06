As the Chinese spy balloon that soared across American skies was shot down on Saturday and lawmakers argued over who was to blame, Beijing was basking in the bedlam.Revelations about the balloon—which China dubbed an “airship”—and its numerous counterparts floating across the world trended across social media both inside and out of China across the weekend and while Republicans and Democrats argued, Beijing had other things in mind: memes and mockery.America retaliates! Launches its version of a #spyballoon! #balloon #China #US #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/KuA4p4xuXz— Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) February 5, 2023 Comments on social media from Chinese officials and commentators echoed similar sentiments...

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO