South Park Shares First Look at Season 26 Premiere

South Park is gearing up for the premiere of its 26th Season this week, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from its first episode with a new clip ! The milestone 25th season of the series ended up being one of the shortest in the series' long history. Unless you count the pandemic specials that released in between the 24th and 25th seasons of the series, fans were very surprised to find out that Season 25 only ran for six episodes before moving onto Paramount+ to close out its run with the South Park The Streaming Wars double hitter.

This has raised many questions about what to potentially expect from Season 26 of the series, and thankfully it won't be too much longer before we get to see it in action . Season 26 will be kicking off its run this Wednesday, February 8th at 10:00PM EST on Comedy Central , and the first episode is titled "CUPID YE." You can check out the first clip from the episode below (which teases how Craig and Scott get the wrong idea about Kyle) as shared by Comedy Central:

How to Watch South Park Season 26

There's a lot that could be said with that "CUPID YE" title, but Comedy Central teases the episode as such, "Cartman is jealous of the friendship that's developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it." It's yet to be revealed how many episodes this newest season will be running for, but you'll be able to catch each new episode on Wednesday nights on Comedy Central, and streaming soon after their premiere on SouthParkcc.com, CC.com, the Comedy Central app and HBO Max.

If you wanted to catch up with the series up to this point to get ready for what to expect, you can now find the 25 season series now streaming with HBO Max. If you wanted to see the exclusive specials released in between the events of Season 24 and 26, you can find the South Park Post COVID, Post COVID: The Return of COVID , and The Streaming Wars Parts 1 and 2 now streaming with Paramount+. Y ou can also check out the special concert for the series' 25th Anniversary there as well if you still want to check out more of it in action.

What are you hoping to see in South Park' s 26th season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!