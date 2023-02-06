ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, LA

LRTA invites retired teachers of NELA to spring meeting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Retired Teachers Association is inviting all retired teachers from several NELA parishes to attend the spring District X meeting on Mar. 8, 2023. The meeting will be held at the Lincoln Parish Library at 910 North Trenton St. in Ruston. District X includes Caldwell, Jackson,...
Louisiana Delta Community College to offer Forklift Training course beginning on February 17th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 10, 2023, Louisiana Delta Community College announced its campus in West Monroe, La. will offer Forklift Training courses. According to officials, students will learn the latest OSHA standards, engineering principles of lift equipment, basic operation safety, and inspection procedures. Training will include a hands-on portion to make sure […]
Boley Elementary receives recognition for Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Boley Elementary has been recognized as one of the state’s 41 Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education. Louisiana Comeback Campuses are schools that have displayed higher levels of reading and math than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparing 2022 statewide assessments to 2019, these schools increased the percentage […]
Louisiana is losing workers and businesses need to adjust

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A report from The Louisiana Tech Center for Economic Research shows Louisiana lost 50,000 workers since the start of the pandemic. Here in Northern Louisiana, wages are below the state average. But there are ways business owners and communities can help reduce the impact of...
Delta Sigma Theta and March of Dimes donate books to local NICU

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. partnered with the March of Dimes to collect and donate 100 books during a recent book drive. The books collected were donated to the St. Francis Medical Center NICU. The books were donated during a donation...
Norphlet Public Library to host reopening ceremony on February 11th

NORPHLET, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the Norphlet Public Library will celebrate its reopening after remodeling. The library has been completely remodeled with new flooring, paint, and bookshelves. We’ve also created a kids corner with a tent reading nook, toys, learning games and puzzles. We call it the Camping Out with a Good Book. Come take a sneak peak of what the future will be at our library.
Questions arise in LPSB plan to consolidate local elementary schools

Tensions were high at Tuesday night’s Lincoln Parish School Board meeting as the board considered a motion adopting a proposed Capital Improvement Plan for Ruston School District No. 1. By the end of the night, the motion was passed 7-4, but it didn’t come without much debate throughout the...
Black Heritage Festival to host several events in February

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Black Heritage Festival will host several events during the month of February, including the 30th Annual Black Heritage Festival on February 17, 2023, and February 18, 2023. Also, the Union Parish Chamber of Commerce will host a Chamber luncheon. The luncheon will be held at Farmerville Church of Christ on […]
Westaff opens new location in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced that Westaff has opened a new location in West Monroe, La. The new location can be found at 302 Bridge Street.
2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge to take place on February 24th

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 24, 2023, the El Dorado Country Club will be hosting the 2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge at 101 Shade Side in El Dorado, Ark. On-site registration will take place at 4:30 PM and the plunge will gein at 5 PM.
Aldermen pave way toward possible Sports Complex additions

A hotel and entertainment center adjoining the Ruston Sports Complex came step closer after action taken by aldermen during the monthly meeting of Ruston’s City Council Monday night at City Hall. The City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement with DBUZ...
First blows struck in battle over Lincoln Parish

Lincoln Parish is commemorating the 150th anniversary of its founding in 1873. This is part three of the LPJ’s examination of the early days of our parish. In the early 1870s, U.S. Army units moved into seven former Confederate states to support federal marshals in the trying days of Reconstruction as Southern Democrats and Radical Republicans struggled for political control. North central Louisiana saw more violence and bloodshed in the ten years after the Civil War than during the conflict itself. Lynchings of freed blacks and white criminals, the assassination of Republican officeholders, and a host of brutal crimes filled newspapers. To many Louisianans, the soldiers were not peacekeepers but an occupying enemy force.
