Alabama State

Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Severe storm, tornado threat hanging on for parts of the state

The severe threat remains for most of Alabama this morning. We’re under a Level 1 marginal risk across the state which means an outbreak of severe weather isn’t expected, but there is a chance of an isolated tornado, hail, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, and flash flooding. The risk map is an off area, going down across western Alabama from the Tennessee border to Birmingham, Clanton, and Selma, then curves to include the eastern parts of Alabama from Montgomery to Eufaula and south.
wbrc.com

Alabama leaders pushing for hands-free driving bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama leaders are calling distracted driving an “epidemic on our roads.” ALDOT is now pushing for harsher laws that could change your driving habits. Right now in the state, it’s legal to have your phone in your hand while you’re driving. You can be...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Official Alabama State Insect

The most renowned and famous butterflies in the U.S. are monarchs. They are common inhabitants of Alabama, and you can find them just about everywhere. However, most Alabamans only see them in the spring and autumn months when they travel through the state on their trip to and from their wintering grounds due to their migratory routes.
mymix1041.com

Alabama drivers being asked to add emergency contact to license

From Local 3 News: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding residents to add emergency contacts to their driver license. To complete the process, residents can go to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s website and click the emergency contact information tab under services. Reginal King with the Alabama Law...
WBKO

Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Police are reminding people to wear their seat belts after a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck head-on by someone attempting to pass a salt truck Tuesday morning, WILX reports. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near...
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Severe potential details coming together

Monday was gorgeous across most of the state today, but things will be changing to a wet pattern for the next couple of days with a slight chance of some severe weather. Right now, much of the state is under a Level 1 risk of severe storms with winds up to 60 miles per hour, hail, and the possibility of a tornado. This isn’t looking to be a widespread major weather event, but the threat is there for many of us.
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Wet & blustery weather in store overnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows a few showers moving up I-20 this evening, west of I-65. The main batch of rain will move into the state around midnight, when we have to watch for isolated strong storms. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a...
WAFF

Roadside panhandlers could go to jail if Alabama legislator gets his way

New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting. According to court documents, Joshua Knighten asked a corporal with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, "how many lives did I end tonight?" Concrete truck crashes into Huntsville business. Updated: 12 hours ago. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says that...
Yellowhammer News

6 questions with John Kvach of North Alabama’s Singing River Trail

After 10 years as a history professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Dr. John Kvach decided to flip his script and embark on a new pursuit that would focus on the future rather than the past. As the executive director of the Singing River Trail nonprofit, Kvach oversees...
AL.com

You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South

Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
