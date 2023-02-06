Read full article on original website
Cerritos man who admitted to causing fatal fentanyl overdose sentenced to 22½ years in federal prison for drug trafficking
A Cerritos drug trafficker was sentenced today to 270 months in federal prison today for narcotics and firearms offenses, including providing fentanyl to a victim who later ingested the powerful synthetic opioid and died from it. Shaun Alan Rosa, 45, was sentenced by United States District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez.
Young woman dies from fentanyl overdose while at rehab clinic in Riverside County
A 24-year-old woman is dead after overdosing on fentanyl while in a rehab facility in Riverside. Her devastated family is now suing, claiming the now-defunct clinic was not following proper protocols. Loving, passionate and caring are just some of the qualities Karri Ryder remembers about her daughter and middle child Melissa Bauman. “Melissa, […]
The Tustin Police arrested a catalytic converter thief with help from a witness
Tustin patrol officers were dispatched to a catalytic converter theft which recently occurred. A witness provided a license plate for the suspect vehicle. Detectives surveilled the suspect’s associated address in another city and actually located him driving the vehicle. The stolen catalytic converter was located inside the suspect’s vehicle...
The Garden Grove police seized 7 guns, illegal pills and cash from a felon on probation
Last week, with the assistance of the Community Impact Unit (CIU) and Gang Suppression Unit (GSU), Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the City of Westminster, related to an individual selling illegal drugs in #OrangeCounty. During the search, 7 handguns, 3 lbs of...
The Irvine Police are conducting a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint on Feb. 11
On February 11, 2023, the Irvine Police Department will conduct a Driving Under the Influence and Driver’s License checkpoint in the area of Culver Drive and Barranca Parkway. The checkpoint will be clearly marked and operational from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. This checkpoint is being carried out with...
Two women convicted of killing casino visitor during robbery
Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted today of first-degree murder and other offenses.
Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine
On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
Long Beach PD investigating murder at 700 block of Broadway Court
On Feb. 1, 2023, at approximately 5:53 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Broadway Court, regarding a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his...
HPD Searching for Man Wanted on California Warrant
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, California. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
A Santa Ana traffic collision sent six people to local hospitals
OCFA firefighters responded to a two-car traffic collision in Santa Ana this afternoon that resulted in five adults and one child being sent to hospitals. The OCFA Emergency Command Center received the call about a car accident located at S. Bristol St and W Edinger Ave at 12:31 this afternoon.
A minivan driver and a passenger died after hitting three other cars in Westminster
On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 12:51 PM, Westminster police officers responded to a report of a traffic collision in the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard. The officers arrived on the scene and found four vehicles involved in a traffic collision. Witnesses on the scene reported an older unknown...
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Man found dead in North County home identified
A man found dead in a Fallbrook home on Jan. 28 has been identified, medical officials said.
Police drone helps capture suspected copper thief in Torrance
A would-be copper thief was arrested in Torrance recently thanks to the work of a police drone, authorities said. Drone footage released by Torrance police on Monday shows the suspect wearing black pants and black hoodie scurrying across the rooftop of a shopping plaza while carrying a black trash bag. “Another solid arrest with the […]
Long Beach Police Department investigating traffic fatality at Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue
On Feb. 4, 2023 at approximately 2:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue, which resulted in the death of a female adult. Upon arrival, officers determined four parked vehicles and...
An SUV was driven off the roof of a parking structure at CHOC this morning
A driver believed to be an elderly woman somehow drove off a four-story parking garage at CHOC, in Orange, as we reported on our Facebook page earlier this morning. The incident happened just after 8 a.m. at CHOC’s main campus, located at 1201 W. La Veta Ave., in Orange.
Horses, Coﬀee and Donuts All Part of NB Police Department’s Mobile Cafe
If one focuses on voices in a crowd rather than the sights, a diﬀerent world emerges. For example, at the fifth Mobile Cafe community outreach program presented by the Newport Beach Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Newport Pier, comments such as “Wow, mommy, I want to pet the horsies,” to “They are really a bunch of nice guys!” could be heard.
Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley, family says
Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia after they say he came toward them with a spike-tipped baseball bat.
Two are killed, one hurt in crash
Two persons were killed and another injured in a four-car crash Monday afternoon in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, the incident took place after 12:50 p.m, in the 14500 block of Westminster Boulevard, near Hazard Avenue. Witnesses told police that an “older type minivan” was speeding...
Defense attorney: Accused killer of girlfriend in Anaheim had PTSD
A 33-year-old Iraq War veteran was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and “blacked out” when he stabbed his girlfriend to death moments after she told him she might be pregnant with another man’s child, a defense attorney told jurors.
