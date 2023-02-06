Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
LRTA invites retired teachers of NELA to spring meeting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Retired Teachers Association is inviting all retired teachers from several NELA parishes to attend the spring District X meeting on Mar. 8, 2023. The meeting will be held at the Lincoln Parish Library at 910 North Trenton St. in Ruston. District X includes Caldwell, Jackson,...
Louisiana Delta Community College to offer Forklift Training course beginning on February 17th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 10, 2023, Louisiana Delta Community College announced its campus in West Monroe, La. will offer Forklift Training courses. According to officials, students will learn the latest OSHA standards, engineering principles of lift equipment, basic operation safety, and inspection procedures. Training will include a hands-on portion to make sure […]
CDL program to be offered at Louisiana Delta Community College starting February 13th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Delta Community College will begin its CDL program on February 13, 2023, at its campus in West Monroe, La. The CDL program is a 240-hour, seven-week course, Monday through Friday, for eight hours per day. Students will learn content from the curriculum to prepare for the CDL exam, along […]
myarklamiss.com
El Dorado School District school closure dates for Winter Break and Parent-Teacher Conferences
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 9, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced that students will be out of school on Monday, February 20, 2023, due to Winter Break. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that schools will be closed on February 21, 2023, for Parent-Teacher Conferences.
Boley Elementary receives recognition for Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Boley Elementary has been recognized as one of the state’s 41 Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education. Louisiana Comeback Campuses are schools that have displayed higher levels of reading and math than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparing 2022 statewide assessments to 2019, these schools increased the percentage […]
KNOE TV8
Louisiana is losing workers and businesses need to adjust
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A report from The Louisiana Tech Center for Economic Research shows Louisiana lost 50,000 workers since the start of the pandemic. Here in Northern Louisiana, wages are below the state average. But there are ways business owners and communities can help reduce the impact of...
theadvocate.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
KNOE TV8
Delta Sigma Theta and March of Dimes donate books to local NICU
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. partnered with the March of Dimes to collect and donate 100 books during a recent book drive. The books collected were donated to the St. Francis Medical Center NICU. The books were donated during a donation...
myarklamiss.com
Norphlet Public Library to host reopening ceremony on February 11th
NORPHLET, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the Norphlet Public Library will celebrate its reopening after remodeling. The library has been completely remodeled with new flooring, paint, and bookshelves. We’ve also created a kids corner with a tent reading nook, toys, learning games and puzzles. We call it the Camping Out with a Good Book. Come take a sneak peak of what the future will be at our library.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Questions arise in LPSB plan to consolidate local elementary schools
Tensions were high at Tuesday night’s Lincoln Parish School Board meeting as the board considered a motion adopting a proposed Capital Improvement Plan for Ruston School District No. 1. By the end of the night, the motion was passed 7-4, but it didn’t come without much debate throughout the...
myarklamiss.com
City of El Dorado encourages residents to stop by the City Hall to receive PPE Kits
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of El Dorado has announced that several PPE kits are located at the El Dorado City Hall and available to the public. Residents can come and receive the kits between 8 AM to 5 PM.
Ruston Lincoln Parish Library to host a virtual author talk with Sadeqa Johnson on February 28th
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Lincoln Parish Library will hold a free virtual author talk with the Award-Winning Author of Yellow Wife Sadeqa Johnson on February 28, 2023. Johnson will talk about her brand new novel, The House of Eve. This event will take place at the Lincoln Parish Library at 3:00 PM. To […]
Black Heritage Festival to host several events in February
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Black Heritage Festival will host several events during the month of February, including the 30th Annual Black Heritage Festival on February 17, 2023, and February 18, 2023. Also, the Union Parish Chamber of Commerce will host a Chamber luncheon. The luncheon will be held at Farmerville Church of Christ on […]
myarklamiss.com
Westaff opens new location in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced that Westaff has opened a new location in West Monroe, La. The new location can be found at 302 Bridge Street.
myarklamiss.com
2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge to take place on February 24th
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 24, 2023, the El Dorado Country Club will be hosting the 2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge at 101 Shade Side in El Dorado, Ark. On-site registration will take place at 4:30 PM and the plunge will gein at 5 PM.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Aldermen pave way toward possible Sports Complex additions
A hotel and entertainment center adjoining the Ruston Sports Complex came step closer after action taken by aldermen during the monthly meeting of Ruston’s City Council Monday night at City Hall. The City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement with DBUZ...
El Dorado School District hires Chris Hill as new head football coach
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the El Dorado School Board met for a special-called meeting to vote on hiring Chris Hill as the new head football coach for El Dorado Schools. Hill’s vast knowledge and experience with high school, college, and out-of-state coaching will be beneficial to El Dorado. Hill is […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
First blows struck in battle over Lincoln Parish
Lincoln Parish is commemorating the 150th anniversary of its founding in 1873. This is part three of the LPJ’s examination of the early days of our parish. In the early 1870s, U.S. Army units moved into seven former Confederate states to support federal marshals in the trying days of Reconstruction as Southern Democrats and Radical Republicans struggled for political control. North central Louisiana saw more violence and bloodshed in the ten years after the Civil War than during the conflict itself. Lynchings of freed blacks and white criminals, the assassination of Republican officeholders, and a host of brutal crimes filled newspapers. To many Louisianans, the soldiers were not peacekeepers but an occupying enemy force.
Union Parish Library children’s story walk destroyed intentionally by vandals
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Library shared that their children’s story walk has been destroyed and intentionally vandalized by unknown individuals. The story walk was placed at Bryan Park in Downsville and each sign was intentionally torn apart and vandalized. According to reports, the incident took place within the past few days. If […]
Hip-Hop Legend E-40 Donates $100K To His Alma Mater Grambling State University
Hip-hop legend E-40 donated $100K to the music department at his alma mater Grambling State University. The post Hip-Hop Legend E-40 Donates $100K To His Alma Mater Grambling State University appeared first on NewsOne.
