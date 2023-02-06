Read full article on original website
Benjamin Cannon Sr., 79; service Feb. 11
Benjamin “Ben” Calvin Cannon, Sr., 79, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. His graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 11th at Tuttles Grove Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Joel Oliver Cannon, Jr. The family will receive friends following the service.
Joan Lewis, 86; service held
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, February 07, 2023, at her home. Joan was always a homemaker, a loving wife and mother. She was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church and was very involved in teaching and children ministries. It was her desire that her life would reflect her relationship with her Savior Jesus Christ.
Kynn Johnson, 67; service Feb. 11
Major Kynn Timothy Johnson, U.S. Army, Retired, 67, of Beaufort, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 11th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Gene McLendon. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Richard Luthy, 81; service March 3
Richard “Dick” Luthy, 81, of Newport, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home. His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 3rd at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, February 11th at Munden Funeral Home Morehead City.
Sharon Nelson, 75; incomplete
Sharon Loupe Nelson, 75, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Thomas Singleton, 77; service Feb. 18
Thomas McLean Singleton, 77, “Tom” or “Tommy” to his friends and family, formerly from Newport, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at his home in Durham, North Carolina. A celebration of life will be held at Sound View Original Free Will Baptist Church on Saturday, February...
Maria Goins, 37; incomplete
Maria Camile Goins, 37, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Area Death Notices - Feb. 5. 6 & 7
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.
Michael Lusk, 71; service Feb. 10
Michael S. Lusk, 71, of Havelock, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at ECU Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, February 10th at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, military honors will follow. Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC....
Kenneth Zeringue, 82; no service
Kenneth “Zeke” Joseph Zeringue, 82, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home. Zeke was born on January 14, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Louis and Earline Zeringue. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp and continued his military career working at Cherry Point. Zeke retired from his dedicated service and enjoyed fishing, dancing with his wife, and playing a variety of games. You could find Zeke hanging out with his VFW buddies at the local Post 7315. He especially enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Zeke will be deeply missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Murphy honors Carteret County plane crash victims as one-year anniversary nears
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) — U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy on Thursday honored six North Carolinians who were killed in a plane crash off the Carteret County Coast in February 2022. The victims Murphy honored on the House Floor were Noah Styron, 15; Hunter Parks, 45; Kole McInnis, 15; Stephanie Fulcher, 42; Jacob Taylor, 16; and Michael […]
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, on House floor, honors Down East victims of 2022 plane crash
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) spoke on the House floor Thursday morning to honor the six victims of the tragic plane crash last year in Down East Carteret County. He also introduced the Down East Remembrance Act to officially rename six creeks after the victims.
Craven County Register of Deeds Announces Retirement
Long time Craven County Register of Deeds, Sherri B. Richard, announced she will retire effective July 1. Richard served the citizens of Craven County in the Register of Deeds Office for nearly 22 years and her retirement will be effective just a few days shy of 17 years as Register of Deeds.
Peletier will try to sell steel purchased in 2018 for never-constructed ‘community building’
PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night agreed the town should try to sell steel it bought in May 2018 to construct a community building beside the town hall. The board met for its monthly session in the town hall off Highway 58. According to Town Clerk Bea Cunningham, the...
Carteret Health Care receives cancer center accrediation
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in Eastern Carolina is being recognized for treatment at its cancer center. Carteret Health Care announced they have been accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, which makes the facility one of thirteen in North Carolina to have this accreditation. The...
Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board to meet
The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in the County Health Department conference room in Morehead City. A public comment time will be held at the beginning of the meeting. Agenda items include an annual child fatality prevention team update, reports from Consolidated...
On with the show: Historic New Bern theater will reopen in grand fashion
After being closed to the public for nearly two months, the New Bern Civic Theatre will pull back the curtain on its newly renovated performance space during a grand re-opening Friday. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. with a reception and open house from 6-9...
