Hickey: People are ignoring a vital detail about Brian Ferentz's Iowa contract
When Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s new contract was revealed on Monday afternoon, everyone’s first instinct was to get their jokes off. And if there’s anyone who understands the value of getting jokes off before delving into the serious world of vital information, it’s me. There’s a reason you’re reading this here and not The New Yorker. Saturday Tradition provides me the proper platform. (Though I am interested to see how The New Yorker would cover the Big Ten.)
Football World Reacts To Brian Ferentz Contract News
Iowa football fans directed plenty of ire at offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during the 2022 season. Much to the chagrin of those Hawkeye diehards, Ferentz will be back working for his father Kirk in 2023. His contract will look a little different though. Iowa announced changes to Brian ...
CFB world reacts to ridiculous, new Iowa contract stipulation
The Iowa Hawkeyes announced a major amendment to offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and his contract. What the CFB world wasn’t expecting was what that brand-new stipulation in it is. Scott Dochterman, the Iowa writer for The Athletic, reported the details on Twitter. Dochterman wrote, “Iowa announces amendments to Brian Ferentz’s employment: Salary of $850,000, effective Read more... The post CFB world reacts to ridiculous, new Iowa contract stipulation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hawkeyesports.com
Notes: No. 2 Iowa Hosts No. 9 Michigan in B1G Dual Finale
Watch Live on BTN Complete Notes (PDF) Carver Circle. The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday to host No. 9 Michigan in the Pioneer Showdown. The meet is scheduled to begin at 8:05 p.m. (CT). FOLLOW ALONG LIVE. • Friday’s dual will be televised...
KCCI.com
Iowa women’s basketball team inspires young fans from Montana
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The 5th-ranked Iowa women are rock stars. They have fans from all over the country. Even the great state of Montana, KCRG reports. 10-year-old Lauren and 12-year-old Ruby from Laurel, Montana, have become huge Hawkeye fans and watch every game together back in Montana. “We...
KCCI.com
Iowa Hawkeyes football team to play at Wrigley Field
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes football team will head to the Friendly Confines to play Northwestern this fall. The game at Wrigley Field is scheduled for Nov. 4. Information on ticket sales has not been released. But a release from Northwestern says their season ticket holders will...
KCCI.com
Hawkeyes crack top 5, Cyclones tumble in latest women's AP poll
After a 2-0 week, including a win over then-No. 8 Maryland, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes jumped to No. 5 in the latest women's AP poll. Iowa State is going in the opposite direction after dropping two games last week. It falls nine spots from 12 to 21. Iowa...
bleedingheartland.com
One thousand armed black men
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. In July 1863 the War Department authorized Col. William A. Pile “to raise a regiment of men of African descent” to be known as the “First Regiment of Iowa African Infantry.” Keokuk was their rendezvous, and Alexander Clark of Muscatine was a main recruiter. While serving in Arkansas, the regiment was reorganized as the 60th U.S. Colored Troops (USCT).
Cedar Rapids Man Wins BIG Money with Scratch Ticket
The state of Iowa has seen some huge paydays over the last week and we've got another one to add to the list. The month of February has been very kind to lottery players, especially those buying scratch tickets. I know it's only February 7 but just look at this:
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Iowa City – (With Photos)
Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine? Looking to switch things up and try some new breakfast hot spots? Look no further! Iowa City, Iowa has a plethora of unique and delicious breakfast options to choose from. From the classic diner feel at The Dandy Lion and Bluebird Diner, to the trendy brunch vibes at Pullman Bar & Diner and The Encounter Cafe, there’s something for everyone. If you’re in the mood for a more upscale experience, Blackstone has you covered, and for a quirky and quaint atmosphere, Goosetown can’t be beat. Read on to discover the best breakfast spots in Iowa City and start planning your next brunch adventure!
spartanshield.org
Mixed emotions arise from University of Iowa’s housing changes
As the school year draws to an end for PV seniors, figuring out their post-secondary plans, especially with college and housing, is a top concern. Future Hawkeyes at the University of Iowa are worried about the dorm issues and housing application changes. Starting Jan. 5, the University of Iowa opened...
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in Iowa
A major restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Iowa early next month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Iowa restaurant location in Cedar Rapids, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
KCCI.com
Iowa sailor who died 82 years ago at Pearl Harbor identified
MONTICELLO, Iowa — The Pentagon says they've identified a teenager who died 82 years ago at Pearl Harbor. Nineteen-year-old Donald Stott was serving on board the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. DNA tests recently identified Stott's remains. Stott will be returned to Iowa. He...
Dairy among Iowa rural projects receiving federal funding
There are half as many American dairy farms today as there were 20 years ago and the ones that survive are trying something new.
iheart.com
Mountain Lion Shot, Killed In Eastern Iowa
(Swisher, IA) -- A mountain lion has been shot and killed by hunters near Swisher in Eastern Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources says the female cat weighed 116 pounds and had been spotted on trail cameras several times. There have been more than 2,000 mountain lion sightings reported in Iowa in the past 20 years.
An Old Secret Is Hidden Under This Downtown In Iowa
Many towns and cities in Iowa have a long history that they are proud of. Some of that history is great... some of it is sadly not. Thankfully today we will be looking at a town that can be proud of its story. Independence loves its history, and the local historical society is always ready to answer questions for curious visitors.
KCCI.com
C-6 Zero to pay almost $400,000 for cleanup at Marengo fire site
MARENGO, Iowa — The owners of anIowa plant that exploded more than two months ago will now be forced to pay for the cleanup. The C-6 Zero plant in Marengo exploded and caught fire on Dec. 8. It sent a giant smoke plume into the air, and some residents were forced to evacuate. KCCI's Sky 8 drone was there when the plant was on fire for hours.
Daily Iowan
Gilbert Street to close for four months for bridge construction
Gilbert Street will be closed for roughly four months this spring while the Gilbert Street Bridge is being repaired, according to information provided by Iowa City officials. The project, estimated to cost $2.9 million, is set to begin in April and will be completed in October according to Tuesday’s Iowa City City Council meeting agenda.
