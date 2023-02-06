Monday was gorgeous across most of the state today, but things will be changing to a wet pattern for the next couple of days with a slight chance of some severe weather. Right now, much of the state is under a Level 1 risk of severe storms with winds up to 60 miles per hour, hail, and the possibility of a tornado. This isn’t looking to be a widespread major weather event, but the threat is there for many of us.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO