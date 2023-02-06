ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimball Electronics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $10.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $436.7 million in the period.

Kimball Electronics expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion.

Inspire Medical (INSP) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates

INSP - Free Report) delivered earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022 against the year-over-year loss of 9 cents per share. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents per share. Full-year loss per share was $1.60, wider than...
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

