ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
NASDAQ
Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.05%....
NASDAQ
H&R Block Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled -$223.6 million, or -$1.45 per share. This compares with -$190.6 million, or -$1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, H&R...
Zacks.com
Will Low Demand Mar Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings?
ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.
AOL Corp
Stocks moving in after-hours: Chegg, Simon Property, Activision Blizzard, Take Two Interactive, Spirit
Chegg shares fell about 20% after the education company's 2023 revenue guidance came in below Wall Street expectations. Chegg sees revenue of $745 million to $760 million versus estimates of $820.5 million. The company's fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents came in above analyst expectations of 38...
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook
Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
PepsiCo Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Hikes Dividend
PepsiCo Inc PEP reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 10.9% year-on-year to $28 billion, beating the consensus of $26.84 billion. Net revenue from Frito-Lay North America increased 25% Y/Y, Quaker Foods North America rose 16%, and PepsiCo Beverages North America climbed 6%. Latin America sales rose 21% Y/Y. Gross profit...
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Benzinga
Preview: Mr. Cooper Group's Earnings
Mr. Cooper Group COOP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2023-02-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mr. Cooper Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. Mr. Cooper Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Zacks.com
Inspire Medical (INSP) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates
INSP - Free Report) delivered earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022 against the year-over-year loss of 9 cents per share. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents per share. Full-year loss per share was $1.60, wider than...
NASDAQ
Blue Bird (BLBD) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Blue Bird (BLBD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
Motley Fool
Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today
Compass Minerals got its fiscal year off to a mixed start. The company sees continued headwinds affecting its full-year results. It's making progress on its strategic plan to limit the weather's impact on its results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Coach Parent Tapestry Gains On Q2 Bottom-Line Beat, FY23 EPS Outlook Boost
Tapestry Inc TPR, the New York-based house of lifestyle brands consisting of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $2.025 billion, marginally missing the analyst consensus of $2.03 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.33 beat the analyst consensus of $1.27. Gross profit...
Motley Fool
These 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Are Back in High Gear
The Nasdaq moved slightly lower in premarket trading Wednesday morning after a big move higher on Tuesday. Enphase Energy defied concerns about sluggishness in the solar power industry with its earnings results. Fortinet stayed on a steep growth path in serving its cybersecurity customers. You’re reading a free article with...
New York Times Q4 Earnings: 12% Sales Growth, Subscriber Additions, 22% Dividend Boost And $250M Buyback
New York Times Co NYT reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.3% year-on-year, to $667.54 million, beating the consensus of $646.44 million. Revenue from Subscriptions rose 17.9%, and Advertising grew 1.4%. Digital-only subscription revenue increased 31% Y/Y to $269.2 million. Digital advertising revenue rose 0.6% to $111.9 million. Total operating...
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Nucor (NUE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.27MM shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE). This represents 5.17% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 15.45MM shares and 5.41% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Wabtec (WAB)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.70MM shares of Wabtec Corp. (WAB). This represents 10.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 18.90MM shares and 10.12% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.24% and an increase in total ownership of 0.71% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
