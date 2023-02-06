Montgomery County Recreation is working to ensure the dream of attending prom can come true for all high school students. To ease the financial obstacle, the department is collecting gently used and new dresses, suits and accessories for “Praisner’s Project Prom Dress” giveaway event on Saturday, April 15, at the Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center in Burtonsville. Dresses, suits and accessories can be donated at the recreation center until March 15 during the following hours: Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The center is located at 14906 Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville. Three other community centers are also collecting items and have specific donation drop-off dates (see below).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO