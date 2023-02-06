ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

This ‘legendary’ rock ‘n’ roll band is coming to the Puyallup fairgrounds. Are you ready?

By Angelica Relente
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

Rock ‘n’ roll is coming to Puyallup in September.

The “legendary” band Chicago will perform Friday, Sept. 1 at the Washington State Fair, fair officials announced in a news release Monday.

Fans can purchase pre-sale tickets 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at thefair.com/activities/chicago/ . General admission tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Prices range from $50-90 and include admission to the Fair.

Chicago is “one of the most important bands” since the start of the rock ‘n’ roll era, the news release said. Some of the band’s achievements include two Grammy awards and two American Music Awards.

The band also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Out of the 38 albums the band released, 25 of them have been certified platinum. The band has 48 gold and platinum awards total.

The band’s latest album is “Born For This Moment.” The 2022 album “encapsulates the unique blend of award-winning and personal songwriting, multilayered harmonic vocalizations and world-class arrangements that have been electrifying audiences across the globe for decades,” the news release said.

The “legendary” band Chicago will perform Friday, Sept. 1 at the Washington State Fair. Allison Morgan

The fair announced Jan. 30 that “chart-topping” country artist Kane Brown will also perform at the fairgrounds Sunday, Sept. 3.

The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

