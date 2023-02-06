Read full article on original website
newsantaana.com
The Tustin Police arrested a catalytic converter thief with help from a witness
Tustin patrol officers were dispatched to a catalytic converter theft which recently occurred. A witness provided a license plate for the suspect vehicle. Detectives surveilled the suspect’s associated address in another city and actually located him driving the vehicle. The stolen catalytic converter was located inside the suspect’s vehicle...
KTLA.com
Calabasas burglary bust nets stolen license plates, identity theft tools and tear gas
Tear gas, ammunition, stolen license plates and credit cards were among the items police recovered from the vehicle of two men arrested on suspicion of burglary in Calabasas late last month, authorities announced. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills Station responded to calls of a man...
Two women convicted of killing casino visitor during robbery
Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted today of first-degree murder and other offenses.
Fontana Herald News
Police shut down illegal dispensary in San Bernardino and make several arrests
Police shut down an illegal dispensary in San Bernardino and made numerous arrests, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on Feb. 7. Eastern District resource officers served a search warrant on the illegal dispensary with the assistance of the MET team and patrol officers. Officers...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Molesting MoVal Girl Several Times
A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Friday following a...
localocnews.com
Cerritos man who admitted to causing fatal fentanyl overdose sentenced to 22½ years in federal prison for drug trafficking
A Cerritos drug trafficker was sentenced today to 270 months in federal prison today for narcotics and firearms offenses, including providing fentanyl to a victim who later ingested the powerful synthetic opioid and died from it. Shaun Alan Rosa, 45, was sentenced by United States District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested in Relation to Recent Series of Fast Food Armed Robberies
The Riverside police department has recently apprehended a suspect in a string of armed robberies that took place at fast food restaurants in the area. The first robbery took place on June 1st, 2022, at a Baker’s fast food location on Jurupa Avenue. The suspect entered the restaurant and brandished a handgun, demanding money from the cash registers and safe, before forcing the employees into a back room and fleeing the scene.
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Longtime Girlfriend in South LA
A 38-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of killing a longtime girlfriend with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles.
claremont-courier.com
Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old at Montclair Place
On Saturday, Montclair Police arrested a 17-year-old Pomona resident in the shooting death of another teen last Thursday at Montclair Place shopping mall. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy during an alleged altercation in the mall’s northeast parking lot, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, after a group of youths “exchanged words” inside the mall.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine
On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
Two California Residents Arrested as Part of Ongoing Drug Investigation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – A multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses occurring in Middle Tennessee has resulted in the arrest of two individuals, and the seizure of drugs totaling approximately 47 kilograms, including combinations of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl, and pure fentanyl. In the spring of 2022,...
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police seized a large haul of illegal pills and cash over the weekend
Orange Police Department patrol officers made some outstanding car stops over the weekend and seized thousands of illegal pills. They also seized quite a bit of currency including 20’s, 50’s and 100 dollar bills. The seized drugs appear to be Fentanyl pills and meth. Possessing fentanyl in California...
Man sentenced to 21 years in prison for shooting death of man at homeless encampment in 2018
Authorities said Ohm shot and killed 38-year-old Felipe Solorio-Nava in the early hours of June 18, 2018, at a small homeless encampment on the corner of 17th Street and Daisy Avenue. The post Man sentenced to 21 years in prison for shooting death of man at homeless encampment in 2018 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Torrance police drone finds suspect on roof after alleged copper theft
Torrance police arrested a man for allegedly trying to strip copper from the rooftop of a business. Police credit their drone for spotting the suspect after the alleged theft.
localocnews.com
Long Beach PD investigating murder at 700 block of Broadway Court
On Feb. 1, 2023, at approximately 5:53 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Broadway Court, regarding a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his...
Young woman dies from fentanyl overdose while at rehab clinic in Riverside County
A 24-year-old woman is dead after overdosing on fentanyl while in a rehab facility in Riverside. Her devastated family is now suing, claiming the now-defunct clinic was not following proper protocols. Loving, passionate and caring are just some of the qualities Karri Ryder remembers about her daughter and middle child Melissa Bauman. “Melissa, […]
1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD is searching for a man who stole jewelry from the JCPenney at the MainPlace Mall
On 02/04/2023 at approximately 11:36 a.m., a wanted suspect entered the JCPenny store located inside the Main Place mall. The suspect walked to the jewelry counter and forced open a jewelry display case. The suspect stole several gold necklaces and fled the store. The suspect is a Black male who...
Escondido woman working to recover after brutal domestic violence attack
The woman's boyfriend stabbed and cut her with a knife 25 times all over her body, including in the face, stomach, and arm.
Robbers take ATM, assault man at Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven
A man was wounded and an ATM was stolen in an armed robbery at a Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven store early Tuesday. Two masked men entered the convenience store in the 3700 block of Mission Road around 3 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The robbers, who were armed with a handgun, took an ATM, […]
