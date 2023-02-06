If one focuses on voices in a crowd rather than the sights, a diﬀerent world emerges. For example, at the fifth Mobile Cafe community outreach program presented by the Newport Beach Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Newport Pier, comments such as “Wow, mommy, I want to pet the horsies,” to “They are really a bunch of nice guys!” could be heard.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO