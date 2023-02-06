ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Building fire under control in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: The fire is now out, according to Greensboro Fire Department. Fire crews are still working to get smoke out of the building. The call came in at 7:38 p.m. and was a small, interior fire. GFD is working to contact the owner of the property.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Pedestrian hit in Burlington, airlifted to hospital

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Burlington on Wednesday. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. However, police do not believe speed or impairment were factors. The driver stayed […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Motorcyclist killed in accident on NC-42

According to authorities, a motorcyclist was killed in an accident on NC-42 West, near I-40, on Wednesday evening. Sometime before 9:30 p.m. the rider was reportedly passing a car when he ended up in the turning lane on the wrong side of a concrete median. He was ejected from his bike after hitting the median.
CLEVELAND, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Work Crew in Asheboro Installing Sidewalk Hit Gas Line

ASHEBORO N.C. – A city crew installing new sidewalk on E Academy St in Asheboro struck a gas line this afternoon, prompting a response from emergency crews. At around 2:30 PM on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, firefighters with the Asheboro Fire Department were dispatched to 205 E Academy St for a report of a gas leak.
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors react to crash between GTA bus, car

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say the driver of a Kia did not stop and crashed into a GTA bus. The crash happened at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street in Greensboro around 6 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday morning, a neighbor living at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man killed in deadly motorcycle crash, highway patrol says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro man is dead after a crash in Randolph County Wednesday Night. Troopers said Chase Fritz, the motorcycle rider died at the scene. Highway patrol said a car and a motorcycle collided on U.S. 220 business at Industrial Park Avenue at 5:57 p.m. Troopers...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Suspect shot by deputy during arrest

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff's Office says a deputy shot a suspect on Arnold Road, just north of Lexington. This happened around 11 a.m., Wednesday. Deputies said they responded to a suspicious person call and found a stolen car. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking...
LEXINGTON, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash

ASHEBORO N.C. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver attempting to pass another car early this morning. According to a press release from the N.C. Highway Patrol, at 5:38 am, On Monday, February 6th, 2023, Troopers responded to a crash that occurred on Prospect Street near Turnpike Road in Randolph County.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
NEWTON, NC

