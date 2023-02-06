ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Residents of East Palestine were told they could return to their homes Wednesday night after being evacuated Sunday. A train derailment that occurred Friday night became a threat to safety when a drastic temperature change in one of the rail cars made a potential explosion with deadly shrapnel imminent. Officials avoided the explosion by performing a controlled release of the toxic chemical vinyl chloride on Monday.
