Thursday is going to be one of those rare early February days that has you thinking about spring, and flowers, and walking around outside in a t-shirt. Until it doesn’t. The National Weather Service promises mostly sunny skies Thursday in Portland, with any morning clouds clearing early. Areas of the southern Willamette Valley are starting the day with fog. Visibility is down to a quarter mile in some locations near Eugene and Cottage Grove.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO