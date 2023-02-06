Read full article on original website
Facebook investors urge revival of Cambridge Analytica fraud case
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) investors formally asked a U.S. appeals court to revive a proposed class action accusing the Facebook parent of concealing a serious privacy breach that let a political consulting firm harvest users' personal information.
Dispute Over Sam Bankman-Fried's Bail Conditions Resolved Between Crypto Mogul And Prosecutors: Report
A bail agreement is reached between Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors. The judge had restricted Bankman-Fried from contacting FTX and Alameda Research employees. Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors have come to an agreement regarding the conditions of his bail, according to a statement made by his legal representative on Monday, Reuters reported.
Biden Having Classified Files Isn't the 'Real Scandal', Edward Snowden Says
Whistleblowers are punished much more severely than government officials when it comes to obtaining and leaking classified documents, Snowden added.
Engadget
Federal prosecutors ask court to bar Sam Bankman-Fried from using Signal
The former CEO allegedly used the app to contact a potential witness. US prosecutors have asked a federal court to tighten Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail conditions to prevent the disgraced entrepreneur from contacting his former colleagues. According to court documents , lawyers from the Department of Justice allege Bankman-Fried tried messaging the general counsel of FTX's US arm over Signal and email earlier this month. The communication was “suggestive of an effort to influence Witness-1's potential testimony,” the filing states.
Federal judge blocks California misinformation law
A federal judge has temporarily blocked a California law intended to prevent doctors from spreading COVID-19 misinformation or disinformation to patients, finding that it is “unconstitutionally vague.” A group of five doctors and two nonprofit advocacy groups sued in November after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed Assembly Bill 2098 into law the month before. …
Boebert introduces ELON Act to require DOJ report on money going to social media companies
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert introduced the ELON Act, requiring the U.S. comptroller general to submit a congressional report on the DOJ's spending with social media firms.
WSJ: Santos raised money for company SEC alleges is a Ponzi scheme
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced controversy since it was revealed he made false statements about large parts of his personal and work backgrounds, once raised money for a company that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later said was a Ponzi scheme, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Journal reported on Saturday that Santos…
Patience Wearing Thin for Judge Overseeing Bankman-Fried FTX Case
Sam Bankman-Fried is heading back to New York to face a federal judge once more. This, as the disgraced FTX founder and his legal team had their request to adjourn Thursday’s (Feb. 9) oral argument on the conditions of Bankman-Fried’s bail denied by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.
Federal judge: CFPB can't use lending discrimination law to sue Townstone over 'innocuous' comments made on radio show
A judge has tossed an anti-discrimination suit by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau against Chicago-based mortgage broker Townstone Financial, which alleged Townstone's offficers made comments on the broker's radio show the agency claimed could deter Black prospective homebuyer from seeking loans, saying the bureau has no authority to address bias against potential loan applicants, only those actually applying for loans.
Gizmodo
Users Claim Twitter Isn’t Deleting Their DM Data When Asked
Remember last August, when an ex-Twitter executive Peiter “Mudge” Zatko accused the blue bird app of routinely failing to delete users’ information from the platform when they deleted their accounts? Well, it seems under the new stewardship of billionaire Elon Musk, Twitter is still failing to delete users’ information upon request, even if they’re required to by law.
Gizmodo
Coinbase Ex-Manager Pleads Guilty to Crypto Insider Trading Charges
It’s 2023 and financial crimes and their consequences have officially come to cryptocurrency. Relatively new on the laundry list of blockchain-based offenses that can lead directly to jail: insider trading. A former product manager at the crypto exchange Coinbase pleaded guilty to insider trading charges on Tuesday. The news comes from a Justice Department press release where prosecutors refer to the ongoing legal proceedings as the “first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case.”
Gizmodo
How Big Tech Rewrote the Nation’s First Cell Phone Repair Law
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This article was copublished with The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates how powerful institutions are using technology to change our society. Sign up for its newsletters here. New York state took a historic step...
Ars Technica
Big Tech companies use cloud computing arms to pursue alliances with AI groups
Big Tech companies are aggressively pursuing investments and alliances with artificial intelligence startups through their cloud computing arms, raising regulatory questions over their role as both suppliers and competitors in the battle to develop “generative AI.”. Google’s recent $300 million bet on San Francisco-based Anthropic is the latest in...
investing.com
Jeffrey Epstein's banks seek to end accusers' lawsuits
NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) called on a U.S. judge to dismiss lawsuits by victims of Jeffrey Epstein who accused the banks of enabling the late financier's sexual abuses. Both requests were filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court, in proposed class...
DOJ says end of health emergency will terminate Title 42 policy and moot Supreme Court case
The Tuesday submission comes just a week after the administration formally announced its plan to end the public health emergency.
Lawmakers hear from investors hampered by SEC's accredited investor rule
The Securities and Exchange Commission's accredited investor rules were the focus of a House hearing in which investors cited how its requirements restricted their investments.
hypebeast.com
MetaBirkins Not Protected Under First Amendment, Says Court In First-Ever NFT Trademark Ruling
On Wednesday, our legal landscape was handed a groundbreaking decision in favor of Hermès, in the extremely heated battle between luxury fashion house and artist Mason Rothschild over an allegedly infringing NFT collection known as ‘MetaBirkins.’. After a year of back-and-forth litigation, the Court revealed the nine-member jury...
blockchain.news
Sam Bankman-Fried's Lawyers Reach Agreement with Federal Prosecutors
The attorneys for Sam Bankman-Fried have struck a settlement with the federal prosecutors who are investigating his usage of chat applications. SBF "must not utilise any encrypted or ephemeral call of messaging programme, including but not limited to Signal," according to a document filed with the court on February 6. This agreement was reached between both sides.
