Portland, OR

The Oregonian

See 6 private houses during the Irvington Historic Home Tour

The 2023 Irvington Historic District Home Tour presents six unique houses to experience virtually through three-dimensional walk-throughs, videos and photographs of architectural and design details. A $25 donation (irvingtonpdx.com/home-tour) grants unlimited access to the online tour through March 5. Proceeds from the annual fundraiser go to help schools, senior programs,...
PORTLAND, OR
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready

An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland runs out of ODOT funds for homeless camp cleanups 4 months early

PORTLAND, Ore — The city of Portland has run out of funds from the Oregon Department of Transportation meant for cleaning up homeless camps and graffiti along freeways and highways. The funds were mean to last until July 1. “We are responsible for litter collection, graffiti abatement, problematic camp...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Horizon Building aims to make space for artists of color in Portland’s Old Town

Cyrus Coleman needed a studio space where he could show work and create art in Portland. But he was striking out. “I wasn’t able to find anything,” Coleman, 32, said, standing on the stairs in the Horizon Enterprise Building in Old Town in late December. “I asked Wale if he wanted to go in on something together and we still weren’t able to find a decent space.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Sunny spring-like Thursday will have Portlanders leaving raincoats at home; high 56

Thursday is going to be one of those rare early February days that has you thinking about spring, and flowers, and walking around outside in a t-shirt. Until it doesn’t. The National Weather Service promises mostly sunny skies Thursday in Portland, with any morning clouds clearing early. Areas of the southern Willamette Valley are starting the day with fog. Visibility is down to a quarter mile in some locations near Eugene and Cottage Grove.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious

Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Geologist highlights Portland buildings at risk of collapse in earthquake

PORTLAND, Ore. — About 1,700 buildings have already collapsed during or after Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Turkey, and more damage is expected as aftershocks continue. The damage is a stark reminder of the impact expected from the next catastrophic earthquake in the Pacific Northwest. The Cascadia Subduction Zone...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
