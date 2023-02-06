On Monday, several Native leaders and supporters testified at the Senate Judiciary Committee in support of SB23-054. The bill would add elements to the recently created Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives, which was formed under SB 22-150 last year. One of the people who testified was Felicia Munguia. Munguia's sister Nikki Burch-Woodhull was missing for several days in November and was later found murdered. Munguia and her family still wrestle with the pain. "We're still getting through things day by day. It has not been easy, and it's not going to be," Munguia told CBS News Colorado....

