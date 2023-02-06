Read full article on original website
Bringing awareness about student homelessness in Rock Springs
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Commerce Bank is partnering with the Rock Springs High School Outreach Program to help students that are either borderline homeless or homeless in the community. They are naming the program “Project Hope” to aid those that need assistance in the school district. This program is to help assist our children and give them a chance in school and life.
Hudson Conrad signs letter of intent for soccer
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School student Hudson Conrad signed his letter of intent to play soccer at Laramie County Community College (LCCC) today. Conrad is a goalkeeper for the Rock Springs High School Varsity soccer team and plans to continue his goalkeeping career at LCCC. He stated that he really enjoyed the tour of LCCC, enjoyed being around the coach, liked the facilities, and was told it was a really great program. “I just wanted a good coach to give me a good experience.”
Last day for Green River High School Hall of Fame submissions
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Today is the final day for 2023 Green River High School Hall of Fame submissions. All nominations can be sent to Green River High School Athletic Director, Tony Beardsley at [email protected]. The Green River Hall of Fame originally began in 2007 by Tom Wilson,...
Sheryl Lavon Campbell (May 31, 1950 – February 4, 2023)
Sheryl Lavon Campbell was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on the early morning of Saturday, February 4, 2023. Sheryl was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on May 31, 1950, to the late Billy Lumsden and Irene Hysell. She...
Joran Michael Cochran (April 19, 2004 – February 3, 2023)
Our beloved Joran (“JoJo”) Michael Cochran left this earth on February 3, 2023, shattering the hearts of his family. Joran was welcomed into the world by his loving parents, Kari and Mike, on April 19, 2004, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He attended Overland Elementary, where his Papa was the principal. He became a big brother in 2011. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2022.
Record breaking night for Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Red Tie Gala
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Memorial Hospital Foundation was able to host their annual Red Tie Gala in person for the first time in three years. The event was held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Before the event was even held, it was sold out. The Red Tie Gala had a total of 500 seats, all of which were filled during the event. This included tickets for the CanAm raffle and the Red Tie Gala event itself. Those that were not able to attend could still bid online for the silent auction.
Wolves win dual and meet Tigers tonight/Tigers basketball today
February 9, 2023 — Wednesday night, the Green River Wolves wrestling team traveled to Evanston for a dual match. The Wolves came away with a 36-33 win. According to Track Wrestling website results, Green River tailed 24-6 after the five matches, then won the next seven to secure the win.
Welcoming Badass Brews to GR Community
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During last night’s Green River City Council Meeting, Russ and Danielle Hemmert, owners of Badass Brews, got their microbrewery license approved after a unanimous vote in favor of the brewery. Russ and Danielle Hemmert have been working on their business for the past 18...
Rita M. Vigil (February 2, 1939 – February 5, 2023)
Rita M. Vigil, 84, passed away surrounded by her family Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. Following Cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 10, 2023, at the church. Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery.
Rock Springs URA/SW Travel and Tourism release 2022 reports
February 8, 2023 — The Downtown Rock Springs URA Annual and Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism released their 2022 annual reports Tuesday. The report showed 18 new businesses opened in the downtown area in 2022. Also, 18 private buildings were restored or updated last year. A press release from...
House a loss after fire in Green River
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 11:20 a.m. this morning, February 4, the Green River Fire Department was dispatched along with the Green River Police Department and Castle Rock Ambulance to a report of a large structure fire with people involved. Upon arrival, GRFD Co-chief Bill Robinson reported heavy...
City Councils to meet tonight in regular sessions
February 7, 2023 — The Rock Springs and Green River Councils will be in regular sessions tonight at 7 at their respective City Halls. In Rock Springs, agenda items include 2022 annual reports from the Rock Springs URA, Sweetwater Joint Travel and Tourism Board, and the Joint Powers Communication board.
N Street bridge work near Civic Center extended
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The daytime closure of the N Street bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center will continue through tomorrow and again next week on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, Feb. 15. Crews have run into some unexpected setbacks with drilling. The routine inspection work was initially scheduled to be completed today but has been extended. Crews will continue the closure of the bridge through tomorrow but will open access through the weekend until Tuesday. All work schedules are tentative and weather dependent.
Rock Springs Man Weeps As He Pleads Not Guilty In Overdose Death Of Toddler Son
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Rock Springs man accused of enabling the overdose death of his toddler son by keeping illicit drugs throughout his home pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Sweetwater County District Court. Daniel Scott James, 35, began weeping the moment Judge Richard Lavery...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 9, 2023
Today – Sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Friday – Sunny, with a...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 8 – February 9, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Investigation leads to arrest following shots fired call
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Through diligent investigative efforts, Rock Springs Police Department officers arrested Parker Simpson on February 1, 2023, on multiple charges related to the “shots fired” call that came in on January 28, 2023, at the Wyoming Club. Parker Simpson was arrested on 15 counts of Reckless Endangerment, Felony Property Destruction, and Felony possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent. RSPD would like to thank the community for their support during this investigation.
