WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents divided after H.B. 1020 passes in the House
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 60% of Representatives in the house voted in favor of House Bill 1020 - to triple the jurisdiction for the CCID in Jackson. But, residents living in the area who would be impacted by the expanded Capitol Complex Improvement District are split on the decision.
WTOK-TV
State Representatives pass House Bill 1020 which creates special judges for CCID; bill now heads to the Senate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi representatives passed House Bill 1020. This vote came after lawmakers spent nearly five hours debating the bill. City, county and state leaders in Hinds County have been vocal in expressing that they oppose this legislation. Under this bill, the Mississippi Supreme Court would appoint judges...
biloxinewsevents.com
‘Only in Mississippi’: White representatives vote to create white-appointed court system for Blackest city in America
‘Only in Mississippi’: White representatives vote to create white-appointed court system for Blackest city in America. A white supermajority of the Mississippi House voted after an intense, four-plus hour debate to create a separate court system and an expanded police force within the city of Jackson — the Blackest city in America — that would be appointed completely by white state officials.
mississippifreepress.org
Hinds Jail Detainee Dies After 18 Months Awaiting Trial, As DA Touts Diversion Programs
Yet another detainee has died while awaiting trial in the Hinds County Detention Center for 18 months, officials confirmed Monday. The death comes just weeks after Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens touted his office’s efforts to move more cases from trial and into diversion programs to, in part, reduce the length of time people are detained in the jail without going to trial.
WLBT
‘Mile long and an inch deep’: Jackson mayor questions support of bill that would redirect 1% tax to water, sewer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba believes a bill that would require the city’s infrastructure sales tax to go to water and sewer only is a violation of federal voting laws. “I believe it’s a violation of the Voting Rights Act,” he said, “because people went...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Then They Came For Me’: HB 1020 Is A Racial Assault
I recently read an alarming text message wherein a prominent Jackson businessman responded to an inquiry regarding where he and other businessmen—white businessmen—were as allies in opposition to House Bill 1020, the bill intended to expand the Capital Complex Improvement District and place it under a separate government structure.
WLBT
Former CMU commissioner changes plea to guilty in Canton corruption case
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two months after initially pleading not guilty, a former Member of the Canton Municipal Utilities Commission is changing his plea to guilty. On February 8, attorneys for Cleveland Anderson filed a notice of intent to change his plea on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery charges brought against him by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Jackson man sentenced for assaulting federal officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison for assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Prosecutors said De’Vadrick Markevin Booker, 24, was sentenced on February 8, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. Following a three-day trial […]
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, February 8
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. House Representatives passed House Bill 1020. This vote came after lawmakers...
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, February 9
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The City of Jackson has confirmed that Jackson Police Department Officer...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
State’s Black leaders say ‘NO’ to HB 1020
Despite Tuesday’s chilling temperature, hundreds gathered on the south side of the State Capitol to amplify their outrage of House Bill 1020. The bill, introduced by Rep. Trey Lamar of Senatobia, proposes to expand the size of the so-called Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID), place that district under the exclusive police jurisdiction of the Capitol Police force, and create a special judiciary – judges, clerks and prosecuting attorneys – for that district. It would also divert 18% of the tax revenue normally returned to Jackson to fund the district.
Kentucky man found guilty of $2 million investment fraud involving Mississippi properties — many of them of them uninhabitable
A Kentucky investment advisor and attorney was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According to the evidence at trial, while operating as an investment advisor, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Kentucky, encouraged his clients to invest in securities, which were properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
WLBT
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has confirmed that Jackson Police Department Officer Kenya McCarty has been fired. McCarty was one of three police officers placed on administrative leave with pay on January 4, after Keith Murriel died while in custody. McCarty was also placed on leave in...
WLBT
Utilities delayed due to previous occupants’ outstanding bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re moving into or renovating a home, in some instances, you could be held responsible for the prior tenants’ outstanding utility bills. That is the case with one Jackson woman trying to remodel a family home where she didn’t live. This resident...
WAPT
Jackson mayor disagrees with statement released by JPD chief after man dies in custody
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he disagrees with information in a statement released by police Chief James Davis about a man who died in police custody. In the statement dated Jan. 3, Davis said officers responded about 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to a...
WLBT
Jackson man sentenced to 12 years for shooting at officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison Wednesday for firing shots at a law enforcement officer in 2020. On September 8, 2020, an ATF agent responded to assist Jackson police officers with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the capital city.
Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
WLBT
Jackson city leaders pass resolution opposing House Bill 1020, calling the bill racist and disrespectful
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - House Bill 1020 continues to receive a lot of backlash. This time from the Jackson City Council. During a special called meeting on Friday, the council passed a resolution saying they oppose the bill. The council also voted to give a copy of the resolution to...
WAPT
Belhaven University taking a stand after rash of crime on and around campus
JACKSON, Miss. — Belhaven University is fighting back against a recent rash of crimes on or near campus. Surveillance video from Friday shows a thief driving up to a truck on the Belhaven campus and stealing several items before making a run for it. "Right now, as you know,...
WLBT
Hinds County Sheriff’s Dept. offers internship to Jackson State students
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University students studying criminal justice are getting a chance to see the Hinds County judicial system up close with a new sheriff’s department internship program. Four Jackson State University students are stepping out of the classroom and into Hinds County offices for the...
