Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold In New York

One person in New York was very happy this weekend. While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Friday, one ticket in New York matched all five numbers which means that ticket is worth one million dollars. The winning numbers for Friday's Powerball were 2,18,23,27,47 with the Powerball number 15.
Washington Lottery Player Wins $754.6 Million Jackpot

A person in Washington won a staggering Powerball jackpot worth around $754.6 million on Monday night, lottery officials said. In a statement released Tuesday, the lottery said a single ticket had managed to correctly match all six winning numbers—5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and the Powerball 7. The megabucks prize is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever and the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The $754.6 million figure is the amount the winner will receive if they choose to accept their prize total as an annuity paid in one initial partial payment followed by installments over 29 years, increasing by 5 percent each year. Or, if they really can’t wait for their new mansion and jet pack, they can choose to accept a measly one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.Read it at Associated Press
Powerball's Jackpot Climbs to $700 Million: Your Guide to Winning the Big Prize

Powerball's jackpot has reached an impressive $700 million, making it one of the largest prizes in US history. With this big of a jackpot, it's no wonder that people are flocking to buy tickets. But what are your chances of winning Powerball? What do you need to know about the game, the odds, and the prizes? In this comprehensive guide, we'll answer all your questions and help you improve your chances of winning the Powerball jackpot.

