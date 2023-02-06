This ‘legendary’ rock ‘n’ roll band is coming to the Puyallup fairgrounds. Are you ready?

Rock ‘n’ roll is coming to Puyallup in September.

The “legendary” band Chicago will perform Friday, Sept. 1 at the Washington State Fair, fair officials announced in a news release Monday.

Fans can purchase pre-sale tickets 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at thefair.com/activities/chicago/ . General admission tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Prices range from $50-90 and include admission to the Fair.

Chicago is “one of the most important bands” since the start of the rock ‘n’ roll era, the news release said. Some of the band’s achievements include two Grammy awards and two American Music Awards.

The band also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Out of the 38 albums the band released, 25 of them have been certified platinum. The band has 48 gold and platinum awards total.

The band’s latest album is “Born For This Moment.” The 2022 album “encapsulates the unique blend of award-winning and personal songwriting, multilayered harmonic vocalizations and world-class arrangements that have been electrifying audiences across the globe for decades,” the news release said.

The “legendary” band Chicago will perform Friday, Sept. 1 at the Washington State Fair. Allison Morgan

The fair announced Jan. 30 that “chart-topping” country artist Kane Brown will also perform at the fairgrounds Sunday, Sept. 3.