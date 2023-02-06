Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Nike Unite Pushes Back Opening Date of Silver Spring Store By a Week
Back in June we let you know that a Nike Unite store is coming to Downtown Silver Spring, taking over the location that was formerly home to DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse location at 910 Ellsworth Drive. After previously setting an opening date of November 3rd on its Google listing, the store pushed back the opening to “2023”, and then set an opening date of Thursday, February 2nd. The date was pushed back to Thursday, February 16th, and again recently to Tuesday, February 23rd, according to its Google listing. Nike is also opening a store in Bethesda.
mocoshow.com
Loyal Companion to Close All MoCo Locations
Pet store Loyal Companion announced this week that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing the majority of its locations nationwide, including local stores at 6900 Arlington Rd. in Bethesda, 235 Kentlands Boulevard in Gaithersburg, 16822 Georgia Avenue in Olney, 1306 East Gude Drive and 1643 Rockville Pike in Rockville, and 10737 Columbia Pike.
mocoshow.com
Signage Installed at Kobe Japan Hibachi & Sushi
Permanent signage is up at Kobe Japan Hibachi & Sushi, which will be located at 19226 Montgomery Village Ave, next to Moe’s Southwest Grill in the Montgomery Village Center. Kobe Japan has additional locations at 1163 University Blvd E in Takoma Park and 13623 Georgia Ave. Suit A in Aspen Hill. According to their website, the menu features sushi, sashimi, spring rolls, bento boxes and hibachi. Construction is currently ongoing on the interior of the restaurant and no opening date has been announced.
mocoshow.com
Lidl Continues MoCo Expansion With Bethesda Location
Lidl is coming to Bethesda. The grocery store will open at the 41,300 SF location that was formerly home to Safeway on Old Georgetown Road for over 25 years, according to a report by Robert Dyer. Safeway closed at 7625 Old Georgetown Road in in March 2018 after opening in 1991. An opening date for the upcoming Lidl is not yet available.
mocoshow.com
Rio Grande Grill to Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Grand Reopening in Germantown
The Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce (GGCC) will be hosting a ribbon cutting for Rio Grande Bar & Grill in Germantown to celebrate the family-owned restaurant’s new ownership and grand reopening. Rio Grande was sold to new owners in 2022 and has been operating under new ownership since October. Rio...
mocoshow.com
CVS Kentlands Sets Opening Date
Almost four years after we first reported that CVS would be taking over the old Tommy Joe’s/O’Donnell’s location in the Kentlands (311 Kentlands Blvd), the store has set an opening date. The grand opening will take place on Sunday, February 19 at 8am, according to a sign on the door (pictured below).
mocoshow.com
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing in Germantown
A representative from the Germantown Bed Bath & Beyond location at 12940 Middlebrook in the Germantown Commons shopping center has confirmed that the store will be closing permanently. “Store Closing” signage was recently placed on the store windows, though the store wasn’t initially included on the list of 87 upcoming closures across the country for the company.
mocoshow.com
Construction Begins at Two Upcoming Kentlands Restaurants
Construction has begun at both Brio’s Chicken and Neal’s Bagels in Gaithersburg. Both restaurants will be located in the Kentlands paseo, next to Burtons and across from RanKen Noodle House and My Big Finds. Signage for Brio’s Chicken first went up at the location back in 2020 but...
11 New Happy Hours Around D.C. To Try This Winter
Whether you’re still ringing in the new year, celebrating the end of dry January, or just trying to warm up in this darn cold, the D.C. area is full of new happy hours for you to check out. L’HUERE DE L’APERO: Bistro du Jour,. 99 District Sq....
mocoshow.com
Progress at The Fairchild in Germantown
Exterior construction nears completion at the Fairchild Property on Century Blvd in Germantown in the area surrounded by what is mainly comprised of one-story pad-site restaurant uses (IHOP, Red Robin, Señor Tequilas), and surface parking lots. Our featured image, taken on Monday night, shows the progress made at the upcoming apartment building.
mocoshow.com
Laperaux, a French Bistro, is Now Open in Germantown
Back in April we let you know of the impending arrival of Laperaux, the Journeymanchef’s Bistro, the new restaurant coming to 18056 Mateny Rd in Germantown- the former home of Gumbo Ya Ya, Dickie’s BBQ Pit, and Cafe Mileto (located in the Cloppers Mill shopping center, in the same strip as Shoppers). The French bistro is now open and taking reservations. For now, the restaurant is open for dinner service starting at 5pm (Tuesday-Saturday) with brunch to follow shortly.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Rec Department Collecting New or Gently Used Items for Project Prom Dress
Montgomery County Recreation is working to ensure the dream of attending prom can come true for all high school students. To ease the financial obstacle, the department is collecting gently used and new dresses, suits and accessories for “Praisner’s Project Prom Dress” giveaway event on Saturday, April 15, at the Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center in Burtonsville. Dresses, suits and accessories can be donated at the recreation center until March 15 during the following hours: Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The center is located at 14906 Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville. Three other community centers are also collecting items and have specific donation drop-off dates (see below).
mocoshow.com
Taste of Rockville/Hometown Holidays Set For May in Rockville
“Reunite with neighbors at Hometown Holidays: A Community Gathering.” For the second consecutive year, this free festival, which features local flavor including two stages of entertainment by local acts, and activities for kids, will take place at Redgate Park (14500 Avery Road). The event will take place on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, 2023 from 11am until 7pm each day. It was previously held in Rockville Town Square for many years (video from last year’s event available below).
mocoshow.com
African International Market to Open in Gaithersburg
African International Market will be opening soon in the Festival at Muddy Branch shopping center on Muddy Branch Rd in Gaithersburg. The store is being opened by the family that owns the African market at 13011 Wisteria Dr. in Germantown, which opened back in 2021. The store will sell international items from Africa, Latin America, and the Carribbean, including the “best of fresh Ghana yams, ripe and green plantains, smoked goat meat, beef, fresh fish, halal meat, kenkey, shitto, fried fish, agege bread, and a lot more.” Grand opening information will be announced soon.
DMV liquidation stores: Can they save consumers cash as inflation burns wallets?
ALEXANDRIA, Va (DC News Now) — The Black Friday Daily Deals liquidation store in Alexandria promotes weekly deals on truckloads of retail products, after being bought from major retailers. Products from household items to clothes, appliances and electronics are strikingly priced at $10 on Fridays and cost two dollars less every day after that, and […]
New seafood restaurant set to open in Bel Air this spring
A seafood restaurant with a big selection of wine, beer and cocktails is set to open at Festival at Bel Air.
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
mocoshow.com
Signage Up at MoCo’s First TaKorean Korean Taco Grill
Coming Soon signage is up at TaKorean, a Korean taco grill that is taking over the recently-closed Nalley Fresh location at 261 Kentlands Blvd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant offers Korean style tacos and bowls. This will be opening its first location outside of D.C and is advertising a spring opening.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders
Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
