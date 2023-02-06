ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk KIT

Wait! Was Bill Murray Secretly in Yakima and Nobody Else Knew?

Every once in a while you hear of something in your own town, in your own backyard but nobody told you otherwise. Several times has someone like Kyle McLachlan been home for a charity function or something, but it's not like he's doing a meet and greet, he's just home probably spending time visiting family and friends. Or the time Betty White was in Yakima and only people at the ceremony knew about it.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

You Can Play a Lifesized Chutes and Ladders at this WA State Park

When I was a kid my dad took us to Sea World. Yeah, there were dolphins and whales and whatever else but what blew my mind the most was a life-sized chess board where you could play chess with full-sized pieces. Or, if you had enough people you could play chess using real people. I thought that was the coolest thing in the world when I was 8 years old.
KENT, WA
News Talk KIT

3 Businesses that Need to Movie Into the Old Sears Location

At one time Sears was a staple department store in most towns. Not too many places you can shop to purchase new shoes, back-to-school clothing, a lawn mower, a new suit, bed sheets, a birthday gift and perfume all on the same receipt. Over the years they have shut down more and more stores with our Sears in Yakima standing strong for so many years. Now that it's empty outside of a 'coming soon' sign hanging behind the cage, I'm curious to know what's going to go in that location.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Unfinished Construction on Yakima To Selah Interchange Could Kill Someone

The construction work on the interchange going out to Selah from First Street and merging with I82 has been done, for the most part, since this past October. While it was under construction, it was hectic and, in the bad weather, was a nightmare for some. Even though the construction part of the job is complete, I don’t believe the work is finished, and it almost caused a wreck this Saturday night.
SELAH, WA
News Talk KIT

Luke Warm Real Estate Sales Expected To Get Hot This Spring

While Yakima real estate sales are slow in this new year they're expected to pick up as the weather warms in the valley. That according to Cory Bemis owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Reality. He says the 2023 median home sales price in Yakima at the end of January was $305,000. Bemis says that's a 5.43% decrease from January of 2022 when the median home sales price was $322,500.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Groundhog Day Mascot! What Would Yakima Replace Phil With?

I had no clue that Groundhog Day came and went. I asked my family and friends, and they were shocked as well or said how they finally remembered later in the day. I guess he saw his shadow, so more winter. Let's hope he's wrong; statistically speaking, Phil is only batting 50% average of being right. So since the holiday isn't as big of a deal as it used to be, and Phil is about as accurate as a coin toss, I asked a question to Yakima. I got quite a variety of suggestions.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Red Light Runners Still Causing Crashes in Yakima

Yakima Police speed emphasis patrols continue. The Officers are involved in ongoing emphasis patrols in which each officer to required to make 3 to 4 stops every day. The patrols have been focused on areas where traffic is heavy and where crashes are being reported. Despite the ongoing patrols the number of collisions has stayed steady or grown every week.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

New Bill Would Give Searchers Tools to Help Find Those Missing

When someone goes missing in Washington State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker wants families, friends and authorities to have all the tools possible to find the person. It's why she's introduced House Bill 1512 called the "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons and Lucian Act" named after 4-year-old Lucian Munguia who went missing and was found dead in December of last year in the Yakima River from accidental drowning.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police ID Victim in Home Intrusion Shooting

Yakima Police have released the identity of a man killed at a home on East Beech Street on Sunday as 29-year-old Agustin Tello of Yakima. Authorities say Tello was shot dead after he reportedly knocked on the door of the home carrying a gun. Police say Tello arrived at the...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park

Yakima Police Department officials say the 22-year-old victim, identified as Daniel Ortega of Yakima, was shot after a man in the dog park reportedly began acting aggressively toward an unidentified man, his son, and other people at the dog park as well. After interrogation with YPD detectives, the man who...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Prosecutor Reviewing Two Shootings Arrests Still Possible

No decisions yet from the Yakima County Prosecutors Office in two shootings last Sunday that left two people dead and no arrests made. Joe Brusic says he's awaiting completed investigative reports from Yakima Police Department Detectives. Even though no arrests were made in either shooting arrests could happen in the future depending upon the decision from Brusic.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Police Warning of Power Bill Phone Scam

Every year a host of scams try and trick you into giving your money or financial information and many times the scammers disguise themselves as authorities or important technicians. That's the case in the latest scam being reported by the Yakima Police Department. Authorities say a "concerned citizen" recently told Officers they received a call from someone saying their Pacific Power bill was overdue.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy