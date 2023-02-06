Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $754 Million Jackpot
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $754 million.
Powerball: Winning numbers drawn for Monday’s $747M jackpot
Check your tickets - here are Monday's Powerball numbers for the estimated $747 million jackpot.
Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold In New York
One person in New York was very happy this weekend. While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Friday, one ticket in New York matched all five numbers which means that ticket is worth one million dollars. The winning numbers for Friday's Powerball were 2,18,23,27,47 with the Powerball number 15.
WLWT 5
A lucky Powerball winner could nab $747 million Monday, reaping 5th largest game jackpot
The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $747 million for Monday's drawing — the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to Powerball. If a player wins the prize — which would have a $403.1 million cash value — it would also be the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.
Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
Powerball on Tuesday said one ticket matched its Monday drawing, winning the game's fifth largest jackpot in history totaling $754.6 million.
Washington Lottery Player Wins $754.6 Million Jackpot
A person in Washington won a staggering Powerball jackpot worth around $754.6 million on Monday night, lottery officials said. In a statement released Tuesday, the lottery said a single ticket had managed to correctly match all six winning numbers—5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and the Powerball 7. The megabucks prize is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever and the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The $754.6 million figure is the amount the winner will receive if they choose to accept their prize total as an annuity paid in one initial partial payment followed by installments over 29 years, increasing by 5 percent each year. Or, if they really can’t wait for their new mansion and jet pack, they can choose to accept a measly one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.Read it at Associated Press
Powerball's Jackpot Climbs to $700 Million: Your Guide to Winning the Big Prize
Powerball's jackpot has reached an impressive $700 million, making it one of the largest prizes in US history. With this big of a jackpot, it's no wonder that people are flocking to buy tickets. But what are your chances of winning Powerball? What do you need to know about the game, the odds, and the prizes? In this comprehensive guide, we'll answer all your questions and help you improve your chances of winning the Powerball jackpot.
Comments / 0