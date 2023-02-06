ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Dispute Over Sam Bankman-Fried's Bail Conditions Resolved Between Crypto Mogul And Prosecutors: Report

A bail agreement is reached between Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors. The judge had restricted Bankman-Fried from contacting FTX and Alameda Research employees. Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors have come to an agreement regarding the conditions of his bail, according to a statement made by his legal representative on Monday, Reuters reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Engadget

Federal prosecutors ask court to bar Sam Bankman-Fried from using Signal

The former CEO allegedly used the app to contact a potential witness. US prosecutors have asked a federal court to tighten Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail conditions to prevent the disgraced entrepreneur from contacting his former colleagues. According to court documents , lawyers from the Department of Justice allege Bankman-Fried tried messaging the general counsel of FTX's US arm over Signal and email earlier this month. The communication was “suggestive of an effort to influence Witness-1's potential testimony,” the filing states.
The Hill

Federal judge blocks California misinformation law

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a California law intended to prevent doctors from spreading COVID-19 misinformation or disinformation to patients, finding that it is “unconstitutionally vague.”  A group of five doctors and two nonprofit advocacy groups sued in November after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed Assembly Bill 2098 into law the month before. …
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

WSJ: Santos raised money for company SEC alleges is a Ponzi scheme

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced controversy since it was revealed he made false statements about large parts of his personal and work backgrounds, once raised money for a company that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later said was a Ponzi scheme, The Wall Street Journal reported.  The Journal reported on Saturday that Santos…
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Cook County Record

Federal judge: CFPB can't use lending discrimination law to sue Townstone over 'innocuous' comments made on radio show

A judge has tossed an anti-discrimination suit by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau against Chicago-based mortgage broker Townstone Financial, which alleged Townstone's offficers made comments on the broker's radio show the agency claimed could deter Black prospective homebuyer from seeking loans, saying the bureau has no authority to address bias against potential loan applicants, only those actually applying for loans.
CHICAGO, IL
Gizmodo

Users Claim Twitter Isn’t Deleting Their DM Data When Asked

Remember last August, when an ex-Twitter executive Peiter “Mudge” Zatko accused the blue bird app of routinely failing to delete users’ information from the platform when they deleted their accounts? Well, it seems under the new stewardship of billionaire Elon Musk, Twitter is still failing to delete users’ information upon request, even if they’re required to by law.
Gizmodo

Coinbase Ex-Manager Pleads Guilty to Crypto Insider Trading Charges

It’s 2023 and financial crimes and their consequences have officially come to cryptocurrency. Relatively new on the laundry list of blockchain-based offenses that can lead directly to jail: insider trading. A former product manager at the crypto exchange Coinbase pleaded guilty to insider trading charges on Tuesday. The news comes from a Justice Department press release where prosecutors refer to the ongoing legal proceedings as the “first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case.”
Gizmodo

How Big Tech Rewrote the Nation’s First Cell Phone Repair Law

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This article was copublished with The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates how powerful institutions are using technology to change our society. Sign up for its newsletters here. New York state took a historic step...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ars Technica

Big Tech companies use cloud computing arms to pursue alliances with AI groups

Big Tech companies are aggressively pursuing investments and alliances with artificial intelligence startups through their cloud computing arms, raising regulatory questions over their role as both suppliers and competitors in the battle to develop “generative AI.”. Google’s recent $300 million bet on San Francisco-based Anthropic is the latest in...
investing.com

Jeffrey Epstein's banks seek to end accusers' lawsuits

NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) called on a U.S. judge to dismiss lawsuits by victims of Jeffrey Epstein who accused the banks of enabling the late financier's sexual abuses. Both requests were filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court, in proposed class...
blockchain.news

Sam Bankman-Fried's Lawyers Reach Agreement with Federal Prosecutors

The attorneys for Sam Bankman-Fried have struck a settlement with the federal prosecutors who are investigating his usage of chat applications. SBF "must not utilise any encrypted or ephemeral call of messaging programme, including but not limited to Signal," according to a document filed with the court on February 6. This agreement was reached between both sides.
PALO ALTO, CA

