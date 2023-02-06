ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chegg: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.9 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The provider of online textbook rental services posted revenue of $205.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.6 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $266.6 million, or $1.34 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $766.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Chegg said it expects revenue in the range of $184 million to $186 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $745 million to $760 million.

