Molinaro previews State of the Union

By Jim Ehmke
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Congressman Marc Molinaro says the American people will be watching closely tomorrow evening for President Biden’s vision for addressing the most important issues of today.

Molinaro spoke with our Washington DC bureau at the nation’s capitol today in advance of the State of the Union address.

The freshman Republican says 3 major concerns are top of mind for his constituents now: federal spending, the rising cost of living due to inflation and public safety.

Molinaro says Biden needs to show that he has the ability to work across the aisle.

“By design or default, Americans have elected a bipartisan and divided government. They expect, and they want to hear, the President talk seriously about how we mold consensus to confront the challenges that face them.”

Molinaro plans to announce tomorrow who is the special guest he will be inviting to Washington to attend the speech tomorrow evening.

