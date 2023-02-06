Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Popular organic market to open first store in MassachusettsAsh JurbergBurlington, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday
We made it to the pick of the week for many, highs are in the 50s, we’re enjoying sunny skies and a breezy west wind that gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will slow down overnight before marching clouds make their way in before dawn Thursday.
nbcboston.com
Legendary NY Pizzeria Expanding to Massachusetts
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a legendary New York City pizzeria is making plans to expand to the local area. According to an article from The Boston Globe, Joe's Pizza is looking to open in the space where &Pizza had been in Cambridge's Harvard Square--and where Milk Bar currently resides, but only until February 19 when it closes. Joe's, whose original location is in Greenwich Village, is known for its classic NYC-style slices of thin-crust pizza; three other locations of the pizzeria can be found in Manhattan along with one in Brooklyn and one in Ann Arbor, MI.
nbcboston.com
Body Found in Charles River, Police Say
Massachusetts State Police said they recovered a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon and an investigation is underway. State police said they were notified around 12:30 p.m. Thursday of "an apparent deceased body in the Charles River." The state police Marine Unit responded and recovered the body, which was brought to the shoreline in the area of the Boston University Sailing Pavilion.
nbcboston.com
Distracted by Facebook, Driver Crashes Through Fence Onto Green Line Tracks
A driver distracted by Facebook crashed through a fence and onto Green Line tracks in Brookline, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning, police said. Their Jeep ended up with damage to its front and side after the 4 a.m. crash on Beacon Street at Strathmore Road near the Cleveland Circle stop, according to images shared by the MBTA Transit Police Tuesday.
nbcboston.com
Elective Surgeries at Brockton Hospital Canceled Through Friday After Fire
Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital have been canceled through Friday, after a fire broke there on Tuesday, impacting power at the facility. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer about 160 patients evacuated from the hospital, after losing power following an electrical transformer fire. The power was said to be shut off for safety reasons.
nbcboston.com
No Injuries Reported in Overnight Fire in Natick
No injuries were reported in a fire overnight at a home in Natick, Massachusetts. Natick fire said they received a call at 12:43 a.m. for a reported fire on Pond Street. When they arrived, they found that a single-family home was on fire. No one was injured in the fire,...
nbcboston.com
A Drug Meant to Sedate Large Animals Is Being Used on the Streets – And It's Causing Abscesses, Ulcers and More
[[Editor's note: The name "Fred" is a pseudonym NBC10 Boston is using to protect the interview subject's identity.]]. As Fred lifted his pants leg he winced in pain. His jeans, damp from the freshly fallen snow, stuck to the open scab that stretched from his knee to his ankle, peeling away bits of skin as he revealed his wound.
nbcboston.com
State Clears the Way for Encore Boston Harbor Expansion
State gaming regulators decided Wednesday to interpret the 2013 casino referendum in Everett to have authorized gaming on not just the current site of Encore Boston Harbor but also at least one other swath of land across the street, clearing the way for the resort-style casino's expansion to move ahead.
nbcboston.com
Car Slams Into Revere Building, Prompting Tenant Evacuations
A car crashed into a building early Wednesday morning in Revere, Massachusetts, prompting officials to shut down the building's gas line and evacuate multiple tenants, according to the city's fire department. The crash happened when a vehicle went through the intersection of Revere Street and Route 1A at around 12:42...
nbcboston.com
MetroWest Shopping Center Sells for $11 Million
A Quincy developer has paid $11 million for a Roche Bros.-anchored shopping center in Westborough. Grossman Development Group said Wednesday it has bought Bay State Commons as part of its Boston-area commercial real estate portfolio. Its other properties include Hingham Square and a Price Rite-anchored shopping center in Seekonk, among others.
nbcboston.com
No Injuries After 160 Patients Evacuated During Fire at Brockton Hospital
Firefighters battled a fire at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital on Tuesday morning that led to the evacuation of over 100 patients. Hospital officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that no one was hurt during the evacuations. Families looking for information on their loved ones can call 617-370-5971 to find out where they have been moved.
nbcboston.com
Woman Charged With Dumping Her Dog's Body in Trash Bag Behind NH Hotel
A woman has been charged with dumping her dead dog on the road behind a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire, last month, police said. The dog's body was found Jan. 19, when a woman saw a tail sticking out of a trash bag at the Fairfield Inn on South Porter Street, Manchester police said. She told officers that she was taking her dog on a walk and the animal became curious about a bag on the side of the road.
nbcboston.com
Boston Nonprofit Helps Homeowners of All Incomes With Their Renovation Dreams
Cabinets, doors, stoves and vanities. They are just a few of the ever-changing selection of products you can find at the Boston Building Resources Reuse Center. The organization, located in Roxbury, has been there since the 1970s when the co-op started, and then shortly after that, the Reuse Center began as a project of the co-op.
nbcboston.com
Encore, Plainridge Accepted Illegal Bets on College Basketball
Encore Boston Harbor took bets on a Boston College women's basketball game and Plainridge Park Casino accepted wagers on a Merrimack College men's basketball game during the first week of legal sports betting, both in violation of the Massachusetts betting law that prohibits betting on in-state collegiate events in nearly all circumstances.
nbcboston.com
Teen Employee Shot at Drive-Thru Window of Lynn Wendy's
An employee was shot Tuesday evening while working at a Wendy's in Lynn, Massachusetts, police said. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at the location on Boston Street, the Lynn Police Department said. The victim, a male teenager, was at the drive-thru window when he was shot. Police describe...
nbcboston.com
Man Struck 62-Year-Old Woman in Downtown Crossing Concourse: Police
MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man who struck a woman on an MBTA concourse on Tuesday. Police say the man struck the 62-year-old woman with a closed fist without provocation at around 2pm. Authorities say the victim simply passed by & stated "excuse me" before being struck. If...
nbcboston.com
‘She Killed the Kids': Prosecutors Outline Chilling Timeline in Duxbury Tragedy
[Editor's note: Some readers may find the information in the story below disturbing.]. A chilling series of events emerged in court Tuesday as prosecutors outlined minute-by-minute how they say Lindsay Clancy planned the murders of her young children, gave herself the time to commit those murders and then killed them in the home where they lived.
nbcboston.com
Looking at the Role Mental Health Will Play in Duxbury Murder Case
As all eyes remain on the case of a mother accused of killing her children in Duxbury, Massachusetts, questions are being raised about whether or not someone's mental health can be a legal excuse for criminal behavior. During her arraignment on Tuesday, both sides agreed Lindsay Clancy was dealing with...
nbcboston.com
NH Man Who Lost Daughter to Fentanyl Overdose Recognized at State of the Union
A New Hampshire man who lost his daughter to a drug overdose was invited to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Doug Griffin of Newton, New Hampshire, has been on a mission to create safe communities for those in addiction recovery since his daughter, Courtney, died from a fentanyl overdose at just 20 years old.
nbcboston.com
Driver Cuts McDonald's Employee in Attempted Drive-Thru Robbery, Boston Police Say
A driver cut a McDonald's employee while trying to rob a drive-thru at a Boston location of the fast food enterprise on Tuesday night, police said. At about 8:47 p.m., the person pulled up with a knife and tried to grab money from two employees working at the McDonald's at 718 American Legion Highway in Roslindale, Boston police said.
Comments / 0