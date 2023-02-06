1-on-1 with Brenda Frese after 'statement' win

It was total domination. A blowout. A beatdown of the Buckeyes. And it was historic.

"This is kind of like who we are," said University of Maryland women's basketball coach Brenda Frese. "We are kind of like an explosion."

The No. 8 Terps (19-5, 10-3) exploded on Sunday for a 90-54 win over No. 10 Ohio State (20-4, 9-4) in College Park. The 36 points accounted for the largest margin of victory over a top-ten team in Maryland program history. It was also Maryland's third win over the season over a top-ten team (No. 6 UConn, No. 7 Notre Dame).

"We’ve had a lot of great teams here and players," Frese told WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner on Monday. "Just a statement win, a dominating win."

Guards Diamond Miller, Shyanne Sellers and Abby Meyers combined for 70 of Maryland’s 90 points. Miller had a game-high 29 and ten rebounds.

"They’ve been so consistent. I really thought all three of them had some of their best games," said Frese.

To find the catalyst for this win all you have to do is go back to last Thursday's 96-82 loss at No. 6 Iowa. They wanted to bounce back with authority. They did so playing their third game in seven days.

"I think it shows you how much character, how much pride we have in our locker room," said Frese. "To really play your best game of the entire season off of a grueling stretch like that, I think just speaks volumes for this team moving ahead."

And puts the Big Ten and all of college basketball on notice.

