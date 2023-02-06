ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

localocnews.com

The Tustin Police arrested a catalytic converter thief with help from a witness

Tustin patrol officers were dispatched to a catalytic converter theft which recently occurred. A witness provided a license plate for the suspect vehicle. Detectives surveilled the suspect’s associated address in another city and actually located him driving the vehicle. The stolen catalytic converter was located inside the suspect’s vehicle...
localocnews.com

Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine

On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Long Beach PD investigating murder at 700 block of Broadway Court

On Feb. 1, 2023, at approximately 5:53 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Broadway Court, regarding a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his...
LONG BEACH, CA
bigislandgazette.com

HPD Searching for Man Wanted on California Warrant

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, California. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

A Santa Ana traffic collision sent six people to local hospitals

OCFA firefighters responded to a two-car traffic collision in Santa Ana this afternoon that resulted in five adults and one child being sent to hospitals. The OCFA Emergency Command Center received the call about a car accident located at S. Bristol St and W Edinger Ave at 12:31 this afternoon.
SANTA ANA, CA
Lansing Daily

California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo

Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground "hiding area" they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Police drone helps capture suspected copper thief in Torrance

A would-be copper thief was arrested in Torrance recently thanks to the work of a police drone, authorities said. Drone footage released by Torrance police on Monday shows the suspect wearing black pants and black hoodie scurrying across the rooftop of a shopping plaza while carrying a black trash bag. “Another solid arrest with the […]
TORRANCE, CA
localocnews.com

Horses, Coﬀee and Donuts All Part of NB Police Department’s Mobile Cafe

If one focuses on voices in a crowd rather than the sights, a diﬀerent world emerges. For example, at the fifth Mobile Cafe community outreach program presented by the Newport Beach Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Newport Pier, comments such as “Wow, mommy, I want to pet the horsies,” to “They are really a bunch of nice guys!” could be heard.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two are killed, one hurt in crash

Two persons were killed and another injured in a four-car crash Monday afternoon in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, the incident took place after 12:50 p.m, in the 14500 block of Westminster Boulevard, near Hazard Avenue. Witnesses told police that an “older type minivan” was speeding...
WESTMINSTER, CA

