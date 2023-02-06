Why did all these Valentine’s flowers just arrive in Miami? Watch the romance unfold

Miami and love. They go together. At least when it comes to flowers.

About 90% of the nation’s Valentine’s Day flower supply comes through Miami International Airport. And it’s not just because we’re a sexy, sultry, romantic city.

This affair is all about business.

Miami’s flower power comes from the city’s proximity to Colombia and Ecuador, where most of the colorful bunches are grown and processed. Special refrigerated cargo space keeps the beauties fresh until they continue on their way to shops, delivery trucks and kiosks across the country.

It’s clear that Miami and the flower importing industry have a mutual love thing going.

“This is an industry that has a longstanding relationship with Miami,” said Gabriel Oliva, CEO of cargo carrier Avianca, which is marking 50 years of moving flowers from Columbia and Ecuador into the United States.

Oliva said his company has expanded the warehouse capacity in Miami and Medellin.

“All the flowers you buy everywhere in the U.S. are imported here in Miami,” he said.

But before they go anywhere, they need to be inspected.

So what do all these flowers look like as they are arriving? Let’s take a look:

Inspection

Agriculture specialists for U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspect flowers arriving at Miami International Airport for harmful pests on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist inspects flowers for harmful pests arriving at Miami International Airport on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

The arrival

An Avianca cargo plane arrives with flowers from Colombia and Ecuador at Miami International Airport on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

The unloading

Avianca Cargo employees unload boxes with flowers from a cargo plane arriving at Miami International Airport on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

An Avianca Cargo employee arranges boxes with flowers arriving at Miami International Airport from Colombia and Ecuador on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Avianca Cargo employees unload boxes with flowers from a cargo plane arriving at Miami International Airport on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

And the goods