Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby treeRoger MarshWinston-salem, NC
Related
Building fire under control in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: The fire is now out, according to Greensboro Fire Department. Fire crews are still working to get smoke out of the building. The call came in at 7:38 p.m. and was a small, interior fire. GFD is working to contact the owner of the property.
Pedestrian hit in Burlington, airlifted to hospital
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Burlington on Wednesday. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. However, police do not believe speed or impairment were factors. The driver stayed […]
1 found dead after report of shots fired on Western Villa Drive in Clemmons
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Clemmons overnight, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Western Villa Drive in Clemmons. At the scene, deputies found one person dead. The sheriff’s office has not released […]
Motorcyclist killed in accident on NC-42
According to authorities, a motorcyclist was killed in an accident on NC-42 West, near I-40, on Wednesday evening. Sometime before 9:30 p.m. the rider was reportedly passing a car when he ended up in the turning lane on the wrong side of a concrete median. He was ejected from his bike after hitting the median.
randolphnewsnow.com
Work Crew in Asheboro Installing Sidewalk Hit Gas Line
ASHEBORO N.C. – A city crew installing new sidewalk on E Academy St in Asheboro struck a gas line this afternoon, prompting a response from emergency crews. At around 2:30 PM on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, firefighters with the Asheboro Fire Department were dispatched to 205 E Academy St for a report of a gas leak.
WXII 12
64-year-old man found dead in Winston-Salem house fire, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem firefighters were called to a house fire Tuesday at 7:20 a.m. Crews were at a home in the 4700 block of Germanton Road. The battalion chief on the scene said neighbors told firefighters someone was inside the house. Get the latest news stories of interest...
New details released after man hit by car in Burlington, flown to hospital
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Burlington, according to police. At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to South Graham Hopedale Road and North Mebane Street. Police say a 63-year-old Elon man was walking across the road when a Nissan Altima hit […]
Greensboro neighbors react to crash between GTA bus, car
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say the driver of a Kia did not stop and crashed into a GTA bus. The crash happened at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street in Greensboro around 6 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday morning, a neighbor living at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street […]
1 dead after crash on U.S. 220 south, Industrial Avenue in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Drivers were asked to avoid the area of U.S. 220 and Industrial Avenue after troopers responded to a fatal crash in Randolph County. Troopers began investigating around 6:04 p.m., and Randolph County emergency officials told drivers to expect delays and a possible detour in the area. The cause of the […]
US 52 crash halts traffic near Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Traffic has been slowed due to a crash on US 52 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 105, near Exit 105 for East Clemmonsville Road and Exit 103 for South Main Street. The right lane of the highway is currently […]
Body found at Ledford Middle School in Thomasville identified as High Point teenager
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
WXII 12
Man killed in deadly motorcycle crash, highway patrol says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro man is dead after a crash in Randolph County Wednesday Night. Troopers said Chase Fritz, the motorcycle rider died at the scene. Highway patrol said a car and a motorcycle collided on U.S. 220 business at Industrial Park Avenue at 5:57 p.m. Troopers...
WXII 12
Suspect shot by deputy during arrest
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff's Office says a deputy shot a suspect on Arnold Road, just north of Lexington. This happened around 11 a.m., Wednesday. Deputies said they responded to a suspicious person call and found a stolen car. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking...
randolphnewsnow.com
Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash
ASHEBORO N.C. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver attempting to pass another car early this morning. According to a press release from the N.C. Highway Patrol, at 5:38 am, On Monday, February 6th, 2023, Troopers responded to a crash that occurred on Prospect Street near Turnpike Road in Randolph County.
qcnews.com
Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
1 student with minor injuries after Winston-Salem school bus crash on W 25th St, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called about an accident involving a bus and a car around 7 a.m. Tuesday. According to the police, the bus was making a right turn from Collins Street onto the eastbound […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus collides with oncoming traffic, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a crash involving a school bus Tuesday. A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus was in a collision before 7 a.m. on 25th Street. Watch: NOWCAST streaming newscasts. Officers said that the bus made too wide of a turn, with the front left wheel...
14-year-old killed in shooting on North Church Street in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a teen. At around 5:06 p.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 2600 block of North Church Street in response to a reported aggravated assault. At the scene, police found the 14-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot […]
Mother lied to investigators about being home during fatal Greensboro fire, warrants allege
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants are shedding new light on evidence that investigators gathered in a fire that killed three young children in Greensboro last year. On Dec. 12, 2022, a home on Grimsley Street in Greensboro caught fire sometime before 8 a.m. and three children inside, a four-year-old and a set of one-year-old twins, […]
WXII 12
14-year-old killed in Greensboro shooting, police investigate person of interest
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting on Feb. 4 has proved fatal for a 14-year-old in Greensboro, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on North Church Street and believe the shooting took place at 5 p.m. Watch: NOWCAST streaming newscasts. They located one juvenile suffering from a...
Comments / 0