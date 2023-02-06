Read full article on original website
WATCH LIVE: News conference with the family of activist shot and killed at site of training center
Live news feed, courtesy of Channel 2 Action News.
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
A top adviser at a Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit defended Atlanta anti-cop rioters, saying burning a police car and smashing windows is not 'violence.'
Virginia family sentenced for forcing a woman into ‘modern-day equivalent of slavery’
A judge sentenced three family members in Virginia court on Tuesday after they forced another family member into what prosecutors described as “the modern-day equivalent of slavery” for more than 10 years.
White Supremacist Who Used Ax To Attack Black Man Is Sentenced For Racist Hate Crime
Two Florida white men were sentenced for a hate crime after their racially-motivated ax attack against a Black man in Citrus Springs. The post White Supremacist Who Used Ax To Attack Black Man Is Sentenced For Racist Hate Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
Ex-Cop Accused in Disappearance of 43 Students Was Just Extradited to Mexico
MEXICO CITY — U.S. authorities just extradited an ex-cop to Mexico for his alleged involvement in one of the most brutal and controversial crimes in the country’s modern history. Forty-three students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College disappeared in the city of Iguala in the southwestern state of...
Virginia boy who shot teacher allegedly choked another teacher 'until she couldn't breathe'
The 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher allegedly choked another teacher "until she couldn't breathe," according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.
US hands over former Mexican cop accused in murders of 43 college students
A key suspect in the killing of 43 college students was handed over to Mexican authorities, American officials said.
Cops: Gang member sought in drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs
A man who police said is in a gang was charged in a drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs, authorities announced ...
Customer Opens Fire in McDonald’s After Arguing With Employee: Police
A McDonald’s customer opened fire inside the fast food restaurant after he got into an argument with an employee, per Georgia authorities. The DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) said the man pulled out the gun at the outlet on Wesley Chapel Road on Monday. According to the United States Department of Labor, there are hundreds … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Georgia woman who brought gun to vote being investigated, claims she was 'totally intimidated' by BLM
A white Georgia woman who brought a gun into a polling place after claiming she feared for her life as Black Lives Matter members played music and passed out water bottles to people in line is being investigated by the attorney general's office.
Sheriff: Cobb deputy recruit fired, arrested after attacking inmate
A deputy recruit for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office was fired and arrested after he attacked an inmate, Sheriff Craig ...
YSL Trial: Attorney decries defendants’ treatment, sheriff says safety is focus
An attorney representing one of the 14 defendants in the YSL gang case is calling for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office...
El Salvador opens 40,000-person prison as arrests soar in gang crackdown
SAN SALVADOR, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Authorities in El Salvador have opened one of Latin America's largest prisons, more than doubling the country's incarceration capacity, as a government crackdown on criminal gangs is causing the prison population to soar.
Neo-Nazi leader Brandon Russell and his girlfriend Sarah Clendaniel plotted an attack on Baltimore's power grid. The FBI arrested the pair after they blabbed to an informant.
Sarah Beth Clendaniel and Brandon Clint Russell have been charged with conspiracy for their alleged power grid attack plot near Baltimore, Maryland.
Michigan woman charged in college student's New Year's death flees to Thailand: FBI
A Michigan woman fled the country to Thailand after her alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Michigan State University student, prosecutors say.
South Fulton whistleblowers allege police and city corruption, discrimination in lawsuit
Alleged corruption and offensive racial behavior within the South Fulton Police Department has led to a whistleblower la...
Indigenous people testify at state Capitol about treatment following a crime
On Monday, several Native leaders and supporters testified at the Senate Judiciary Committee in support of SB23-054. The bill would add elements to the recently created Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives, which was formed under SB 22-150 last year. One of the people who testified was Felicia Munguia. Munguia's sister Nikki Burch-Woodhull was missing for several days in November and was later found murdered. Munguia and her family still wrestle with the pain. "We're still getting through things day by day. It has not been easy, and it's not going to be," Munguia told CBS News Colorado....
Lawsuit alleges officers who beat Tyre Nichols beat another man three days earlier
A new lawsuit alleges that just three days before Memphis police officers beat 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in a traffic stop that turned deadly, the same five officers were involved in violently beating another Black man during an arrest. The suit was filed by Monterrious Harris, who allegedly was bleeding from the head and had his…
Judge sentences former Chinese restaurant owners to probation in illegal immigrant case
MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) -- A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced three people who used to be involved in a Chinese restaurant to probation for harboring illegal immigrants who worked at the establishment. The defendants pleaded guilty to the federal charges in June. U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose agreed the defendants...
