TheDailyBeast

China Spent the Weekend Mocking America Over Its Spy Balloon

As the Chinese spy balloon that soared across American skies was shot down on Saturday and lawmakers argued over who was to blame, Beijing was basking in the bedlam.Revelations about the balloon—which China dubbed an “airship”—and its numerous counterparts floating across the world trended across social media both inside and out of China across the weekend and while Republicans and Democrats argued, Beijing had other things in mind: memes and mockery.America retaliates! Launches its version of a #spyballoon! #balloon #China #US #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/KuA4p4xuXz— Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) February 5, 2023 Comments on social media from Chinese officials and commentators echoed similar sentiments...
MONTANA STATE
NBC News

What’s inside China’s spy balloon? Former CIA director explains

Former CIA Director John Brennan and Richard Haas, president of the Council of Foreign Relations, join Meet the Press NOW to explain what is known of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over America, and analyze what motivations could be behind the act.Feb. 3, 2023.
Hdogar

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
DOPE Quick Reads

3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
AFmitrynews

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."

