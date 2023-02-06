Read full article on original website
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready
An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
$150 cups of coffee sell out in one day at Portland coffee shop
It only took one day for a Portland café to sell out of a limited number of cups of coffee that each cost more than some people’s daily salary.
KATU.com
Portland runs out of ODOT funds for homeless camp cleanups 4 months early
PORTLAND, Ore — The city of Portland has run out of funds from the Oregon Department of Transportation meant for cleaning up homeless camps and graffiti along freeways and highways. The funds were mean to last until July 1. “We are responsible for litter collection, graffiti abatement, problematic camp...
Another list of the best pizza places is out, and this longtime Portland favorite made the cut
Travel website Trips to Discover “tracked down the top-rated pizza joints in pizza-loving cities across the United States” to create a list of Best Pizza Joints in the United States. Yet again an old Portland favorite has made the list of the best of the best. Ken’s Artisan...
Portland’s Matthew Marcus tries for fifth ‘Jeopardy’ victory on Wednesday’s show
Matthew Marcus’ winning streak kept going on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday night, which means Marcus will be trying for his fifth victory in the episode that airs Wednesday, Feb. 8. Marcus, a software developer from Portland, once again combined general knowledge and a winning betting strategy to emerge with the victory.
The Horizon Building aims to make space for artists of color in Portland’s Old Town
Cyrus Coleman needed a studio space where he could show work and create art in Portland. But he was striking out. “I wasn’t able to find anything,” Coleman, 32, said, standing on the stairs in the Horizon Enterprise Building in Old Town in late December. “I asked Wale if he wanted to go in on something together and we still weren’t able to find a decent space.”
KGW team covering Portland homeless camp removal witnesses shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fight at a north Portland homeless camp led to a shooting late Tuesday morning. A KGW team was at the camp for a separate story and witnessed what happened. KGW reporter Blair Best and Photojournalist Ken McCormick saw a fight breakout between two men. One...
KGW
Fight at North Portland ‘hot spot’ homeless camp culminates in shooting
A KGW crew was out the Willamette Boulevard homeless camp when the fight broke out. One man fell to the ground, then got up and hobbled away.
20,000 people have yet to pay Portland-area taxes meant to combat homelessness and pay for preschool
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cyndi Turner is a stickler for accuracy. She's an accountant, which helps explain why the Tigard woman was so disheartened after receiving a stern letter from the City of Portland claiming that she failed to pay some taxes. “I pay my taxes in full,” said Turner....
Sunny spring-like Thursday will have Portlanders leaving raincoats at home; high 56
Thursday is going to be one of those rare early February days that has you thinking about spring, and flowers, and walking around outside in a t-shirt. Until it doesn’t. The National Weather Service promises mostly sunny skies Thursday in Portland, with any morning clouds clearing early. Areas of the southern Willamette Valley are starting the day with fog. Visibility is down to a quarter mile in some locations near Eugene and Cottage Grove.
hereisoregon.com
9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious
Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden gives Rose City a shout-out during State of the Union speech.
Study: Oregon serves most expensive cheese pizzas in U.S.
According to MarketWatch Oregon has the highest average price for a large cheese pizza in the United States.
Geologist highlights Portland buildings at risk of collapse in earthquake
PORTLAND, Ore. — About 1,700 buildings have already collapsed during or after Monday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Turkey, and more damage is expected as aftershocks continue. The damage is a stark reminder of the impact expected from the next catastrophic earthquake in the Pacific Northwest. The Cascadia Subduction Zone...
Westlake neighbors in Lake Oswego say they don’t want pickleball courts
Residents from Lake Oswego’s Westlake Neighborhood made it abundantly clear at the city council meeting Tuesday night that they are not open to the idea of repurposing their tennis courts to become pickleball courts.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Eugene Bans New Natural Gas, Portland Restauranteurs Struggle with Eggs, and Ted Cruz Being a Hypocrite
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Why wait? Let's...
The Oregonian
