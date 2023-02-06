Read full article on original website
Zoom, based in Bay Area, sacks 1,300 employees — with rare CEO sacrifice
CEO Eric Yuan is cutting his salary by a staggering amount and forgoing a corporate bonus.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond closing 150 more stores
NEW YORK (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
