ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook
Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
NASDAQ
H&R Block Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled -$223.6 million, or -$1.45 per share. This compares with -$190.6 million, or -$1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, H&R...
Benzinga
A Preview Of LightPath Technologies's Earnings
LightPath Technologies LPTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-02-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LightPath Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. LightPath Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga
Preview: Mr. Cooper Group's Earnings
Mr. Cooper Group COOP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2023-02-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mr. Cooper Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. Mr. Cooper Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
A Q4 Earnings Tale: Will Robinhood Investors Be Rewarded With Riches Or Continue To Suffer From Stock's Poor Performance?
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD is set to report fourth-quarter results after the bell Wednesday. The stock is up nearly 30% year-to-date heading into the print. Here's a look at what to expect after the close. What To Know Ahead Of The Report: Robinhood is expected to report a fourth-quarter net...
Why SiNtx Technologies Stock Is Trading 45% Lower
SINtx Technologies Inc SINT shares are trading lower by 44.89% to $3.40 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $12 million public offering. The company says pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of its common stock, or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of its common stock will each be sold at $5.60.
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Nucor (NUE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.27MM shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE). This represents 5.17% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 15.45MM shares and 5.41% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
kalkinemedia.com
Expedia Group Inc <EXPE.O>: Profits of $1.65 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
8 February 2023 12:40 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Expedia Group Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.65 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty two analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 59 cents to $2.27 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes four "Strong Buy", twelve "Buy", fifteen "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the leisure & recreation peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 0.57 percent from $1.66. Estimates ranged from a high of $2.27 to a low of 59 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty seven analysts providing estimates is $126.96. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $2.69 billion from $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.65 per share implies a gain of 55.44 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.06 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.12 4.05 Missed Jun. 30 2022 1.56 1.96 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.62 -0.47 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.69 1.06 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 12:40 a.m..
Siemens stock takes off on guidance upgrade, earnings beat
ZURICH, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) shares surged on Thursday after the engineering company upped its full year sales and profit guidance and said it had made a "flying start" to its new business year.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Dell, On Semiconductor, PayPal, Catalent & more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares lost 0.6%, closing Monday's trading session in the red after the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street estimates. The company posted $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 13.5% increase from $1.85 billion in revenue last year.
AOL Corp
Stocks moving in after-hours: Chegg, Simon Property, Activision Blizzard, Take Two Interactive, Spirit
Chegg shares fell about 20% after the education company's 2023 revenue guidance came in below Wall Street expectations. Chegg sees revenue of $745 million to $760 million versus estimates of $820.5 million. The company's fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents came in above analyst expectations of 38...
NASDAQ
Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Robinhood Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue, ARPU Up Sequentially, Company Buying Back SBF's Shares And More
Equity and crypto trading company Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD reported fourth-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Robinhood reported fourth-quarter revenue of $380 million, which was up 5% sequentially. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $397.1 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
NASDAQ
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for W.W. Grainger (GWW) Stock
Investors might want to bet on W.W. Grainger (GWW), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this seller...
Zoom, based in Bay Area, sacks 1,300 employees — with rare CEO sacrifice
CEO Eric Yuan is cutting his salary by a staggering amount and forgoing a corporate bonus.
CNBC
Uber beats estimates and the stock is up
Reported fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates. Shares closed up 5% for the day. Earnings per share: 29 cents vs. 18 cent loss expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $8.6 billion vs. $8.49 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue for the quarter was up 49% year...
NASDAQ
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43 per share. This compares to loss of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.98%. A quarter ago,...
CNBC
Stocks rise after Disney earnings come in better than expected: Live updates
Stocks rose Thursday after the latest crop of corporate earnings came in better than previously feared. "Disney really is what got the animal spirits going," said Jay Hatfield, chief investment officer at Infrastructure Capital Management. "These large-cap reporters are really what drive the market." advanced more than 1% on the...
